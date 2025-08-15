Fio remains a living archive of our nationalist journey

Patriot

PatriTHIS week we continue with our stories of Highfield, or Fio, as it is popularly known by its inhabitants and visitors alike. The more we delve into its history, the more we realise this is not your typical run-of-the-mill suburb.

To simply call it a residential area is to strip away the layered meaning etched into its streets, its churches, its beerhalls, its graveyards and its other facilities such as shops.

Highfield is a living archive of Zimbabwe’s nationalist journey; a place where the nation’s liberation memory is both guarded and contested in the ordinary details of daily life.

Jabavu and Mangwende Drives, in the older section of Fio, are not just routes for cars and pedestrians; they are nationalist boulevards in their own right. Each intersection, each faded street sign carries important stories of resistance and political awakening. The proximity of houses once occupied by figures like James Chikerema, or the battle-scarred walls of Robert Mugabe’s Highfield home, remind us that our independence was not an abstraction. It was planned in these very spaces, at great personal cost, under the constant shadow of colonial surveillance and Rhodesian violence.

This is the paradox of Highfield today; its physical geography is unaltered in many places, but its meaning has shifted. Once, a beerhall was more than a place for downing mugs of opaque beer, it was an informal parliament, a clandestine meeting place for those who would later be called ‘comrades’.

The ‘shabhini raids’ by the notorious British South Africa Police (BSAP) were not just law enforcement; they were political theatre, a demonstration of who wielded absolute power and how far that power could reach into black social spaces.

The churches in Highfield — Methodist, Catholic, Lutheran, Pentecostal — also remind us of the colonial strategy to win the African soul. Their deliberate placement, even Highfield Cemetery, reflects a deeper narrative; the missionary project was never separate from the colonial one. Yet, in a way, Highfield’s churches also became unexpected centres of nationalist resistance, providing meeting spaces under the guise of worshipping.

The irony is sharp: The same Christian gospel that came to pacify was often repurposed to inspire defiance. That duality is part of Highfield’s DNA.

The narrative of Highfield also forces us to confront the way space preserves political meaning. Machipisa Shopping Centre, the Zimbabwe Grounds and Mushandirapamwe Hotel, among others, were not just commercial or recreational places; they were stages for political declarations, rallying points and, in some cases, decision-making centres that altered the course of the liberation struggle.

This is not simply a story of nostalgia. Highfield today still holds the weight of expectation in the sense that the dreams of the liberation struggle must be made visible in the city’s second oldest suburb.

The danger is not that we forget Highfield’s history. The danger is that we remember it only as a static monument, rather than as a living challenge. Highfield, in its surviving street names and bullet holes, in its churches and beerhalls, continues to speak. The question is whether we are still listening and whether, in listening, we are prepared to act in a way that honours the sacrifices made there.