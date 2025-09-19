CIMAS @ 80 years with a difference …media awards to drive in-depth healthcare journalism

By Kundai Marunya

IN a landmark celebration of its 80th anniversary, the CIMAS Health Group has launched a media awards programme to encourage in-depth reporting on Zimbabwe’s healthcare challenges.

The initiative comes as the country grapples with critical equipment shortages and systemic issues affecting healthcare delivery nationwide.

The CIMAS @ 80 Media Awards, launched last Friday at the organisation’s Borrowdale Office Park in Harare, aims to recognise ethical and transformative healthcare reporting that educates the public on pressing health issues and potential solutions.

The awards feature categories including ‘Healthcare Transformation’, ‘Health and Wellness’, ‘Excellence in Medical Innovation’ and ‘Public Health Awareness’.

Vuli Ndlovu, chief executive officer of CIMAS Health Group, said the company’s purpose extends beyond business interests to genuinely inspire healthier communities across Zimbabwe.

“Through your work, you will be able to investigate and translate some complex health and wellness issues into stories that people can easily relate to, that people can understand and people can act on,” Ndlovu told journalists at the launch.

Zimbabwe’s health sector faces significant infrastructure challenges, with critical shortages creating substantial barriers to healthcare access.

The country is experiencing an 80 percent shortage of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners, severely limiting diagnostic capabilities for neurological conditions. A 70 percent shortage of dialysis machines has reduced treatment access for kidney disease patients, while an 85 percent gap in cancer treatment technology has led to delayed oncology care and increased mortality rates.

Perhaps most critically, a 60 percent shortage of functional ambulances has dramatically limited emergency response capabilities across the nation. These gaps disproportionately affect low-income and rural communities, where healthcare access was already limited.

The situation is especially dire in public health facilities, where ageing equipment and limited resources have compromised patient care. Recent controversies surrounding medical equipment procurement have highlighted the need for greater transparency and efficiency in healthcare financing.

The search for solutions has prompted various approaches to addressing Zimbabwe’s healthcare infrastructure gap.

Community-led initiatives have also emerged as powerful vehicles for healthcare improvement. The rehabilitation of Karanda Mission Hospital by locals demonstrates how community ownership can drive meaningful healthcare development without relying solely on Government or corporate interventions.

Ndlovu emphasised that CIMAS’s evolution from a health insurer to a comprehensive health and wellness provider represents part of this broader solution-seeking matrix. The company has established various facilities to plug holes in different areas of healthcare delivery, expanding access through strategic infrastructure investments.

“We went into service provision to complement the service sector,” said Ndlovu.

“One of the first provisions was the laboratories, and this was way back in the 1980s. There was a disinvestment by a group of pathologists, I think it was 1985, and CIMAS came to the rescue by buying that business and making sure the pathology service continues in the country.

“The next leg was dialysis. Dialysis services were available in Government institutions, but in the early 1990s, it became clear that those institutions were becoming overstretched, hence, we went into dialysis.”

CIMAS has since invested in various healthcare facilities across the country, sparking debate in Parliament on the fairness of medical insurers competing with other service providers.

Ndlovu said that CIMAS’s commitment to health extends beyond treatment to encompass comprehensive preventive healthcare strategies.

He pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic as a global wake-up call that brought the importance of preventive healthcare into sharp focus, noting that the virus disproportionately affected those with underlying conditions.

This philosophy is embodied in CIMAS’s iGo Wellness Programme, which aims to help members manage and prevent non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like hypertension and diabetes through lifestyle changes.

“The bulk of health conditions affecting Zimbabweans are actually lifestyle diseases,” Ndlovu stated.

“As a health group, what we believe in is to spend time making sure that as many people as possible don’t get affected by these NCDs, but when they do get affected, we keep things under control.”

This preventive approach aligns with CIMAS’s broader transition from sole health insurance to a comprehensive health and wellness partner.

The company has increasingly invested in facilities and programmes that address healthcare access gaps while promoting healthier lifestyles through initiatives like their annual ‘Pedal to Wellness’ cycling event and the ‘CIMAS Half Marathon’.

The CIMAS at 80 Media Awards, to be presented in partnership with the Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ), offers substantial incentives for quality health reporting.

Winners in each category will receive US$1 500, while runners-up will get US$750 — significant sums in Zimbabwe’s media landscape. The awards initiative recognises journalism’s critical role in shaping public understanding of health issues and holding stakeholders accountable.

By encouraging journalists to investigate and explain complex healthcare issues, CIMAS aims to foster a more informed public that can better advocate systemic improvements.

“The launch builds on our continued investment in promoting ethical, fact-checked journalism, empowering health and wellness reporting in Zimbabwe,” Ndlovu stated.

As CIMAS celebrates its 80th anniversary, the organisation finds itself at a crossroads between its insurance heritage and its expanding role as a comprehensive healthcare provider.

This evolution mirrors broader global trends towards integrated health systems that address both treatment and prevention.

The company’s future success will depend on its ability to navigate Zimbabwe’s complex healthcare landscape while maintaining its commitment to inspiring healthier communities.

This will require balancing business interests with corporate social responsibility, particularly as equipment shortages and infrastructure gaps continue to challenge the nation’s health system.

Zimbabwe’s healthcare challenges require multi-faceted solutions that combine transparent procurement, strategic equipment financing, community-led initiatives and preventive health strategies.

CIMAS’s 80th anniversary media awards present one innovative approach to fostering the dialogue needed to drive these changes.