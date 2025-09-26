America’s flailing empire . . . Trump’s UN tirade and the US hegemony’s death knell

AT the 80th United Nations General Assembly, New York, Donald Trump’s speech revealed the deep contradictions at the heart of Washington’s global posture. Nowhere was this clearer than in his treatment of the Palestinian struggle. The UN had to grant Palestine the right to participate via prerecorded statements after US visa denials.

This was Trump’s show of contempt of the international body while embracing Benjamin Netanyahu’s militarism and his disregard for mounting global outrage at Israel’s genocidal campaign. Just as striking was his dismissal of climate science, an absurd attempt to erase evidence that further isolated the United States from international consensus. On Ukraine, he abruptly claimed Kyiv was positioned to reclaim its entire territory, even as Washington leaned heavily on European allies to bankroll resistance. Taken together, these moments highlighted the U.S.’s shrinking ability to command unchallenged authority — confusing coercion for leadership, and exposing a fading empire grasping for control.

THE spectacle of the US President at UNGA, was not one of leadership, but of an empire in retreat. For decades, the US held the Global South hostage to its policies, through debt, sanctions, military bases and aid conditionalities. Now, the balance is shifting. Nations are seeking trade with China, arms with Russia, energy from the Gulf, and partnerships within regional blocs.

Washington’s threats carry less weight because its alternatives are no longer indispensable. In a meandering speech that was part grievance list, part insult comedy, part threat Trump inadvertently laid bare a truth that the US is no longer in control and the world has shifted decisively towards multipolarity. “What is the purpose of the United Nations?” Trump sneered from the podium. “Your countries are going to hell,” he ranted.

This was not diplomacy, this was the voice of a bully in decline, reducing a multilateral body to an object of scorn while offering no constructive alternative. Could the rant at the podium be the end of US ‘exceptionalism’! There was a time when Washington’s leaders cloaked their ambitions in the language of democracy and progress. Trump, by contrast, offered little more than ridicule and self-congratulation. “I’m really good at this stuff,” he told the chamber, boasting as if global crises were a business deal.

This arrogance conceals insecurity. The US no longer commands moral authority and is compensating with bombast. By cutting foreign aid, gutting the US Agency for International Development (USAID), and clawing back UN funding, Washington has abandoned persuasion or coercion. Trump confirmed this retreat when he dismissed the body’s work outright: “All the United Nations does is write strongly worded letters and speak in empty words.” Trump mocked environmentalists as cow-killers. His remarks bordered on parody.

“Climate change was made by stupid people,” he scoffed. He dismissed global warming as “. . . the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world . . . ” and celebrated “. . . clean, beautiful coal”. He mocked environmentalists as fanatics: “No more cows, we don’t want cows anymore. I guess they want to kill all the cows.” But for much of the Global South, climate change is no joke. Rising seas threaten Pacific nations; drought devastate Africa’s Sahel while floods displace millions in South Asia. To hear the world’s largest historical polluter sneer at science is not only insulting — it is existentially dangerous and politically suicidal.

America enjoyed industrial growth built on carbon emissions, and now, faced with the bill, it refuses to pay. Trump maligned foes, and even questioned the existence of the UN itself. He railed against escalators and teleprompters as if these technical hiccups symbolised global conspiracies. He recycled Cold War bravado. He used his platform to threaten global violence. Declaring that the US military would serve as “. . . judge, jury and executioner,” warning drug traffickers: “We will blow you out of existence.” This bravado conceals deep fragility. Transnational challenges, like drug trafficking, require collaboration, intelligence and social investment, yet he reduces them to hollow threats, exposing a president adrift and unfit for serious leadership For the Global South, Trump’s antics are not aberrations; they are the logical consequence of an America that has exhausted its moral capital, squandered its post-Cold War ‘supremacy,’ and can no longer dictate the terms of global politics. For decades, Washington wielded soft power as effectively as hard power. Its universities attracted the ‘brightest minds’. Its culture sold dreams of opportunity.

Its institutions projected authority through promises of democracy and development. But Trump’s speech was an open admission that the US has abandoned these tools. By cutting foreign aid, dismantling the US Agency for International Development (USAID), and reducing the UN to a spectacle and a punching bag, the US has traded persuasion for coercion. This is not leadership, it is desperation. The ‘America First’ doctrine Trump espoused isolates rather than inspires. When he thunders that other countries are ‘going to hell’, he is not articulating strategy but revealing a profound insecurity. America no longer has the capacity to define the future, so it is clinging to insults and threats to mask the deficit. For countries of the Global South, the contrast is glaring.

