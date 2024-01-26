CCC threatens members

By The Patriot Reporter

“VANHU vakatovharidzirwa neparty vadyiwa ndivo number one kupandukira mukuru. Regai dust rimboderera mutengesi wese anofanirwa kutandaniswa. Kuti uku President varikurwa ne ZANU imi moita zva Tshabangu munotengesa zvinorwadza imi. Kutemesa musoro mwana wamai Nelson.

Mose manyorwa apa kana murimuno mugroup chizivai mave kupinda mubin. (The people who were protected by the party when they lost are the first ones to turn against our President. Let the dust settle. Every sellout will be chased away. The President is busy fighting ZANU PF while you guys are busy working with Sengezo Tshabangu. Your manner of selling out is painful you guys; giving the child of Mai Nelson a headache! Those whose names are written here, if you are in this group know you are heading for the dustbin).”

The names:Takudzwa Dzumbunu

Moud Chinyerere

Miriam Chirimuuta

Cecilia Chimbiri

Stanley Manyenga (Ward23),

George Mujajati (Ward 28),

Womberai Nhende (Ward 27),

Prince Mutebuka (Ward 9),

Richard Pamire (Ward 37),

Jubilation Shoko (Ward 45),

Glaudencia Marera (Ward 32).

This message was written by one Trymore Mukwevi on CCC WhatsApp groups gleaned by this publication.

Some of the messages threatened violence against the named individuals.

It is clear that Tshabangu has now taken full control of the CCC opposition party. The CCC’s interim secretary-general, who is cleaning house after its lack of structures and constitution, contributed immensely to their heavy loss in last year’s harmonised general elections, appears to have garnered support within the party, escalating the intra-party fights. Tshabangu has recalled over 50 party officials who were imposed against the will of party supporters. Though Tshabangu claims deep allegiance to Chamisa, the situation on the ground speaks otherwise. Members of the party have grudgingly admitted that Nelson Chamisa has lost currency.

In Ibbo Mandaza’s words: “It’s overdue that Zimbabwe’s opposition movement — which is far beyond the official opposition, by whatever name you call it — gets its act together. This has been a disastrous five years; we can’t afford any more of this. Let Jacob Ngarivhume, (Robert) Chapman and all others group together, to represent a forlorn and disappointed population; but more importantly to prepare for the transition as the current status quo is simply onto an end.”

On the other hand, Tshabangu’s favoured leader, Tendai Biti, is currently being groomed to take over the opposition CCC.

Word is that he secured a two-year contract at the IMF where, during his tenure, he will undergo intensive training and grooming in leadership.

Chamisa continues to move along, ‘unfazed,’ in the face of his waning popularity — it seems it would do him well to quit politics at this point.

Meanwhile, the Government of Zimbabwe, under the ruling ZANU PF, continues to ensure citizens get the best services in line with Vision 2030, while others unashamedly bash their country for a few pieces of silver.

On another note, Okay Machisa, the former director of ZimRights, has seen the light by endorsing and embracing the development-oriented policies of the Second Republic and has chosen patriotism over treachery. He resigned from ZimRights and went on to found the Institute for Public Policy Analysis and Implementation (IPPAI).

IPPAI seeks to bridge the comprehension gap of Government policies, plans and programmes between the State and the citizens.

IPPAI is wholly Zimbabwean-funded and pushes the agenda of Vision 2030 which seeks to transform Zimbabwe into an upper-middle income economy.

However, his former counterparts in ZimRights, Leo Chamahwinya and Dzikamai Bere, remain a public nuisance.

Leo Chamahwinya is the ZimRights national programmes manager responsible for co-ordinating ZimRights campaigns at national level. In 2013, he was arrested for publishing falsehoods, fraud and forgery after allegedly conducting illegal voter registration. He, along with other ZimRights members, forged registration certificates in order to tarnish the name of the Registrar General.

Chamahwinya is a member of the Canadian International Leadership Programme. In 2016, he participated in the US International Visitors Leadership Programme on Advancing and Sustaining Civic Engagement.

Last year, like Bere, he took part in a Southern African Human Rights Defenders Summit where he claimed the country was in an intensive unit, with threats of murder among a litany of other wild claims targeting human rights defenders.

And last week’s Newsday article likened Tshabangu to a Biblical Judas Iscariot who has sold out on the liberation struggle.

Human rights cum political activists cum regime change agents unwittingly expose themselves for who they truly are.

It is also alleged that the ZINASU students arrested for malicious damage to property after painting graffiti all over city buildings, including the High Court of Zimbabwe, Harare Civil Court building walls, in protest over the continued incarceration of Job Sikhala, were found tucked away at the ZimRights buildings.

ZimRights is part of the big plan by the West to effect illegal regime change in 2024.

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

