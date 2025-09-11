Lessons from Beijing post-WWII . . . the underdogs can rise; the oppressed can reclaim power

I WATCHED the images flicker across the screen, and I felt a strange mixture of awe, hope, and determination stir deep within me.

Beijing was alive with history, with memory, with purpose. The massive parade to commemorate 80 years since Japan surrendered at the end of World War II was not merely a spectacle of military might; it was a statement, a declaration, to the world that history does not belong solely to those who once held dominion over others.

China’s President Xi Jinping stood at the centre, commanding attention, but it was not the man that captured the imagination, it was what he represented: a nation that had endured occupation, humiliation, and subjugation rising to claim a place of respect, influence, and power on the global stage.

As a son of Africa, as a Zimbabwean, I could not help but reflect on what this meant for my continent, for my country, for the dreams we hold of breaking free from the lingering shadows of Western domination and underdevelopment.

I was delighted that President Emmerson Mnangagwa was among the invited guests. He, too, has a bold vision for his country.

China did not just celebrate victory over Japan; it celebrated the long arc of strategic foresight. It was not a boastful celebration of conquest, nor a careless display of arrogance.

It was the confident, quiet power of a people who have learned that enduring suffering is not the same as accepting inferiority. Hypersonic missiles, anti-drone systems, long-range weaponry paraded in perfect synchrony not as tools of aggression, but as symbols of preparedness, technological mastery, and the capacity to protect sovereignty.

The message to the world was clear: we, the long oppressed, can rise; we, the underdogs, can become architects of our destiny; we, the children of nations once humbled by colonisers, can reclaim our place in history.

It is easy to look at Africa and feel despair, to see a continent trapped under the weight of debt, governance ‘failures’, and external interference, to see our resources siphoned away and our people constrained by circumstances we did not choose.

But China reminds us that history does not have to dictate our future. Once, it too was humiliated, exploited, and forced to bend to foreign powers. Once, it too endured the jeers of the West, the imposition of unequal treaties, the humiliation of concessions carved out of its own soil. And yet, through decades of planning, education, industrialisation, and a relentless focus on technological mastery, it emerged not merely as a survivor, but as a leader, a nation that dared to dream beyond the narrow confines imposed by outsiders. If China could do it, then why not Zimbabwe? Why not Africa?

The parade was more than a show of steel and firepower. It was a commemoration showing the importance of long-term vision, something, pundits opine lacks on the African continent. Africa has long been accused of chasing the immediate, the flashy, the superficial, while true progress demands decades of steady effort, of disciplined investment in education, in infrastructure, in innovation, in unity.

China’s military might is not a sudden invention; it is the culmination of decades of calculated steps, of research, of learning from mistakes, of protecting intellectual property, and of investing in human capital. For Africa, the lesson is clear: sovereignty is not inherited; it is cultivated. Security, technological capacity, and economic independence are not gifts to be begged for, they are the products of vision, discipline, and courage.

I thought of our own history. Zimbabwe, the land of our ancestors, was never conquered because of lack of courage. It was betrayed by circumstance, by greed, by the manipulations of foreign powers who sought to use division and dependency to hold us in place. And yet, in our story, there are also examples of resilience: the liberation war, the defiance of colonial powers, the strategies that outwitted technologically superior armies.

China’s commemoration reminds us that liberation is more than a moment; it is a process that requires continuous vigilance, investment, and self-belief. It is about building systems that endure, institutions that protect, and a culture that values knowledge and unity above expedience.

The way China framed its message on the day was profound: “the choice between peace and war”. Xi Jinping did not speak lightly. He reminded the world that every nation must choose its path, that complacency invites subjugation.

For Africa, these words resonate not because we seek conflict, but because the history of our continent is littered with the consequences of unpreparedness. We have been invaded, exploited, and manipulated precisely because others possessed the capacity to enforce their will. Strength is not about aggression; it is about the freedom to exist, to develop, and to make choices without coercion.

A sobering truth emerged: today, no African country realistically possesses the capacity to defend itself against the so-called superpowers. Militarily speaking, we remain deeply dependent, fragile in a world that measures sovereignty not just in borders, but in the ability to protect and enforce them. No African nation is producing and exporting advanced weapons systems. Our air forces fly aircraft purchased from our former colonisers; our armies depend on imported ammunition, spare parts, and technical expertise to maintain equipment whose operational life we cannot control. When a fighter jet breaks down, when a radar system fails, we must rely on external powers to supply the replacement parts. When sophisticated weaponry becomes outdated or inoperable, we are left exposed.

