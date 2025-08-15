Govt committed to rehabilitating shrines, battle sites

By Kundai Marunya

AS Zimbabwe celebrated its 45th Heroes Day on Monday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to honouring freedom fighters and individuals who have demonstrated heroism in various sectors.

This comes at a time many battlegrounds and sites of historic significance remain underdeveloped, failing to reflect the importance they represent.

Places like Robert Mugabe Square in Harare, named after the late former President, remains a dusty open space often used by driving schools for training learner drives, while Zimbabwe Grounds in Highfield has been reduced to a place of worship for apostolic sects.

Many major battle sites of the Second Chimurenga across the country remain unmarked, and many liberators who made the ultimate sacrifice still lie in unmarked graves in Zimbabwe and neighbouring countries.

During his address at the National Heroes Acre, President Mnangagwa said: “To immortalise the selfless sacrifices made by our forebears in the struggle for independence, freedom and democracy, the Second Republic is spearheading various projects across the country. Sikombela, Hwahwa, Butcher Camp, Dzapasi and Connemara are among the shrines that have been built up by the Government to preserve our rich liberation war heritage.”

The Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Honourable Kazembe Kazembe, reiterated the Government’s commitment to honouring fallen heroes:

“We also recognise that there are some comrades who lie at various provincial shrines and in our neighbouring countries, namely Angola, Mozambique, Zambia, Botswana and Tanzania, as well as those who lie in unmarked graves across the country. Your Excellency, as you directed us to identify such graves, the work has already begun. My ministry, in collaboration with the Minister of War Veterans of the Liberation Struggle, has started memorialising and rehabilitating liberation war sites and shrines throughout the country.”

Among the shrines noted by Hon Kazembe as having been rehabilitated are Pupu in Matabeleland North and the Chinhoyi Seven Monument in Mashonaland West.

“Soon, we will begin rehabilitation works and exhumations at Chibondo in Mount Darwin. In Mashonaland Central, we are constructing a national monument and a field museum,” he added.

The rehabilitation of monuments is a significant step towards honouring national heroes and addressing the longstanding demands of living war veterans. There is also a need to document the history of the struggle from an African perspective.

“My administration is preserving national historical and cultural heritage sites, both within and outside the country,” said President Mnangagwa.

“To further foster lasting national consciousness, research has been conducted on cadres who were posthumously declared national heroes, including Cde John Mbedzi, Brigadier-General (Rtd) Lameck Matanda, and Cde Jairos Jiri. Meanwhile, the biographies of early nationalists and freedom fighters have also been updated, namely: Comrades George Tarcisius Silundika, Jason Ziyaphapha Moyo, Herbert Pfumaindini Wiltshire Chitepo, and Josiah Magama Tongogara.”

To ensure inclusivity for those who fought for Zimbabwe’s cause before and after independence, President Mnangagwa presided over the investiture of awards of the Highest Order, including the Royal Order of Munhumutapa, the Silver Cross of Zimbabwe and the Robert Mugabe Commendation Award for Service in Human Capital Development.

Independence medals for eligible veterans of the liberation struggle were also conferred across the country’s provinces.

The Zimbabwe International Friendship Award, which recognises foreign nationals and organisations that have significantly contributed to strengthening Zimbabwe’s international relations, fostering social and economic development, and supporting the nation’s progress, was given to Professor Vladimir Shubin. He served as the Head of the Africa Section of the Soviet Afro-Asian Solidarity Committee (SASC) from 1969 to 1979, playing a pivotal role in advancing liberation struggles across Southern Africa, including Zimbabwe’s freedom fighters.

His contributions included overseeing the training of liberation activists in Soviet institutions, coordinating international solidarity campaigns to raise global awareness and facilitating humanitarian aid for Zimbabwean refugees.

Prof Shubin organised and participated in numerous international solidarity conferences, collaborating with key figures of Zimbabwe’s liberation movement, such as Nathan Shamuyarira and Herbert Chitepo. He facilitated visits to the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) for prominent Zimbabwean leaders, including Joshua Nkomo, George Nyandoro, Edward Ndlovu, Solomon Mujuru and Didymus Mutasa. Under his leadership, the SASC provided critical military and specialised training —ranging from guerrilla warfare to advanced aviation and engineering — for liberation fighters.

Dr Madeline Nyamwanza-Makonese, a pioneering Zimbabwean female doctor and the first African woman to graduate from the University of Rhodesia Medical School (1970), was honoured with the Robert Gabriel Mugabe Commendation Award for Service in Human Capital Development and Outstanding Leadership.

Over her 54-year career, she served in various medical roles, including at Kadoma General Hospital, State health offices, and private practice. She also contributed to community development through scholarships (though disrupted by economic challenges), support during Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle, and volunteer work with institutions like Emerald Hill School for the Deaf and Tariro Children’s Home.

The award recognised her transformative leadership in human capital development and breaking barriers for women in medicine.

“I feel grateful to receive this award in recognition of the work I have done, particularly in the healthcare sector, and this award will forever be cherished,” said Dr. Nyamwanza-Makonese.

The Silver Cross of Zimbabwe was awarded to Inasem Chitutu, a young man who bravely rescued two children from a burning house in Bindura.

“I never thought I would meet the President at such a young age, let alone receive this award, which is closest to my heart. I will forever cherish this,” he said.

Hon Kazembe also announced Chitutu’s employment by Bindura Municipality as a token of his bravery.

In his closing remarks, President Mnangagwa encouraged the spirit of resolute sacrifice and patriotism among all Zimbabweans:

“Today’s commemorations are not just a holiday. They must rekindle the spirit of sacrifice for which the heroes and heroines we honour today played their part.

“The baton has been passed on to us. We, the youth, women, and men, in both rural and urban areas, have the duty and responsibility to build a modern and industrialised Zimbabwe. We will never fail. Through our unity, patriotism, focus, zeal and hard work, as one nation, prosperity for all is becoming a reality. We must boldly decide now that we will not stop at upper middle-income status or Vision 2030. Let us break the ceiling and see beyond the horizon.

“As heroes and heroines of the current era, let us open up innovative frontiers and scale unimaginable heights. The spirit and flame of the revolution that inspired many of our gallant heroes and heroines should galvanise us, the united people of Zimbabwe, from Limpopo to Zambezi, from Plumtree to Mutare, towards realising more unprecedented milestones.”