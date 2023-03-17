By Elizabeth Sitotombe

ONE of the things that distinguishes the ruling ZANU PF is the order in which they carry out their programmes – from mobilising individuals, cell verification and primary elections.

Everything has been done in a peaceful and orderly manner.

Even voters will have no problem making their decision on who to vote for.

It is that simple.

The upcoming primary elections will determine who will represent the people in the harmonised elections.

These are some of the many lessons that can be drawn and put to good use by other parties, especially to what is referred to as the main opposition party.

At the end of the day, Zimbabwe is one big united country and even the country’s detractors need a lesson in peace building and working together.

As the race to the harmonised elections gains pace, CCC members have resorted to playing dirty to try and get what they want.

The decision on which of the members will be representing the party is an open secret; this is because Chamisa, their president, declared the transparent and democratic primary election process as unnecessary.

And that very president has resorted to playing dirty.

Awkward yes but it’s true!

Chamisa continues to take dictatorship to new and higher levels.

The CCC leader, Chamisa, deployed party national members, legislators and technical people to superintend the on-going voter registration exercise in cluster constituencies across Harare and Bulawayo on March 10 2023.

It is at this registration blitz that Chamisa requested every aspiring candidate to mobilise at least 4 000 people to register to vote.

Those mobilisation skills will then automatically win some of them candidature as they would have proven themselves capable.

Sounds fair enough!

Interestingly though, Chamisa deployed his rivals in clusters they do not hail from.

The Elite Maruva kingpins, like secretary-general Charlton Hwende was deployed in Hatfield, Epworth North and Epworth South cluster yet he hails from Kuwadzana East.

Jacob Mafume and Charlton Hwende crafted the idea of fleecing motorists of their money.

National organising taskforce member Murisi Zwizwai was deployed to cover Harare West, Highfield, Warren Park and Dzivarasekwa cluster yet he hails from the heart of Harare Central constituency.

As if that was not enough, national taskforce members Happymore Chidziva was deployed in Kuwadzana East and Kuwadzana cluster, leaving his adopted Glenview North constituency with Fani Munengami.

Chidziva is said to have threatened carnage in Glenview North if Munengami doesn’t pave way for him.

It is fascinating how Munengami is now contesting despite promising the electorate to finish the late Glenview North legislator Kennedy Dinar’s term.

Chidziva, in his circles, is known to be violent and demands respect from the youth taskforce as a former leader of youths.

The City of Harare’s infamous mayor who has resorted to extorting money from hardworking Zimbabweans through City Park, Jacob Mafume, was deployed to Hunyani/Churu Farm/Harare South cluster.

Mafume and Hwende came up with the idea of fleecing motorists of their money.

The Harare City Council sub-contracted City Park to manage parking and ticketing issues.

While these services attract a dollar payment for an hour, failure to display a parking disc attracts a whopping fine of US$132!

It is downright unethical and daylight robbery.

The opposition CCC-run councils countrywide have proved useless in basic service delivery, opting instead to line their pockets.

Back to Mafume, the Mayor appears to be defecting to the Elite Maruva as he is not happy with their party leader’s decisions where the upcoming elections are concerned.

He is not the only one.

The Elite Maruva are a faction of CCC with members opposed to Chamisa’s style of leadership.

Many of the former MDC-T old guard feel Chamisa is throwing them into the political dustbin in preference for those ready to kowtow to the young leader.

It appears their ill-advised president has already made his decision on who will be representing the party in the upcoming harmonised elections – and Mafume and Hwende are not on the list.

And this decision to deploy preferred candidates in their home constituencies while sending others elsewhere is nothing short of sabotage.

According to a source who spoke to this publication, the Elite Maruva faction had been campaigning in their constituencies to Chamisa’s dismay.

Meanwhile, there are allegations that Chamisa has finalised the list of MP candidates from Bulawayo to represent the party and presented it thus:

In coming up with the list, the Champion in Chief considered the following,

All input from community stakeholders such as the Vendors Associations, Church Representatives, Elderly, women, Youths and business community.

Service and commitment to the party.

Seniority in the party.

Ability by candidate to finance the election campaign.

Submissions from Citizens

While the list of Councillors is being finalised, the Champion in Chief takes pleasure in presenting the Bulawayo’s dream team for the 2023 harmonised elections.

Pumula Constituency: Kwanele Bhango

Cowdray Park, Decent Bajila,

Makhandeni-Luveve: Rev Ussein Sibanda

Lobengula/Magwegwe: Erick Gono

Bulawayo Central: Gift Ostallos Siziba

Nketa: Memory Makasi

Nkulumane: Eng Ernest Rafomoyo

Entumbane/Njube: Gift Banda

Mpopoma/Mzilikazi: Desmond Makaza

Bulawayo South: Matson Hlalo

Bulawayo North: Kapolikilu Surrender

Phelandaba/Tshabalala: Welshman Ncube