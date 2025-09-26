Freedom of speech in the US …the Charlie Kirk factor

By Solomon Mujakachi

CHARLIE KIRK was killed while delivering a speech under a sign that read: “Prove me wrong.” Twenty-year-old Tyler Robinson (a Caucasian male) took the invitation literally, on 10 September 2025. US authorities would release messages between Robinson and his roommate from hours after the shooting. His roommate asked: “Why?” to which Tyler responded: “I had enough of his hatred… some hate can’t be negotiated out.” But who is Charlie Kirk? According to various publications, Charles James Kirk was an American rightwing political activist, entrepreneur and media personality. He co-founded the conservative organisation Turning Point USA (TPUSA) in 2012 and was its executive director.

Kirk became known for his aggressive style, inviting students to step up to the microphone and challenge his rightwing Christian worldview in front of a baying audience. Clips of these exchanges built him a huge following with more than five million followers on X and seven million on TikTok that helped him mobilise the youth vote for Donald Trump, who repeatedly praised Kirk for inspiring a generation of young conservative activists. The Guardian reported that Kirk’s rhetoric increasingly mirrored white supremacist and authoritarian themes, while campus watchdog groups chronicled repeated incidents of racist, homophobic and transphobic speech at TPUSA events.

Ultimately he was Trump’s blue-eyed boy. The conservative activist faced widespread criticism for comments many described as racist, sexist and inflammatory. In 2020, he called George Floyd, a black man whose murder at the hands of law enforcement agents sparked nationwide protests, a ‘scumbag’. Remember Floyd? His murder occurred in full view of the world as it was recorded. “I can’t breathe,” were his last words as he took his final breath. But for people like Kirk, it was a non-event. But that was just the tip of the iceberg.

On his podcast and at public events, Kirk questioned the qualifications of black professionals, mocked affirmative action and repeated conspiracy theories about immigrants and demographic change. He was merciless about it. In 2023, he said: “…prowling blacks go around for fun to go target white people.” One of the group’s advisors even went on to publish a newsletter in which he said blacks had “…become socially incompatible with other races . . . while black culture was an ‘unfixable and crime-ridden mess”. His racist remarks beg the question: Who caused the mess? Between 1525 and 1866, 12,5 million people were forcefully taken from Africa and sent to the Americas through the Transatlantic slave trade. About 10,7 million survived the traumatic journey only to be sold off as property. At that time, the slave traders and slave owners systematically tried to erase black identity by mocking their language, religion and traditions as primitive.

These are predictable results of state-sponsored exploitation and exclusion. Last year, on the same podcast, Kirk said: “If I see a black pilot, I’m going to be like, boy, I hope he is qualified.” But blacks can do anything whites can do, if not better. Cornelius Coffey who, when faced with racial discrimination that prevented him from attending flight schools, built his own plane in the 1930s to teach himself to fly. He later founded Coffey School of Aeronautics. Such reckless statements contribute to a toxic climate that to even call Kirk a ‘rebel without cause’ would be doing him a great disservice. He had a cause — a cause equally sinister to that of US President Donald Trump. It is this recklessness and lack of decorum that makes Trump, a whole president of the supposed ‘Free World’ trumpet: “Why are we having all these people from ‘sh*****e’ countries come here….!” In his eulogy, Trump was not defending the principle of ‘freedom of speech’, he was defending something more sinister. Rewind to Kirk’s speech on ‘gun deaths’ in which he is quoted as saying:

“I think it’s worth it. I think it’s worth it to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year so that we can have the Second Amendment to protect our other God-given rights.” And as William Shakespeare said: “… For ‘tis the sport to have the engineer hoist with his own petard . . .” The Medium had this to say: “He wasn’t as popular and well-known as Donald Trump, but Kirk’s actions were, in some ways, even more damaging, because his work revolved around educating the American youth. Shaping young people’s minds with raging hate and influencing them to be anti-human rights is a horrendous way to spend your life.” Recently, professors and journalists who criticised Kirk or other conservative figures have faced intense political pressure, online harassment and even professional victimisation.

A good number have been relieved of their jobs or faced investigations after being sharply critical of right-wing commentators. Vice-President J. D. Vance, for example, went to the extent of suggesting that university professors who make ‘ugly’ comments about public figures should risk losing their jobs or their institutions’ funding.

A university in Tennessee fired a dean at the college, for saying in a social media post that she had “…zero sympathy…” for Kirk in the wake of his killing. A Secret Service agent was put on immediate leave after posting on social media on September 10 that Kirk “…spewed hate and racism on his show…,” which is called The Charlie Kirk Show. “At the end of the day, you answer to God, and speak things into existence. You can only circumvent karma, she doesn’t leave.” In addition, a marine was fired over an anti-Charlie Kirk post, while the channel MSNBC fired their analyst Matthew Dowd over on-air comments he made after the shooting, among many others. Clearly, free speech in America is celebrated in theory while practice points elsewhere.

The very people who once insisted that ‘all speech must be protected, no matter how ugly’, now lobby for firings and funding cuts when criticism stings. Ironically, many who champion ‘absolute free speech’ are quick to demand punishment when the speech offends their own. Freedom of speech presupposes and implies responsibility while freedom without responsibility equals anarchy. While the First Amendment to the American constitution protects individuals from government censorship, it seems that cultural and political power often determines whose voices are amplified and whose are punished.

