Dynamos’ last title and Pasuwa departure

THE 2014 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League was an intriguing one.

Like the three previous years, the league was won on the last day of the season.

This time, it was not through goal difference but Dynamos were one point clear of their nearest rivals.

PSL debutants ZPC Kariba were a fired up outfit coached by Saul Chaminuka and destined for greater heights.

The well-funded side turned tables in the top flight and went for 19 league matches without a defeat.

Of all the league teams, it was only Dynamos that did not suffer a loss to the new side.

Though playing away from home, at Gwanzura stadium in Harare, the team managed to get over the fatigue of travelling from their base in Kariba every week.

The previous season had seen the pendulum dramatically swing in Dynamos’ favour on the last day of the season.

The Harare giants went into the last match trailing Harare City by two points.

However, Harare City lost the golden opportunity to clinch their maiden title after CAPS United held them to a 2-all draw at the National Sports Stadium.

Dynamos won their match and were crowned champions.

ZPC Kariba were, however, the favourites for the season.

A huge crowd had paid their way into the small Gwanzura stadium to witness the historic crowning of debutants, like what Black Rhinos did in 1984.

The media were ready for the moment when champagne would pop, with wild celebrations ensuing.

However, it all turned out to be a pipe dream for the power utility side.

CAPS United again came into the matrix and ran riot over the newboys.

At the end of the first half, ZPC were trailing 1-3.

Tapiwa Kumbuyani thrust CAPS ahead early into the match before Honey Chimutimunzeve made it 2-nil.

Limited Chikafa managed to pull one back before CAPS United’s Malawian import, Ishmael Thindwa, made it 3-1.

In the dying stages of the game, Moses Makanje scored the last goal of the afternoon and it was all tears for ZPC Kariba.

Complacency cost the debutants who read much into the CAPS United bench.

The team was under assistant coach Mike Madziva on the day, as coach Lloyd Mutasa was away.

However, Madziva proved his depth and acumen as he delivered three points for ‘Kepekepe bhora’.

ZPC Kariba went into their last encounter against CAPS United topping the log with 56 points from 29 games and with a goal difference of +18 goals.

Dynamos had a slim chance of winning it but the football gods had something special for them.

A 2-0 win over How Mine, a team that always gave DeMbare trouble, was all they needed to be crowned and thanks again to city soccer rivals CAPS United who played the party spoiler.

Dynamos gaffer Calisto Pasuwa became the premiership’s most decorated coach after bagging four consecutive titles.

As a player, Pasuwa belongs to the famous Dynamos class that reached the finals of the Champions League and lost in the final to Asec Mimosas of Ivory Coast in 1998.

For three years, since 2011, Pasuwa had won the league on goal difference.

First it was FC Platinum that lost it on goal difference before Highlanders and Harare City in 2012 and 2013 respectively.

The year 2014, the Glamour Boys won it on a probable scale of luck.

They secured 57 points, one ahead of ZPC Kariba.

Since 2014, Dynamos are yet to win a league title and after the Pasuwa legacy, the Harare giants have been hiring and firing coaches for failing to deliver.

Pasuwa left the club after a successful career at the club he played for.

He remains the most successful coach in the club and in the country.

With the 2020 soccer season yet in the balance, anxiety keeps DeMbare faithfuls wondering, whether Tonderai Ndiraya will deliver.

Ndiraya worked as assistant coach to Pasuwa.