British and Swiss Governments to Boost Zimbabwe’s Creative Sector

By Fidelis Manyange

THE second edition of Creative Economy Week Zimbabwe runs from March 5 to 8, focusing on innovation, collaboration and inclusivity in the creative sector.

Under the theme: ‘Growth Re-imagined: Putting People and their Creative Potential at the Centre of Sustainable Growth’,the initiative aims to support young artists aged 18-35 in music, fashion, film and literature, encouraging them to treat the arts as a serious business.

The British Council, in partnership with the Swiss Development Agency for Cooperation, is leading this five-day programme to equip creatives with skills, education, market access and economic opportunities.

“As we acknowledge Zimbabwe’s growing arts industry, it’s time to bring together creatives, entrepreneurs, industry leaders, policymakers and cultural enthusiasts to explore innovation and economic growth for a successful arts sector,” said Chipo Kanyumbu, British Council programme manager for Schools and Arts, during a press briefing on Tuesday.

The event will feature key stakeholders, including intellectual property experts, to discuss crucial industry topics.

Creative Economy Week Zimbabwe is part of the British Council’s Creative Economy programme, designed to strengthen creative and cultural industries across the continent.

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

