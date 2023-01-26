ccc swindling sponsors

By Elizabeth Sitotombe

THE CCC claims to be a Christian movement with the hashtag #GODISINIT, therefore, its followers must be familiar with Luke 16:10 which says: “Whoever is dishonest with very little will also be dishonest with much.”

In a new development, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) intra-party squabbles have escalated over misuse of US$10 000 in the youth wing.

This should be a warning sign to voters hoping CCC will win and take over the national purse. This is not the first time the party has been associated with misappropriation of funds.

The recently formed CCC National Youth Task Force started cracking long before the project had taken root, exposing their leader’s weakness.

The way Nelson Chamisa manages his in-house affairs has become a cause for concern for CCC supporters.

Greed, malice, incompetence and indifference could best summarise the so-called opposition party.

The CCC National Youth Task Force co-ordinator, Takudzwa Ngadziore, is allegedly unhappy with the National Youth Task Force organiser, Womberai Nhende (pictured right), for abusing Diaspora donor funds meant for security for the CCC presser held on January 10 of this year.

Nhende is said to have pocketed US$10 000 sent to him on the Western Union platform and claimed the money was sent by his CCC Diaspora connections and not meant for the taskforce.

Ngadziore is fuming that he cannot work with such a dishonest organiser and reportedly told Chamisa who has chosen to turn a blind eye.

This is hardly surprising seeing how Chamisa himself has been fleecing the many unsuspecting Diasporans of their hard-earned money.

On the other hand, Nhende is mobilising the former National Youth Assembly structures, urging them not to embrace Ngadziore leadership and prop him up instead.

The CCC National Youth Task Force co-ordinator, Takudzwa Ngadziore.

That view is also supported by the Maruva cabal: Elite Maruva includes Charlton Hwende, Happymore Chidziva, Maureen Kademaunga, Jacob Mafume and Murisi Zwizwai.

The Maruva cabal are a new faction formed by some of CCC’s party elders.

Many people within the party have expressed their displeasure over party president Chamisa, who they feel has single-handedly destroyed the little of what is left of the former MDC-T.

The Maruva cabal is headed by resident director of the National Democratic Institute (NDI), a former MP for Dangamvura Anorld Tsunga who has been grooming Tendai Biti to take over CCC.

Tendai Biti

Tsunga is holding the funds Chamisa so desperately needs for the 2023 harmonised elections.

The Maruva cabal believe they are better suited to fight ZANU PF.

As it stands, CCC is broke — and the only funds to talk of are those Chamisa is looting from the Diasporans.

Biti has previously boasted being a favourite of the West — one of the many reasons Chamisa dissolved all party structures borrowed from the MDC Alliance and has since ignored any advice concerning structures.

The main goal was to whip the factionalists into line and prove who the true leader of the party is.

In one of our previous articles, we mentioned that the Maruva cabal, Elite Maruva, were fuming over Ngadziore’s appointment and have vowed to fight in Nhende’s corner to take over the Youth Task Force.

To counter this, Ngadziore has enlisted the services of his cousin-brother Denford Ngadziore to form ward structures made up of former ZINASU activists loyal to him.

The Maruva cabal appear to have picked on that and are blocking them.

The task force, introduced in December 2022, was meant to ‘cool down political tempers and protect vulnerable citizens’.

However, the opposite seems true — the task force appears to be promoting violence.

Recently, the task force spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma is on record saying his Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa is “…biting more than he can chew. We only have one option to remove him, to remove him and l repeat to remove him.”

Such violent utterances are unacceptable, especially during the election season.

While this cartoon strip is playing out, ZANU PF Mashonaland East successfully kicked off the 2023 voter mobilisation at Murehwa Centre on Saturday, January 21 2023.

Notable was the high turnout of youths who were part of the drive.

Cde Abel Chikava, the DCC secretary for youth affairs in Murehwa, said they were mobilising all youths under the mantra: ‘Leaving no-one and no place behind’.

“The youths came in their numbers to express their gratitude towards his Excellency for changing the lives of many of them in the province. We are against violence and unnecessary squabbles amongst us as we are moving ahead toward vision 2030. Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo, so we have no time to play. We need to work hard for ourselves and the generations to come.” said Chikava.

Resident Minister of Mashonaland East Cde Apollonia Munzverengwi said the Party had managed to “…attract so many youths through the works of the ruling Party and Government.

“Youths are realising the work and successes of the ZANU PF Party and Government and are compelled to become part of the country’s successes.

“We are a province that has greatly benefitted from the Devolution Programme.

“During the last four years, we have benefitted from Government treasury funded projects.

“We have Ngwenya Bridge that is to be commissioned by his Excellency this first quarter.

“Chivhu Dam and the water reticulation and water treatment for Chivhu town as well as irrigation under centre pivot.

“All was done during these past three years.

“Whilst on that, we have Muchekeranwa Dam with 160 hectares under irrigation.

“Almost 50 families are benefitting from that project which was implemented by the new dispensation.

“A pipeline will feed from Muchekeranwa Dam to Wenimbe to Marondera where there is a serious shortage of water.

“We are hosting one of the biggest deposits tables of iron; his Excellency recently commissioned the biggest plant in Vumba; one of the biggest deposits of Lithium is in Goromonzi, Arcadia Prospect Lithium.

“It is one of the biggest deposits in the world, number five in Africa and number eight in the World.”

She applauded the Second Republic and the visionary leadership of President Mnangagwa for steering the nation to prosperity through sustainable development.

Speaking to the masses at Murehwa Centre, the Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities, honourable Daniel Garwe, urged the business community to take part in building the nation.

He hailed businessman Tawanda Chenana for donating a car to the ‘Teachers for Economic Development’ group.

In what is probably the biggest turn of events, teachers have applauded the work of the Second Republic and vowed to work together in building the nation.

The Government has so far paid more than $820 million for more 41 000 children of close to 19 000 teaching parents this year as it aims to ease the burden of its workers by paying for their children’s education.

Meanwhile, Councillor Chipindu, from Ward 15, Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe, hailed the Pfumvudza Programme.

He said 95 percent of the people got inputs and were looking forward to a bumper harvest.