Cde Shamu warns land barons

ZANU PF’s national Deputy Political Commissar, who is also Member of Parliament for Chegutu West Cde, Webster Shamu has sent a stern warning to land barons fleecing desperate homeseekers of their hard earned cash.

Addressing ZANUPF supporters at a campaign rally on Saturday last week, in Zvimba West, ahead of the February 3 by-elections, Cde Shamu said the Second Republic is working tirelessly to avail affordable and decent housing to all citizens regardless of political affiliation.

He said revolutionary parties like ZANU PF remained committed and driven by the aspirations of the masses.

“Our leaders, upon realisation that the settler-regime did not want to give us our land, formed military wings.

“ZANLA, which was ZANU’s military wing, and ZIPRA, which was ZAPU’s military wing, engaged the enemy in a more violent and radical approach to liberate this country,” he said.

He added that ZANU PF would not tolerate abuse of the masses by land barons’ extortionist approach.

“I have learnt with deep concern that there are land barons who are victimising people here.

“Let me remind you that the soil we are sitting on was fought for and thousands of comrades did not return from the war. Zimbabwe is for every Zimbabwean. President Emerson Mnangagwa is saying no-one must abuse his or her powers by victimising people over State land.”

Cde Shamu said justice would be swift on those breaking the country’s laws.

“No-one is above the law and no-one is above the masses, so let me warn you, as ZANU PF, we will defend our people, that is why we went to war,” said Cde Shamu.

“Be warned, land barons, no-one will be spared; the long arm of the law will catch up with you.”

Cde Shamu advised the Zvimba West aspiring legislator, 34-year-old Kudakwashe Manhanzva (pictured) to be a servant leader.

The veteran politician urged the young turkey to listen to the people and lead without favour when it comes to economic development programmes.

“ZANU PF, under the stewardship of Cde Mnangagwa, is leaving no place and no-one behind.

“It is, however, disheartening that some leaders distributing funds and inputs which are supposed to benefit everyone end up only benefitting their friends and relatives.

“This is what kills a lot of young politicians’ political career. So I urge you to serve without favour for the sake of development and fulfillment of our President’s mantra: ‘Nyika inovakwa navene vayo’. The Second Republic needs political leaders who walk the talk,” said Cde Shamu.

Cde Manhanzva promised the electorate that ZANU PF’s developmental programmes would benefit everyone in the constituency.

“I am a young servant leader and I am ready to work for the people of Zvimba West, guided by the principles of my President and my revolutionary Party ZANU PF.

“If I win this election, I will waste no time engaging in kindergarten politics as practised by the opposition but will ensure that Zvimba West has adequate schools, decent housing and other developmental projects which will enhance the livelihoods of my constituency,” said Manhanzva.

Manhanzva went on to castigate political violence and called for peace following the attack of his young brother Gabriel (pictured) by members of the opposition.

Gabriel was attacked by members of the opposition who torched his car along Pota Road in Zvimba West.

The case was reported at Norton Police Station.

Speaking on the same occasion, Cde Ruzai Muchaurawa, Councillor for Ward 25, said people should come out in their numbers to defend the country’s sovereignty by voting for ZANU PF.

“I would like to appeal to the Women’s League, Youth League and war veterans to continue giving support to our youthful candidate.

“I would also like to urge our youths not to retaliate the attack on one of our members Gabriel Manhanzva whose car was torched by members of CCC. Our President is advocating peace so let us leave the matter in the hands of the police. Our Party is a Party which loves peace, so and let’s be peaceful,” said Muchaurawa.

