Genocide in Gaza exposes West’s double standards

RECENTLY, Britain and France announced their ‘recognition’ of the State of Palestine. In much of the Western press, this was treated as a milestone, a moral awakening, an act of courage even. But from where I stand, in Africa, this gesture reeks of arrogance. Recognition, after decades of enabling occupation and shielding Israel from consequences, is not courage. It is posturing. As an African journalist, I write with a sense of déjà vu. The destruction in Gaza, the hollow condemnations from powerful capitals, the arrogance of Western recognition without enforcement, it all feels familiar.

As Africans, we carry memories of colonial arrogance that resonate with Palestine’s plight. We remember how our resources were plundered while our humanity was denied. We remember how liberation movements were called ‘terrorists’ until they became governments. We understand Gaza because we lived Soweto.

We understand the siege because we lived Sharpeville. We understand being told to wait, to negotiate, to accept symbolic recognition while our people bleed. And we remember that change only came when the world moved beyond condemnation to concrete action, boycotts, divestment and sanctions. For those of us who live on a continent long marked by colonisation, apartheid and the violence of Western double standards, Gaza is not an abstract tragedy. It is a mirror reflecting back the injustices we have endured and the hypocrisy we continue to witness in global affairs.

From my desk, I scroll through images; flattened hospitals, schools reduced to twisted metal, lifeless children pulled from rubble. Gaza has become a moonscape of destruction. Power stations are bombed; incubators in neonatal wards shut down; water systems are destroyed, disease spreads faster than any bomb; roads are cratered, ambulances cannot move, and the wounded bleed to death. Africa knows this language well. We, too, were told we were ‘recognised’, even as our lands were partitioned at Berlin in 1884 without our knowledge nor consent. We were granted ‘independence’ on paper while still shackled economically.

The West congratulated itself for ending apartheid in South Africa, yet it was global people’s movements and not Western benevolence that broke the system. Recognition without action is not solidarity. It is a way of managing history while leaving structures of domination intact. The assault on Gaza has not just been military, it is systematic. It seeks to dismantle every possibility of Palestinian life. And yet, the West responds with words: ‘Grave concern’. ‘Calls for restraint’. ‘Humanitarian corridors’. These statements, repeated with robotic predictability, reveal the emptiness of a system that pretends neutrality while enabling the aggressor.

The US remains the cornerstone of Israel’s impunity. Military aid flows in billions, and every attempt at international accountability, whether at the UN or the International Criminal Court (ICC), is blocked or vetoed. Washington dresses its bias in the language of security and self-defence’, while Palestinians are denied even the right to survive. Meanwhile, Europe wrings its hands in public while deepening military and trade ties with Israel. When Britain and France announce recognition of Palestine, it is less about justice and more about distancing themselves from America’s glaring failure, while still refusing to impose consequences.

They want to appear humane without threatening their geopolitical alliances. This arrogance is familiar to us in Africa. For decades, Western powers condemned apartheid South Africa rhetorically, while trading with the regime and shielding it diplomatically. It was not until sanctions were forced by global civil society and African states that apartheid began to crumble. Today, the same double standards are playing out in Gaza; words for public consumption, weapons for Israel behind closed doors. This means that Every carefully worded Western statement after a bombing in Gaza is interpreted in Tel Aviv, not as a warning but as permission.

The message is clear: Hear no evil. Speak no evil and see no evil. Condemnation is easy. Sanctions are hard. But without consequences, condemnation is complicit. You may destroy, but we will not stop you. Why does Israel not face the same sanctions imposed on Russia after the special military operation targeted at Ukraine? Why is its apartheid system not treated like the one in South Africa, which was isolated until it fell? The answer lies in hierarchy: Some victims matter more than others in the moral imagination of the West. Palestinians, like many Africans before them, are told their suffering is tragic but tolerable. Now, in this 80th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), the contradictions sharpen. Global eyes are fixed on New York while Gaza bleeds.

At the UNGA, a resolution was passed allowing Palestine to participate — via prerecorded statements or video —because of visa denials by the US. Many countries, over a hundred, supported this, voting in favour. But the move underscores how even participation is conditional, even when international bodies formally acknowledge rights. Apparently recognition in the hall doesn’t mean protection beyond it.Denying Palestinian officials visas for the UN undermines the institution’s neutrality. Trump’s decision shows blatant bullying, shielding Israel while silencing Palestine. This disregard for fairness weaponizes diplomacy, erodes global trust, and normalises exclusion instead of fostering justice, accountability, and peace.

The UN has been declared neutral territory that even America’s enemies should access. And instead of speaking with the urgency demanded by Gaza’s devastation, Trump’s speech leaned heavily into border closures, migration fears and national sovereignty. He warned Europe that immigration was ‘destroying’ nations, accused global institutions of betraying their responsibilities and derided climate action as folly. When it comes to Palestine recognition by Western countries, he suggested that those moves reward terrorism and embolden HAMAS. His rhetoric offered no roadmap for accountability only warnings about instability, migrants and loss of control.

The speech framed globalism and international norms as threats and painted compassion or recognition not as moral duty but as political risk. Beyond the Western bubble, the world is less silent. South Africa has taken Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), naming the genocide for what it is. Latin American countries have expelled ambassadors, cut ties, and called for sanctions. Across the Arab and Muslim worlds, pressure is mounting for accountability. But these efforts crash against the wall of Western protection. The same powers that impose sanctions with lightning speed elsewhere become paralysed when it comes to Israel. This double standard not only destroys Palestinian lives but also erodes the credibility of international law itself.