Carnage on our roads must end

OUR roads have become rivers of blood, highways to premature graves, a relentless stage where life and death collide daily. One cannot overstate the catastrophic state of affairs. Road carnage has transformed from an incidental tragedy into an accepted norm, a ghastly routine robbing families and hemorrhaging the nation’s spirit. At the centre of this epidemic are the omnipresent kombis and mushikashika, symbols of supposed convenience turned instruments of chaos. These lawless vehicles dart through the highways like ricocheting bullets, piloted by individuals whose recklessness has long outstripped reason. The reality is chilling: drivers, many appearing scarcely old enough to vote, are behind the wheels of overloaded and poorly maintained vehicles. Often, they are emboldened by the haze of alcohol or drugs, hurtling past red lights and stop signs as if defying fate itself.

The question looms large: How did we arrive here? It is impossible to dissect the carnage without addressing the culture of impunity that seems to govern our roads. Mushikashika, the informal pirate taxis that operate outside the law, are emblematic of this disorder. These vehicles, often decrepit and not roadworthy, ply our highways and city streets with no regard for traffic rules or human safety, operating with a brazenness that mocks any semblance of order. Worse still are the drivers of these vehicles. In many cases, they are not only unlicensed but alarmingly young, seeking to gain experience on the road through experimentation with people’s lives. Adult drivers are also acting with a recklessness that beggars belief, their judgment clouded by alcohol or other substances. They drive as if invincible, their disregard for safety ever a ticking time bomb.

The statistics are grim. The loss of life on our roads is not merely a tragedy; it is an indictment of our collective failure. Each fatality represents a shattered family, a stolen future. And yet, despite the harrowing figures, the madness continues unabated. Speaking at the 41st Police Staff College Graduation Ceremony in Harare, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe highlighted a critical truth: the police must adapt to technological advancements. Indeed, technology must be at the forefront of combating road carnage, for the traditional methods of policing seem to be insufficient in the face of this menace.

To tame this Wild West we must leverage on technology to enhance law enforcement capabilities. Surveillance systems, automated vehicle registration checks, cameras on the roads and digital databases are no longer luxuries; they are necessities. A well-equipped and technologically advanced police force will be better positioned to identify unlicensed drivers, crack down on illegal operations and ensure that traffic rules are adhered to in real time. Let tickets be automatically dished out the very moment a traffic rule is broken. Yet, technology alone will not solve the problem.

It must be coupled with a robust commitment to enforcement and accountability. Road safety should not be treated as an afterthought, a secondary concern, it must be prioritised. It is time we have meaningful deterrents. The penalties for reckless driving, operating without a licence, or driving under the influence should not be sympathetic to perpetrators. We should punish offenders in ways that will dissuade potential wrongdoers. ‘Leniency’ has fostered a culture of impunity, where drivers flout the rules with little fear of consequences. Stiffer penalties are essential. Those caught driving without a licence should face immediate and severe repercussions, including hefty fines or even jail time. Repeat offenders must be barred from the roads entirely. Similarly, drivers found under the influence of alcohol or drugs should face swift and uncompromising justice. The message must be clear: the roads are not a playground for recklessness. Moreover, public transport operators should be held to the highest standards of accountability. Routine inspections of vehicles, strict licensing requirements and continuous monitoring of driver conduct are imperative. Addressing road carnage requires more than legal and technological interventions; it demands a cultural shift. As a society, we must reject the normalisation of chaos on our roads. Individual responsibility is key, drivers must recognise that every journey carries the weight of lives in their hands. Passengers, too, have a role to play, they must refuse to board overloaded or unsafe vehicles and report reckless drivers to authorities. Sadly, it has become a common refrain to hear passengers say they prefer travelling in these reckless kombis because they get to their destinations faster.

The perception of speed and convenience is undeniably appealing, however, what many fail to consider, or perhaps even ignore, is that this ‘fastness’ is not achieved through innovation or efficiency but by flouting road rules and engaging in reckless driving practices, including speeding. For passengers, the allure of arriving at their destination faster has clouded the reality of what it takes to get there so quickly. To achieve their rapid transit times they are disregarding crucial traffic laws, speed limits are ignored, overtaking is done in dangerous conditions and stops are made in unsafe locations, all in the name of saving time. The result is a situation where the faster journey comes at the expense of safety, and ultimately, the lives of both passengers and other road users are put at risk. Also, parents, must take greater responsibility for ensuring that their children do not fall prey to the allure of unregulated driving. The sight of underage drivers behind the wheel should no longer be met with a resigned shrug but with collective outrage. At its core, this issue is not about statistics or policies; it is about people. Each life lost on the road is a story cut short, a family plunged into grief, a community robbed of its vibrancy.

The carnage on our roads is a national tragedy and its toll extends far beyond the immediate victims. As a nation we should be haunted by the faces of the countless men, women and children who have met untimely deaths on our highways. Let us think of the dreams that will never be realised, the milestones that will never be celebrated, the voices that will never be heard again. Their absence is a void that no words can fill, no policy can undo. It is a reminder that the stakes could not be higher. The road to change will not be easy, but it is a journey we must undertake. It begins with acknowledging the scale of the problem and committing to meaningful action. We must demand better from our leaders, our law enforcement agencies and ourselves.

We must reject the complacency that has allowed this crisis to fester and insist on a future where our roads are not battlegrounds but pathways to opportunity. We must rebuild a culture of safety and respect on our roads. It is a task that requires resolve, collaboration and unwavering determination. For the sake of those we have lost and the generations yet to come, let us rise to the challenge. The time to act is now.

