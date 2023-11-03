CCC at it again …as SADC endorses polls

THE Extraordinary Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit recently endorsed Zimbabwe’s August 23 2023 elections.

The summit applauded Zimbabwe for holding exemplary elections in the region.

Hours later, the CCC claimed one of their members had been abducted.

On the morning of November 1, CCC National Youth Taskforce co-ordinator Takudzwa Ngadziore recorded himself purportedly being followed by gun-wielding individuals.

He allegedly recorded a live short snippet being chased; soon after that he ‘disappeared’ and activists started making noises about his supposed ‘disappearance’.

Let it be noted that through all this noisemaking, not once did they think to report the incident to the police.

Ngadziore would be found in Christon Bank, Mazowe, a few hours later.

They claimed he was naked and had been tortured.

Thereafter, CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwanazi went on to announce that the only way for SADC to proceed would be by facilitating a Transitional Authority to restore law and order in Zimbabwe and work towards the consummation of a fresh, free and fair election — and at that moment the exposed CCC themselves.

Now it has become pretty evident that the opposition stages fake abductions prior to an important meeting and the SADC summit is set to be continued on November 4 of this month, this coming Saturday to be exact.

The SADC leaders will hold a physical meeting. Who is this Takudzwa Ngadziore who seems intent on having the spotlight on him?

He is another nonentity imposed by Chamisa within the CCC who is being rejected by other party members for being his (Chamisa’s) overzealous lapdog.

He is the CCC National Youth Taskforce co-ordinator who has been at loggerheads with Womberai Nhende, the party’s Youth Task Force organiser, since the inception of the Task Force.

The Taskforce itself was created by Chamisa in December 2022, and was meant to ‘cool down tempers and protect vulnerable citizens’.

But in reality, the Task Force was meant to instigate noise and violence when called upon.

Nhende would indirectly instigate party members that included Makomborero Haruzivishe, Johanna Mamombe, and Maureen Kademaunga to snub Ngadziore.

All of them are against the leadership of Ngadziore whom they regard as very junior in the party.

Ngadziore would enlist the services of his cousin-brother, Ward 16 Harare City Councillor Denford Ngadziore, to form ward structures made up of former ZINASU activists loyal to him.

It did not yield much result as evidenced by the low turnout of party members at all the meetings Ngadziore has chaired.

At a Harare Youth Provincial meeting chaired by Ngadziore in Belvedere last month, as expected, opposition members displayed their displeasure over Ngadziore by not showing up at the meeting.

The meetings were meant to raise discussions on how best to go about the demonstrations proposed by Chamisa.

Ngadziore would cancel the meeting opting to go to the districts to address the people but he failed to do so as disgruntled youths within CCC were threatening to bash him if he set foot in their respective districts.

Lately, proposed demonstrations by the CCC have failed to kick off and Ngadziore is cited as one of the reasons.

“He cannot lead us. Tosungirwa mahara,” they said of Ngadziore according to a source within the party.

The proposed demos intended for October 25 were to be led by Takudzwa Ngadziore who is clearly nothing more than just a party outcast.

Apart from stage managing this whole scenario, Ngadziore clearly has enemies within his own party who seem determined to get rid of him.

And the problem with the opposition is that they never learn.

In the face of development and drive towards achieving Vision 2030, Zimbabweans are no longer interested in anything that remotely threatens to derail the country’s growth trajectory.

That is why Zimbabweans opt for ZANU PF — a party that is drama-free and goal-oriented.

There has been a hive of activity which has seen major roads constructed or reconstructed.

Every province now boasts a major dam with Gwayi-Shangani now nearing completion, developments expected to address the perennial water crisis in the country.

Through the Pfumvudza and Command Livestock programmes, the country is enjoying an increase in crop production, enhancing nutrition and food security in communities.

The mining sector has since achieved its target of US$12 billion earnings.

Last week thousands of delegates gathered at the Midlands ZANU PF Convention Centre in Gweru for the 20th Annual National People’s Conference.

The Conference’s theme:‘Towards Vision 2030 through Devolution, Industrialisation and Modernisation’.

ZANU PF is home to patriotic and dedicated individuals who will give their all to protect the nation’s interests.

The party understands the importance of structures and is not privy to factionalist fights.

The CCC can learn a thing or two from them.

