How Pasipamire outran a baboon and won a ticket to the Olympics

By Sheldon Hakata

WHILE herding cattle in the remote village of Shariwa, in Bikita, Masvingo Province, some boys came across a troop of baboons and took after them. One boy outdid himself by bolting after one of the baboons and catching it. This, of course, made headlines in the local newspapers, catapulting him to instant fame. The boy, who would later take part in the Olympics, was Cephas Pasipamire, born on September 9 1975 into a family of devout Catholics. As a child, Pasipamire’s free time was spent on the village plains with his brother and nephew Pikrash Marimbire where the boys were allowed to be boys.

From a tender age, Pasipamire showed natural athletic ability, particularly in sprinting. He attended Chirorwe Primary School where he quickly gained recognition for his speed on the track. His potential was noticed by his athletic coach who urged him to focus on sprinting. He later attended Dadiso High School where he still enjoyed playing team sports, but he was such a fast sprinter that his teachers encouraged him to try his hand at track and field events. He became the school’s fastest runner over 100 metres and other long distances. The school paid for his studies from Form Two up to Ordinary Level as he was then in high demand from other local schools that tried to enrol him, but in vain. Then former ZRP and Zimbabwe long distance runner, Tapfumaneyi Jonga, decided to train him (later becoming his coach). He usually trained hard but Jonga was sometimes annoyed by Pasipamire’s practical jokes.

Pasipamire had a stint at Gath’s Mine in Mashava, when a Bikita Fashu School teacher facilitated his move there. He worked with Philip Mukomana, Shonhai, Mlilo, Serengehe has forgotten). In 1995, Pasipamire engaged a new coach culminating in him rising in the national rankings. At the age of 17, Pasipamire made his national debut at the giant National Sports Stadium, during an annual track field event for national schools. He competed in the 800 and 1 500m races and won two medals (one silver and one gold)0, becoming the youngest-ever gold medallist at the event. Pasipamire took part in the 2002 National Junior Championships in Harare, where he won the 1 500 metres, and coming second in the 800-metre race.

He ran the race bare-footed because he couldn’t afford track shoes! This made him the youngest national junior gold and silver medallist ever. This early success gave him the confidence and motivation to continue pursuing a career in track and f ield. Pasipamire made his international debut at a continental event in Nigeria where he competed in the marathon and won. The prize money was equivalent to the value of a beast at home in Bikita.

Although his performance was not exceptional in that particular debut, it provided valuable experience on the international stage and fuelled his determination to improve. After this, he began to take his sporting career more seriously. He relocated to Harare, where his uncle accommodated him in Kuwadzana high-density suburb. Kuwadzana Stars Athletic Club is where he rejuvenated his career and later joined the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Athletics Club. He got to rub shoulders with some legendary long distance runners, like the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s Abel Chimukoko and the Zimbabwe National Army’s Tendai Chimusasa.

Pasipamire had the chance of lifetime when he came under the umbrella of Tapfumaneyi ‘Tap’ Jonga as his coach at the ZRP Athletics Club. But shortly afterwards, he went AWOL and joined the National breweries Athletics Club in light of the irresistible perks dangled in front of him. The ZRP responded by slapping him with a ban. However, Pasipamire was soon forgiven and resumed training thanks to a friend’s timely intervention. In 2000 he was offered a job which rejuvenated his career. He started practising for long distance races, notably the 10 and 21 kilometres. His record improved drastically, as he could now outrun his idols — long distance legends Tendai Chimusasa and Abel Chimukoko. In 2007, a friend — Brighton Chipere — facilitated his participation in the 32km race in South Africa. He shared the track with Kudakwashe Shoko, a seasoned sprinter who inspired him to go for the 42km race.

While in South Africa, Harmony Athletics Club offered him a lifeline which allowed him to compete in various races during his time across the Limpopo. On his return, Pasipamire was chosen ZRP Sportsperson of the Year for which he was rewarded with a two-week holiday for him and his family at the Botswana Cresta Hotel. But, the best was yet to come for Pasipamire, who went on to grab the headlines when he broke the record in the 50-kilometre race, winning in 2 hours 47 minutes and 7 seconds. Then, in 2012, he got his big breakthrough when South Africa Delwart Stain, and his Russian-based colleague came to his rescue. He qualified for the 2012 Summer Olympics in Korea, romping home in ninth place.

The winner went home US$10 000 richer while the 10th placed runner pocketed US$200. He got another chance the following year in a race in which he came third taking a cool US$7 500 home. He qualified for the World Championships in Portugal, Russia, Dubai and China. However, he could not defend all his Olympic achievements because of ankle injuries. He is also one of the first athletes in Zimbabwean history to set four Championship records in Olympic competitions. Pasipamire would see his stock rise as he rubbed shoulders with the likes of Usain Bolt (Jamaica), Mara Rosalind Yamauchi (the UK) and Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya). The track star defied the conventional wisdom that Zimbabweans are poor and disadvantaged as sportspersons. Later in his stellar career, he was part of the ZRP team that scooped gold, silver and bronze medals a record times participating in athletics through its athletics team.

The team competes in events like the Southern African Regional Police Chiefs Cooperation Organisations (SARPCCO) Games and other national and international competitions. The ZRP has a history of supporting athletes and sponsoring marathon runners, like Tapfumaneyi Jonga, Cephas Pasipamire and Isaac Mpofu, who all gained experience to prepare for major events.

In 2011, ZRP offered Pasipamire the position of assistant coach under head coach Abel Chimukoko. After Chimukoko was relieved of his duties in 2012, he assumed the head coach position with Colin Makaza as his assistant. However, this stint was shortlived after he was demoted to pave way for seasoned coach Benson Chauke. Pasipamire became the assistant coach. In 2020, Pasipamire became the Zimbabwe national head coach in charge of middle and long distance runners in 2020 and is credited with churning out record-breaking results.

His contract expired last year. He formed the 32-member Fast and Furious Athletics Club in February 2021 during the COVID-19 period. Sion Siziba, an amateur athlete under Pasipamire’s fold, told The Patriot Sport: “It is pleasing to see some of our athletic legends reaching out to talented young athletes with a view to helping them realise their dreams.” Pasipamire has got the backing of fellow Olympian Abel Chimukoko, and former long distance runner, who is now a sports director with the ZRP. Now retired, Pasipamire is a happily married father of four — three girls and a boy — who calls Harare’s Hatcliffe suburb his home.