When Kirk was asked what killed black people the most, his response was curt: “Other blacks through violence amongst themselves.” Statistics don’t lie! But they may be manipulated to lie. While Kirk was right, to an extent, in his assessment of black-on-black violence, he deliberately manipulated statistics to suit his own own perceptions. After centuries of being dehumanised, stereotyped and told that black lives are worthless, some generational victims absorb these messages subconsciously resulting in internalised self-hate and aggression towards one’s community. According to author James Baldwin, it is a psychological wound inflicted by systematic racism.

Remember these are generations of the same former slaves who were disenfranchised and told they were free. The same former slaves relegated to the slums and ghettos because home ownership remained a pie in the sky. Slums and ghettos are prone to violence regardless of location on the planet. Slums and ghettos are not a black problem or African problem. Social exclusion, economic deprivation and neglect from the mainstream economy create conditions for crime. The same applies to former slaves systematically excluded from the national economy.

The same applies to former slaves denied education and other opportunities to advance themselves. Ditto for former slaves bred on white on black violence. Research shows violent crime correlates more strongly with poverty and inequality than race itself. When any people, regardless of race, are relegated to a cesspool of poverty, want, overpopulation and any other social ills, the result becomes drugs, alcohol abuse, prostitution and violence as coping mechanisms. In the case at hand, it is centuries of history and structural forces that shaped the narrative Kirk and Trump were promoting.

Centuries of slavery and discriminatory policies created concentrated pockets of poverty that excluded black families from home ownership and trapped generations in underfunded neighbourhoods. In 2024, a ‘typical’ black household could afford only about 18 percent of homes listed for sale in the US. In California, only 10 percent of black households could afford a median-priced home. At the same time there is under-representation of black workers in high growth, high wage industries with about 45 percent of black private sector workers working in just three industries — healthcare, retail and accommodation and food and service. These tend to be among the more front lines, lower paid or less stable sectors.

While this is not an excuse for Kirk’s skewed observations, it is nevertheless an objective and feasible explanation for conditions that bred the unfortunate situation stereotyped as racial incompetence. History shows that words of contempt often pave the way for acts of violence. From the propaganda of slave owners to the coded racism of modern politics, when leaders ridicule opponents and glorify cruelty, they signal that hate is acceptable. From the earliest days of slavery to the modern era of police brutality, racial violence has been a defining feature of the US. Enslaved Africans were whipped, their women raped and lynched to sustain an economy built on their slave labour. Violence was not a by-product of the system but it was the system itself.

When the Civil War ended formal slavery, white slave owners were compensated for the loss of their slaves and consequent unproductivity. But what the former slaves walked away with was less than their freedom and dignity; they walked away without any basis, without any empowerment, for starting a new life. Supremacists responded to black political progress with massacres and coups.

During post civil war reconstruction, black Americans briefly exercised political power, electing legislators and building schools and businesses. But white mobs struck back in Colfax, Louisiana, in 1873; Wilmington, North Carolina, in 1898; and countless other towns where black success threatened white dominance. About 60 black people were murdered during the Wilmington coup and it effectively ended black political participation for decades.

These were not isolated outbreaks of hatred; they were organised efforts to enforce a racial hierarchy. The 20th century brought new challenges and new forms of repression. Civil rights activists were beaten, jailed, and murdered for daring to demand equality. The assassination of Malcolm X on February 21,1965 and the subsequent assassination of Dr Martin Luther King Jnr on April 4 1968, the murders of voting rights workers in Mississippi, and the bombing of Birmingham’s 16th Street Baptist Church which killed four young girls, Denise McNair (11), Addie Mae Collins (14), Carole Robertson (14) and Cynthia Wesley (14) revealed how far opponents of racial progress would go to preserve white supremacy. Federal civil rights legislation dismantled formal segregation, but racism evolved rather than disappeared.

Economic discrimination, housing segregation and voter suppression persisted, while violence merely changed uniforms. After the Civil Rights Act of 1964, black workers were often the last to be hired but first to be fired, while banks and the federal government marked black neighbourhoods as high risk for loans. Violence took on a new form through police brutality.

According to Mapping Police Violence, US law enforcement agents killed hundreds of people in the first half of 2021 alone; in the first half roughly 610 people were killed while 1 144 were killed in the full year. Many victims were unarmed or engaged in minor infractions. Daunte Wright was shot during a traffic stop for an expired registration and an air-freshener violation.

Andrew Brown was killed as deputies served a search warrant while he attempted to drive away. Adam Toledo, a 13-yearold Latino boy, was shot in a Chicago alley despite raising his empty hands. Despite nationwide protests after the 2020 murder of George Floyd, reforms have been fractional, while extrajudicial killings continue.

It is important to note that policing in America also grew out of slave patrols and frontier militias; institutions designed to control, not protect, communities of colour. It is also equally important to accept that racial violence does not occur in a vacuum. It is fuelled by rhetoric that dehumanises and reassures. Kirk‘s rise and violent end is evidence that hateful words do not always remain words. You reap what you sow. If you sow wind, you reap the whirlwind.