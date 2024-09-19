Celebrating Munhumutapa Day…a crucial step towards reclaiming our identity

THE proclamation of September 15 as Munhumutapa Day marks a transformative moment not just in Zimbabwe but Africa’s political, cultural and socio-economic landscape.

For too long, Africa has been viewed predominantly through the lens of its colonial past, overshadowing the continent’s rich history of powerful civilisations, knowledge systems and remarkable leadership.

By dedicating a day to honour the Munhumutapa Empire, we recognise not only the immense contributions of this ancient African kingdom but also embrace the critical need for sustainable development that is deeply rooted in our identity.

The institutionalisation of Munhumutapa Day is a timely and essential step in reclaiming our history and utilising it as a foundation for future growth and prosperity.

The Munhumutapa Empire, which spanned parts of modern-day Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Zambia and South Africa, was one of the most sophisticated civilisations in African history.

At its zenith in the 15th and 16th centuries, the empire was renowned for its advanced political structure, robust trade networks and mastery in architecture, agriculture and metallurgy.

It was a centre of culture, commerce and governance that linked Africa to the wider world through trade with the Arab world and Asia, demonstrating that Africa had a rich and thriving history long before colonialism.

The celebration of Munhumutapa Day underscores the importance of acknowledging and reviving these historical legacies.

In the context of sustainable development, the Munhumutapa Empire serves as a reminder that Africa was once self-reliant, resourceful and capable of monumental achievements.

The rediscovery and promotion of this legacy are key to fostering a strong sense of identity and confidence in our ability to address the continent’s current challenges.

One of the critical aspects of sustainable development is cultural sustainability. Development is not solely about economic growth or infrastructural expansion —it must also encompasses the preservation of our cultural heritage and identity.

As African nations seek to build inclusive and prosperous futures, they must not abandon the rich traditions and values that have long sustained their societies. Munhumutapa Day provides an opportunity to integrate cultural heritage into the broader developmental framework, ensuring that Africa’s progress is rooted in its historical identity.

By recognising the historical achievements of African empires like Munhumutapa, we foster a sense of pride and belonging among African populations.

This connection to our past plays a crucial role in building resilient societies that are capable of navigating contemporary challenges.

When people understand that their ancestors built thriving civilisations with ingenuity, creativity and collective effort, they are more likely to believe in their own potential to overcome modern difficulties.

Munhumutapa Day, therefore, serves as an inspiration for today and future generations to engage with the continent’s developmental needs through a lens of empowerment and pride.

As Zimbabweans and Africans we should be elated and proud to hail the advent of Munhumutapa Day.

It is a day that does not just symbolise a commemorative event but encapsulates a broader vision for Africa’s future.

Munhumutapa Day is a timely reminder that a nation which forgets its past cannot truly forge its future.

The Munhumutapa Empire story, though often marginalised, offers powerful lessons for contemporary Africa.

It was a marvel of governance, diplomacy and economic strength.

The empire controlled rich gold mines, traded with foreign nations and managed an expansive territory with a complex political system.

Munhumutapa’s relations with neighbouring African states as well as trading partners from the Middle East and beyond demonstrated the empire’s strategic prowess and diplomatic acumen.

This empire’s ability to leverage its natural resources for economic power while fostering a sense of collective identity and governance is particularly relevant today.

Munhumutapa Day will serve as a reminder of the potential we have as a continent to manage our resources wisely, cultivate strong internal governance and build sustainable economies that prioritise the well-being of our people.

The nexus between cultural identity and sustainable development cannot be overstated. Identity forms the foundation upon which nations build cohesive societies, make strategic decisions and pursue economic policies that benefit all citizens.

When people have a strong sense of who they are, their values and their historical legacy, they are better able to define what kind of future they want and what kind of development they should pursue.

Conversely, nations that are disconnected from their past are more likely to adopt foreign models of development that do not align with their unique socio-cultural realities.

By setting aside Munhumutapa Day, we are choosing to prioritise a development model that is deeply rooted in African traditions, governance systems and knowledge. This is a critical step towards reversing the damaging effects of colonialism, which systematically sought to erase our identities, values and indigenous systems of governance.

Colonialism did not just exploit our resources; it sought to undermine the very essence of who we are as Africans.

