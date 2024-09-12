CiZC out in the cold …as USAID tightens screws

By Elizabeth Sitotombe

THE United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has removed Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC) from a consortium of civic society organisations (CSOs) benefitting from the Zimbabwe Constitutional Movement (ZICOMO), a US$3 million grant distributed through Veritas Zimbabwe, a ‘parliamentary and civic rights’ watchdog.

ZICOMO, launched in 2022 and due to run for five years, aims to promote ‘constitutionalism’ in Zimbabwe. Beneficiaries include the Research and Advocacy Unit (RAU) and the National Association of Youth Organisations (NAYO). However, CiZC was expelled for gross f inancial mismanagement and embezzlement.

The organisation had been allocated nearly US$1 million in 2023 to support election-related activities favouring the opposition, but a USAID audit revealed that regional director Blessing Vava and chairperson Peter Mutasa failed to account for US$200 000. Another scandal, which allegedly sealed CiZC’s fate, involved the embezzlement of funds earmarked for protests ahead of the just-ended SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government in August.

CiZC was supposed to fund protests advocating regime change, but the initiative collapsed, with Vava heavily implicated in the failure. Allegations surfaced that Vava and Mutasa had issued fake consultancy contracts and forged receipts, prompting Veritas to alert USAID, leading to CiZC’s disqualification from ZICOMO.

A call for proposals has since been issued to replace CiZC within the consortium. A letter titled “Request for Applications (RFA) for Zimbabwe Constitutional Movement (ZICOMO) Award: 72061321RFA00009 – Promoting Constitutionalism Activity” encourages qualified organisations specialising in democracy, governance and human rights to apply for the available funding. Despite its removal, CiZC applied for re-admission to ZICOMO, its their application was , and as of 1 September, 2024, it was officially ousted from the consortium. Established in 2001, CiZC is a coalition of over 300 civil society organisations, including the Zimbabwe National Students’ Union (ZINASU) and the Zimbabwe Coalition for Debt and Development (ZIMCODD). CiZC has long been involved in regime change activities and has been funded by US institutions such as the United States Institute for Peace (USIP) and the National Endowment for Democracy (NED).

Financial mismanagement and corruption have plagued the organisation for years. Despite this, USAID and other US institutions have continued to support CiZC in the hope that it could help effect illegal regime change in the country. With recent scandals involving its leadership, the coalition’s credibility has been severely dented. Sources within CiZC revealed that Vava is now preparing to leave for South Africa to avoid prosecution. He is reportedly planning to resign before his inevitable sacking, which could damage his future career prospects.

Meanwhile, Peter Mutasa, who was elected CiZC chairperson in January 2022 after losing the presidency of the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) to Florence Taruvinga, is due to step down at the annual general meeting (AGM) set for December. Mutasa, who has dismally failed to advance the goals of his financial backers, has been accused of repeatedly looting resources meant for the organisation’s operations. Mutasa’s tenure at CiZC has been fraught with controversy. Prior to his appointment, he was investigated by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) for alleged financial misconduct during his time at ZCTU.

In 2022, he was accused of siphoning funds from a US$1,5 million grant provided by USAID and funded by the Solidarity Centre. CiZC insiders claim that Mutasa has been working closely with other board members to enrich themselves before the end of their terms. One of their tactics involved pushing out Obert Masaraure, president of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) and former CiZC spokesperson, after they questioned the leadership’s corrupt practices. A miffed Masaraure subsequently resigned at the 2022 AGM.

In the aftermath of CiZC’s expulsion, three new organisations have been added to the ZICOMO consortium. These are ZimRights, Savannah Trust and the Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC). These additions confirm USAID’s determination to continue its efforts to effect illegal regime change in Zimbabwe. ZCC, for instance, has been increasingly involved in political activities, leading some to question its commitment to its religious mission.

The council has been criticised for focusing more on political discourse than on addressing moral and ethical issues within the Christian community. For example, ZCC has been notably silent on issues such as the United Methodist Church’s failure to disassociate itself from homosexual practices in the global church, despite protests from local members. ZCC’s involvement in political matters was underscored on 9 September when it hosted a discussion titled “Presidential Term Extension: A Reality or Farce?” The event featured recalled Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) parliamentarian Ostallos ‘Gift’ Siziba and political analyst Dr Ibbo Mandaza. ZCC’s increasing political engagement has led some to view the organisation as a vehicle for regime change rather than as a religious institution focused on the spiritual needs of its members.

ZimRights, another new member of the ZICOMO consortium, also has a controversial history. The organisation claims to be involved in governance issues, but investigations have revealed its insidious links with US-backed regime change efforts in Zimbabwe. Over the years, ZimRights has played a crucial role in supporting US strategies to destabilise the country. All three new members of ZICOMO will receive US$300 000 annually, with the potential for additional funding based on ‘performance’ (for performance read ‘destabilisation’).

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