China offers infrastructure investment through the Belt and Road Initiative. Russia is pushing for a multipolar vision that, whether accepted or resisted, challenges US monopoly. India, Brazil and South Africa use forums like BRICS+ to coordinate agendas that sideline Washington. Even smaller states are asserting themselves, crafting climate and trade coalitions outside US influence. The world is not waiting for America to lead; it is building alternatives. Nowhere is this desperation clearer than in Washington’s treatment of the Palestinian struggle. At a moment when famine, displacement and bombardment have pushed Gaza to the brink, Trump stood at the UN to arrogantly bash allies recognising Palestine as a state. He blocked Palestinian leaders from even entering the UN chamber, while embracing Benjamin Netanyahu’s militarism and dismissing global outrage at Israel’s genocide.

This is not diplomacy, it is bullying. And it is bullying of the worst kind: Backing a besieged state power while silencing the voices of the occupied. The US has lost the moral compass to arbitrate fairly because it has chosen complicity in oppression over principled mediation. By refusing to engage Palestinian leadership, Trump revealed the hollowness of America’s claims to broker peace.Meanwhile, Arab and Muslim-majority nations gathered to develop their own Gaza reconstruction plan, sidestepping Washington.

Though we shall not read much into it, longtime ‘neutrals’ like Canada, Britain and Australia have recognised Palestine despite US objections. Even Europe, usually deferential, has moved ahead in charting its own course on Ukraine and Gaza. This is what multipolarity looks like: America shouting at the centre of the stage while the world quietly rearranges itself in new coalitions. Perhaps the most absurd element of Trump’s tirade was his attack on climate science. By calling global warming the ‘greatest con job’, and mocking environmentalists for supposedly wanting to ‘kill all the cows’, he demonstrated just how out of step the US has become with global priorities. For the Global South, climate change is not a debate, it is an existential crisis. Rising seas threaten Pacific nations. Drought ravages the Sahel.

Floods displace millions in South Asia. That the US, the world’s largest historical polluter, continues to mock climate action is more than hypocrisy — it is imperial arrogance. America enjoyed centuries of industrialisation and resource extraction that fuelled its rise, and now, when the bill for that destruction has come due, it not only refuses to pay but mocks those demanding accountability. For countries already suffering climate disasters, US denial is not just insulting; it is life-threatening. Trump’s threats to drug smugglers: “. . . We will blow you out of existence . . .,” fits into a broader American pattern of confusing violence with strength. But this is the language of a state that can no longer rely on persuasion, partnership or vision.

To reduce complex transnational problems like narcotics trafficking to threats of annihilation is not strategy, it is performance and not problem-solving. It also exposes a contradiction. Trump is willing to unleash US military power against smugglers in the Caribbean, but unwilling to challenge Netanyahu’s excesses in Gaza or demand accountability for settler-violence in the West Bank. To the Global South, this looks less like leadership and more like the tantrums of a declining hegemony.

Trump’s own contradictions inadvertently highlighted the new world order. On Ukraine, he suddenly proclaimed the country was “. . . in a position to fight and win all of Ukraine back in its original form”. Yet Washington has leaned heavily on European allies to bankroll Kyiv’s resistance. The US is no longer sole commander of the Western response — it is one actor among many. US leadership is now contingent, not commanding: Washington can ‘influence’, but no longer unilaterally dictates global outcomes. From Ukraine to Gaza and climate action, allies and emerging powers are shaping events independently. America’s authority now depends on cooperation rather than default obedience, revealing the limits of its fading uni-polar dominance.

And the situation in Gaza is showing us that the US can no longer dictate the terms of Middle East diplomacy. Arab nations are drafting their own proposals. Allies are recognising Palestine against US wishes. The old American monopoly on supposed ‘peacemaking’ is gone. These realities are not lost to the world, especially to the Global South. They reveal that Trump’s brashness is less about American confidence than about American fear; fear of irrelevance, fear of losing control, fear of a world it can no longer shape unilaterally.

Trump’s UN speech should, therefore, be read not as policy but serves to expose a crumbling empire that is using mockery and denial to mask the erosion of its authority. Trump’s tirade shows a nation clinging to nostalgia, grievance and coercion. The US can rage at the podium, but the future will not be dictated from Washington alone. It will be written in Beijing, Brasília, Johannesburg, Riyadh, New Delhi and countless other capitals that no longer wait for America’s permission and validation.