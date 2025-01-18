Fare thee well, Cde Chen . . . a devoted pan-Africanist, dedicated statesman

By Mafa Kwanisai Mafa

THE pan-African and progressive world mourns the loss of a towering fi gure in the liberation and development of Zimbabwe and the African continent.

Cde Chenhamo ‘Chen’ Chakezha Chimutengwende, a steadfast revolutionary, dedicated statesman and unyielding advocate for pan-Africanism, passed away on January 16, 2025, at the age of 81. His passing leaves a profound void in the global struggle for unity, dignity and self-determination for African peoples.

Born on August 28, 1943, in the midst of colonial oppression, Cde Chimutengwende’s political consciousness was ignited at the tender age of 14 in Highfi eld, Harare. It was there, in 1957, that he embarked on a lifetime of revolutionary struggle. By 1963, he had risen to the role of Secretary for Information and Publicity in the ZANU-PF Youth League, an early testament to his remarkable oratory and organisational skills. Cde Chimutengwende’s commitment to freedom transcended borders. In 1964, he travelled to Ghana, the birthplace of modern pan-Africanism under Dr Kwame Nkrumah, to receive military training. This experience solidif i ed his role as a soldier of liberation, not just for Zimbabwe but for the entire continent.

Throughout his life, he embodied the pan-African ideal of solidarity, exemplif i ed by his leadership as a patron of both the Parliamentary Group of Solidarity with Cuba and the ZimbabweCuba Friendship Association. A staunch ally of the Cuban Revolution, Cde Chimutengwende played a pivotal role in fostering enduring bonds of friendship and solidarity between Zimbabwe and Cuba. These associations under his patronage were instrumental in promoting cooperation in areas such as education, health and revolutionary consciousness. He passionately celebrated Cuba’s unwavering support for African liberation movements, emphasising the shared struggle against imperialism and the enduring lessons of solidarity and resilience.

Following Zimbabwe’s independence in 1980, Cde Chimutengwende continued his service to the nation and the continent. A ZANU-PF Member of Parliament from 1985, he served the people of Mazowe with unwavering dedication for over two decades. As Minister of Information, Posts and Telecommunications, he became a vital voice in articulating Zimbabwe’s antiimperialist stance. His 14-year tenure in the Cabinet refl ected his resolute commitment to defending the dignity and sovereignty of his nation.

His work as ZANU-PF Provincial Chairperson for Mashonaland Central from 1986, a position he held for an unparalleled 17 years, underscores his extraordinary leadership. He transformed Mazowe, spearheading the construction of schools, the tarring of critical roads and uplifting communities. Yet, his contributions extended far beyond infrastructure; he was a mentor to countless pan-Africanists, imbuing them with a sense of purpose and the courage to challenge neo-colonial oppression. Cde Chimutengwende’s intellectual contributions were as formidable as his activism. Armed with a master’s degree in Social Science and a PhD from the University of Bradford in the UK, he authored numerous articles and books on pan-Africanism.

His writings became touchstones for those seeking to understand the philosophy and praxis of African unity. As a member of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) and head of Zimbabwe’s delegation, he carried the banner of African solidarity onto the international stage. His ability to navigate complex political landscapes while championing the cause of African liberation earned him respect and admiration across the globe.

Cde Chimutengwende’s revolutionary spirit was unyielding, a beacon for those who seek justice and equality. He understood that the struggle for Africa’s liberation is not confi ned to its borders but is part of a global fi ght against exploitation and imperialism. His unwavering support for Cuba and its revolutionary principles exemplifi es his global outlook on solidarity. To the pan-African and global progressive community, Cde Chimutengwende was more than a leader; he was a father, a mentor and a comrade.

His unwavering commitment to the ideals of unity, freedom and development will inspire generations to come. As we mourn his loss, we also celebrate a life lived in service to the African people and the global fi ght for justice. Rest in power, Cde Chimutengwende. The struggle continues, and your spirit remains our guiding light.

