Cabinet okays Zim’s new media policy

CABINET yesterday approved the Zimbabwe Media Policy which seeks to defend Zimbabwe’s image, sovereignty and territorial integrity. Addressing a post-Cabinet media briefing in Harare yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere has said the policy was expected to achieve a strong and converged digital economy. He underscored the fact the policy would promote the growth and development of a vibrant, diverse media industry in Zimbabwe and transform the country’s media landscape through the development of modern, efficient and sustainable infrastructure. The policy, he said, would promote professionalism, capacitate the industry and develop and enforce a comprehensive code of ethics to raise the standards of media practice in Zimbabwe.

Media sovereignty

“The policy will also promote media viability and sustainability; nurture and instill national values, ethics and citizenship thereby promoting a shared understanding of Zimbabwe’s history, vision and developmental aspirations; advance and protect Zimbabwe’s national interests and promote the country’s social, economic, cultural and political well-being. “The policy will assert and maintain Zimbabwe’s media sovereignty to ensure the country’s independence and self-determination in the production, dissemination and regulation of media content; foster a linguistically inclusive media landscape in Zimbabwe, where all officially recognised languages are valued, promoted and used to reach diverse audiences and communities; and govern the whole sector, including internet-based broadcasting. “The sixth pillar of the policy, which is local content promotion, addresses challenges such as funding constraints, limited producer capacity, the dominance of foreign content and an inadequate regulatory framework.” The minister added that the policy was also aimed at promoting local content as well as counter foreign dominance.

75 percent local content

“The policy maintains a 75 percent local content quota for all broadcasting licensees, except for specialised ones, which will have a 50 quota quota. The policy also introduces incentives for local content production, protection of intellectual property rights and enforcement of regulations limiting foreign content dominance. “Additionally, the policy supports local cultural preservation, digital technology uptake and initiatives promoting employment, information dissemination and access to information,” he said. Dr Muswere said thematic working groups would be established to focus on specific policy pillars, with the ministry taking the lead in co-ordinating and implementing the policy.

— Patriot Reporter/Newswires.

