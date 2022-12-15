A year to savour

THE coming down of the 2022 curtain would have ordinarily spurred the masses to take a well-deserved breather reflecting on the year that has been armed with gleaming prospects of 2023.

Not so with Zimbabweans of a progressive political inclination, especially when we have in midst irritating lackeys masquerading as ‘change and democracy advocates’ frantically trying to deliver the reins to their handlers from the West.

The illegal economic sanctions which continue to threaten our march to eternal bliss are still in play.

There can never be time for the masses to take their eye off the ball when contending with the ever skulking West.

And our attention has been firmly fixated on the ball, on the journey ahead, dutifully steeped in the assertion that we can never put the past behind us.

We fervently opened the glimmering 2022 doors on sound footing, arm in arm with palpable hope and its sprightly offspring.

Prospects of a bumper harvest loomed tantalisingly large, niftily reared from the decisive interventions by the Government in the previous year and eventually squirmed its way into our grateful bellies, shelves and storages for future eventualities.

Those eventualities, which the foolish opposition initially and typically dismissed as a fallacy before it became beholden, would not stalk us anymore as the country found and still finds itself proudly sauntering on the plinth of more and plenty.

Hunger has since packed its bags and gracefully slithered into the vile minds of those dabbling in opposition politics.

The massive infrastructure projects across the country continue to take shape with new ones worming their right into the thick of things.

This is a story that is there for all to see, a story that has redefined the negative perception against the country and a story that will be there for generations to come.

Zimbabwe is very much alive, kicking and once again on the rise.

And this story captured the attention of the globe.

They are now coming in droves, some under the veil of darkness, others under the glare of the obliging sky to have a bite of the Zimbabwean cherry.

The Commonwealth wants Zimbabwe to revive their waning fortunes, BRICS says Harare should be a vital component of its engine, the West whispers reluctantly that its antagonism towards the country has smeared to the emerging multipolar world an unwanted, embarrassing graffiti of their bellicose politics.

In all this, Harare stands tall.

While this has been happening, the opposition, as usual caught in warp has been failing to read and embrace the signs of times and have been knocking on Western doors currying for favours which are no longer there, trying to tarnish the country with the vain hope that they will get the keys to the State House.

The only keys they will get from the 2023 polls are the ones to their structureless, soulless and senseless party.

We will be a bit generous and spare them from describing how the incessant, thorough beatings in the by-elections held throughout the year of their rebranded CCC which they bizarrely flaunt as a ‘new’ party is a sure sign of things to come.

Never again will we tolerate their disgusting antics and 2023 will duly cull their incredible insanity.

This is why all hands must be on deck.

There is no time to put to a halt the nation’s noble jaunt for an appointment with the future.

The crucial 2023 harmonised elections are upon us, and as has become the norm with this part of the world, those polls will be closely watched from within and from afar particularly by an embattled Western that is slowly but grudgingly to terms with the realities we have highlighted over and over again.

They are crucial in that they present ZANU PF with another opportunity to further assert its unwavering stance on matters to do with the country’s sovereignty and national interests.

Crucial in that another five-year term to complete the remarkable transformation that has gouged the impotent eye of the opposition and its inept handlers looms lusciously large for ZANU PF.

Crucial in that we are about to witness the end of nauseating, provocative opposition politics in the country, with it, the demise of the West’s irritating intrusion into our internal affairs.

Of course the usual but vain duplicity from the West and the opposition remains very much part of the menu.

Publicly, the West and their opposition lackeys paint a gleaming picture of a match supposedly made in heaven, all to wheedle one or two naïve Zimbabweans to their faltering narrative, but behind the scenes there is unprecedented jostling for the attention of the powers-that-be before the seismic shellacking happens.

If there is one thing that many have learned by now, it is that hustling Zimbabwe off its stride is a pretty foolish thing to do.

Storm after storm, the people’s land remains as healthy as its whiff, strong, stoic, very much anchored on its feet and never about to blown off.

This year has delivered to the opposition some indubitable lessons on certain unshakable realities about this country.

Whether they learn a thing-or-two from that pervasive reality is certainly their baby to nurse.

Ironically, their handlers have picked one crucial lesson, that they have been backing the wrong horse over the past two decades.

As 2022 comes to an end, the country continues to forges ahead with its liberation struggle objectives – delivering prosperity to the masses.

Yes, Zimbabwe stands tall and 2022 was good while it lasted!