Munhumutapa Day, therefore, represents a reclamation of our identity.

Sustainable development, by its very definition, involves meeting the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.

This is not just an economic or environmental challenge but a cultural one as well. Societies that understand and respect their cultural foundations are better able to pass on the values, institutions and knowledge systems that will allow future generations to thrive.

Munhumutapa Day gives us an opportunity to reconnect with those ancient values of stewardship, community and governance that made the Munhumutapa Empire such a powerful force in its time.

By celebrating our history and honouring the achievements of the Munhumutapa Empire, we are not just remembering our past; we are setting a vision for the future.

One of the most damaging legacies of colonialism has been the distortion of African history and the erasure of our great civilisations from global consciousness.

For decades, African children have been taught to revere European explorers, conquerors and kings, while the stories of African empires like Munhumutapa, Mali, and Ghana have been relegated to the periphery.

This has not only weakened our sense of identity but has also contributed to a pervasive inferiority complex that undermines our confidence in our ability to build strong, independent nations.

Munhumutapa Day represents an opportunity to reclaim our narratives.

It is a platform to educate future generations about the greatness of African civilisations, to celebrate our achievements and to challenge the Eurocentric narratives that have dominated our education systems for far too long.

By reclaiming our history, we can inspire a new generation of Africans who are proud of their heritage and confident in their ability to lead their countries to greatness.

Education is a powerful tool for development, and by incorporating the history of the Munhumutapa Empire into our curricula, we can foster a sense of pride and identity among African youth.

This will not only contribute to the development of a more cohesive society but will also encourage young Africans to take ownership of their countries’ futures. When people know where they come from and understand the contributions their ancestors made to human civilisation, they are more likely to take an active role in shaping the future.

Beyond identity and education, Munhumutapa Day has the potential to drive economic development by promoting cultural tourism and the creative industries. Many countries around the world have successfully leveraged their cultural heritage to attract tourists, generate income and create jobs.

Egypt, for example, has built a thriving tourism industry around its ancient civilisation, with millions of tourists visiting the Pyramids of Giza, the Sphinx and other historical sites every year.

Similarly, countries like Greece and Italy have capitalised on their rich histories to create vibrant tourism sectors that contribute significantly to their economies.

Africa has a wealth of cultural and historical sites that have the potential to attract tourists from around the world, but these sites have been underutilised due to a lack of investment and promotion.

Munhumutapa Day could serve as a catalyst for the development of a vibrant cultural tourism industry in Southern Africa.

By promoting the history and achievements of the Munhumutapa Empire, we can attract tourists interested in learning about African history and experiencing the continent’s rich cultural heritage.

Moreover, the creative industries, including film, music, literature and art, can play a crucial role in telling the story of Munhumutapa and celebrating African culture. Countries like Nigeria and South Africa have already demonstrated the economic potential of the creative industries, with Nollywood and the South African music scene generating significant revenue and creating jobs for thousands of people.

By investing in the creative industries and promoting the story of Munhumutapa through film, music and other forms of art, we will not only preserve our cultural heritage but also create new opportunities for economic growth.

As we celebrate the establishment of Munhumutapa Day, it is important to recognise that this is just the beginning.

This day should not be seen as a one-off event, but as part of a broader movement to reshape Africa’s development trajectory. It is a call to action for African leaders, policymakers, educators and citizens to come together and build a future that is grounded in our identity, values and history.

We must look to the future with a sense of optimism and confidence. The challenges facing Africa today, including poverty, inequality and environmental degradation, are significant, but they are not insurmountable.

By drawing inspiration from our past and embracing a development model that is rooted in our identity, we can overcome these challenges and build a prosperous, sustainable future for all Africans.

The establishment of Munhumutapa Day is a monumental step in Africa’s journey toward sustainable development and self-determination.

By celebrating our history and reconnecting with our cultural identity, we are laying the foundation for a future that is rooted in our values, aspirations and strengths. Just as the West has used national days to commemorate its iconic moments and figures, we too must use Munhumutapa Day to reflect on our past, celebrate our achievements and chart a course for the future.

Munhumutapa Day represents a reclamation of our identity, a re-affirmation of our potential and a commitment to building a sustainable future for generations to come. Let us work together to build the Africa we want, one that is deeply connected to its past, confident in its present and optimistic about its future.

