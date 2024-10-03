Jacaranda: Celebrating Zim’s ‘purple tree’

By Simon Ngena

OCTOBER is Breast Cancer Awareness Month throughout the world and is synonymous with the colour pink. It is also the month during which Zimbabwe pays tribute to one of its most ornamental trees — the jacaranda — which blooms into a riot of purple in October, come rain, sunshine or snow.

A genus of 49 species of flowering plants in the family Bignoniaceae, the jacaranda tree is one of the most common exotic trees in Zimbabwe’s urban areas.

The City of Harare is particularly well known for its ornamental jacarandas, and a common maxim among students holds that the blooming of the jacaranda signals the time for serious study for end-of-year exams. Not surprisingly, the jacaranda when in bloom is also known as the exam tree.

In fact, purple panic is a term used by students in some parts of the world for student stress during the period of late spring and early summer. The ‘purple’ refers to the flowers of jacaranda trees, which bloom at this time of the year and have been extensively planted to add colour to the streets, particularly in the fast growing cities of Cape Town, Pretoria and Johannesburg (South Africa), Lusaka (Zambia), Gaborone (Botswana) and Nairobi (Kenya).

The ‘panic’ refers to the urgent need to complete assignments as well as studying for the final ZIMSEC exams.

Conversely, while the time of year the jacarandas bloom in Pretoria coincides with the year-end exams at the University of Pretoria, legend has it there that if a flower from a jacaranda drops on a student’s head, the student will pass all their exams.

In a nutshell, the species are fairly large trees ranging in size from 20 to 30 metres tall. The flowers are produced in conspicuous large panicles, each flower with a five-lobed blue to purple-blue corolla.

The name is of South American (more specifically Tupi-Guarani) origin, meaning fragrant. The word jacaranda was described in ‘A Supplement to Mr Chambers’s Cyclopædia, First Edition (1753) as ‘a name given by some authors to the tree the wood of which is the log-wood, used in dyeing and medicine’ and as being of Tupi-Guarani origin, by way of Portuguese.

In the performing arts, references to the jacaranda plant recur in the musical work of Trevor Rabin, providing the title of his 2012 solo album and also appearing in the lyrics of ‘I’m Running’, a song which he co-wrote and performed as part of Yes and which appeared on their 1987 album Big Generator. The plant has also lent its name to his home studio, The Jacaranda Room.

Nearer home, the Jacaranda Music Festival is an annual event that celebrates the best of local and international music talent amidst the beautiful purple blooms of jacaranda trees in October every year.

From jazz to hip-hop, Afrobeat to rock, the festival showcases a wide array of genres that cater to different musical tastes.

Local artistes share the stage with international stars, creating a melting pot of sounds and styles. Whether you’re a diehard music fan or simply looking to experience something new and exciting, the festival promises an experience that you will not forget in a hurry.

Leading financial services institution, Stanbic Bank is once again the headline sponsor of the annual celebration of music and culture pencilled in for 4-6 October 2024 at the Thorn Park Polo Grounds.

Stanbic Bank Head of Business and Commercial Banking, Patson Mahatchi, said the bank was proud to play a pivotal role in supporting artistes in their quest to enrich the Zimbabwean culture and heritage.

Mahatchi noted that the festival has grown to become one of the premier music events in the region, attracting thousands of fans from around the country and beyond. Last year’s event attracted about 13 000 fans, with tickets sold out.

The 2024 line-up includes a galaxy of local and South African artistes, among them Freeman, Feli Nandi, Mokoomba, Skyroot, Mbeu, Agga Nyabinde. Micasa, Casper Nyovest as well as a host of top DJs.

“At Stanbic, we firmly believe that Zimbabwe is our home we drive her growth and at group level we say, Africa is our home, and we drive her growth. Our commitment to this continent and our nation is unwavering. We are proud sponsors of the Stanbic Bank Jacaranda Music Festival as we recognise the vital role of artistes in enriching our culture and heritage,” said Mahatchi.

He said local events such as the Stanbic Bank Jacaranda Music Festival not only served as a form of entertainment but also played a crucial role in boosting tourism and showcasing Zimbabwe’s vibrant culture to the world.

Mahatchi said by supporting the festival, Stanbic Bank was also contributing to the country’s efforts towards employment creation as well as creating opportunities for the thousands of individuals who will play a part in the whole value chain of the event.

“Our efforts extend beyond entertainment. We are driving economic and cultural development in Zimbabwe. The regional and international performances featured in this festival resonate with our inclusivity mantra, celebrating the diversity and unity of our continent,” added Mahatchi.

He noted that last year the Standard Bank Group subsidiary took a significant step by empowering local musicians through workshops designed to build their capacities.

In keeping with this thrust, a two-day workshop was held at the time of going to press.

“This workshop aims to conscientise musicians and other creative artistes on how to achieve financial returns and benefits from their clients. At Stanbic Bank, we put innovation at the forefront and are always looking for solutions to specific industry challenges,” noted Mahatchi.

By supporting initiatives such as the Stanbic Bank Jacaranda Music Festival, Mahatchi said the leading financial services institution was fostering a thriving arts community, promoting economic growth, and reinforcing its commitment to the development of Zimbabwe.

Stanbic Bank Jacaranda Music Festival organiser and Director of Ngoma neHosho, Walter Wanyanya applauded Stanbic Bank for recognising the importance of arts and culture in any country’s economic and social development.

Wanyanya said it was pleasing to note that Stanbic Bank was living up to its promise of making Zimbabwe and Africa its home by hosting the two-day music business conference, a prelude to the main festival.

Established in 2017, the festival has grown to become one of the premier music events in the region, featuring a diverse line up of musical performances as well as a food village with bespoke food vendors.

