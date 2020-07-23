Don’t throw caution to the wind

IT is really worrying how many in our communities are disregarding measures to contain COVID-19.

Currently, there is no vaccine for the prevention or treatment of the illness caused by the virus; its origins and the ultimate extent of this epidemic remain unknown.

It is very disturbing to hear that people are ‘smuggling’ bodies of people suspected to have succumbed to the virus.

In work places some people with flu are evading testing.

Some are escaping from quarantine centres while others are even attempting to bribe officials not to get into these places of containment.

To what end?

This is irresponsible and reckless behaviour.

We will just be putting the lives of our loved ones in unnecessary danger.

Get tested, spent the time in quarantine and only leave when certified that you are free of the virus.

How would you feel if you infect a whole village or suburb?

By now we should be way past emphasising that this virus is real and in unfortunate cases fatal.

The importance of infection prevention and control measures in our communities and workplaces should not be underestimated.

Administrative and infection controls, including early detection, isolation and reporting, and establishment of infection control infrastructure, will come to naught if we continue to disregard what we have been instructed to do to mitigate spread of the virus.

Given the concerns about the increasing spread of COVID-19, it is imperative that infection control and safety precautions be followed.

Home stay is a fundamental safety step that can limit infections from spreading widely.

Naysayers must not be listened to.

Again it is irresponsible to try and politicise COVID-19.

The lockdown despite disruptions it causes is for our good.

What will it benefit us to gain financially but lose our health.

The slightest relaxation on the measures taken against the novel coronavirus would lead to repetition of the outbreak.

Social distancing remains a key way to mitigate spread.

Avoiding close contact with other individuals in order to avoid catching the virus yourself and to avoid passing it on, social distancing will be the key phrase in the days and weeks to come.

Avoid unnecessary travelling as it can help increase the spread of COVID-19 and put you at risk of contracting the disease.

‘Flattening the curve’ of infections means dampening down that peak by reducing how fast the virus moves through the population. A slower spread means that on any given day, fewer people will need critical care for severe illness. The best way to slow the spread is through measures that will ensure the virus will not spread.

If we continue to be reckless as evidenced by many queues, where social distancing is not being observed soon, we will have infections by the thousands.

Let’s be proactive.

People need to understand that this is really, really serious.

It’s up to you to not get infected and not to infect others.

Let’s not wait for a severe situation to happen, let us prevent it.