This dependency is not just inconvenient, it is dangerous. It places our sovereignty in the hands of others, undermines our capacity to enforce our own policies, and leaves our borders, our people, and our resources vulnerable. While other nations build indigenous defence industries, invest in research and development, and cultivate the technical knowledge to maintain and innovate their military capabilities, Africa continues to outsource its security to former colonisers. In a world where conflict is increasingly asymmetrical and where threats come from both conventional and unconventional domains, this reliance is a strategic vulnerability.

China’s parade highlighted the contrast starkly. Here was a nation that has learned the lesson of historical vulnerability: that strength is inseparable from sovereignty, that deterrence is built on self-reliance, and that technological mastery is both a shield and a statement of independence.

Hypersonic missiles, anti-drone systems, long-range precision weaponry, all produced domestically, all maintained through national expertise, signalled a nation that could not be coerced, a nation that could protect its interests without dependence on others. For Africa, the lesson is painfully clear: we cannot negotiate our way out of strategic weakness; we cannot outsource our protection and still claim true independence. Africa must begin by investing in its own defence capabilities, its own research, and its own industries.

The hypersonic missiles and long-range systems displayed during the parade were not just instruments of warfare; they were instruments of deterrence, instruments of respect, instruments that boldly stated to every observer that a nation which masters technology controls its destiny.

Africa has immense potential, yet too often we hand over our future in exchange for short-term gains or foreign approval. China shows that mastery of technology and industry is not a privilege reserved for the historically dominant; it is achievable for any nation with vision, discipline, and the courage to invest in its people. Zimbabweans should look at this not just with admiration but with determination: we have the resources, the talent, and the history of resilience to chart a similar path in our own context.

Watching the parade, I was struck by the unity it projected. Soldiers marched in perfect harmony, systems displayed in flawless synchronisation, citizens watching with a quiet, proud reverence. This is a people aligned with a common purpose, a nation that has learned that collective focus magnifies individual effort. Africa, with all its diversity, often struggles to harness its collective strength.

The lesson is stark: unity does not erase diversity; it amplifies potential. When Zimbabweans, when Africans, can move in concert towards shared visions of prosperity, security, and development, there is no obstacle that cannot be overcome. The parade was a lesson in alignment: the alignment of education, industry, defence, and citizenry toward a coherent, long-term vision.

Yet the event was not merely about weapons; it was about memory, about identity, about refusing to forget the injustices suffered, and channeling those memories into constructive power. China commemorated the suffering of its people during World War II not to dwell in victimhood, but to honour determination, to remind future generations of the cost of unpreparedness, and to inspire a commitment to protect sovereignty at all costs.

Africa has suffered too many wrongs, yet our commemorations often centre on mourning and prescribed reconciliation rather than mobilisation. What if we remembered differently? What if our narratives focused on building, teaching, and empowering rather than only lamenting? The parade teaches that memory is powerful when it informs strategy, not when it paralyses the spirit.

There is also a lesson in narrative control. China presented its story unapologetically: the narrative of suffering, of victory, and of current strength was firmly in Chinese hands. Africa has too often allowed outsiders to define its story, our history, our failures, our potential reduced to caricatures shaped by others.

Zimbabwe must learn to own its narrative. Our victories, our innovations, our strengths should be highlighted, studied, and celebrated, not obscured by foreign interpretations. The Chinese parade was a lesson in the power of storytelling as an instrument of influence and inspiration.

As the columns of soldiers marched, as the military systems passed in measured precision, one could sense the invisible thread that binds history to ambition. The past informs strategy, the present manifests capability, and the future is imagined and constructed deliberately.

For Zimbabwe, this is a profound reminder that independence is not static; it is a constant project. Freedom is meaningless without the capacity to safeguard it, to nurture it, to expand it. China shows us that the pursuit of sovereignty, the cultivation of technological and industrial strength, and the disciplined investment in human capital are inseparable from true national power.

The event also underscored the importance of comprehensive planning. Every aspect, from timing to choreography, from technological display to diplomatic signaling, was meticulously calculated. Nothing was left to chance. Africa, for too long, has suffered the consequences of ad hoc planning, of policies shaped by expedience rather than vision. China demonstrates that greatness is seldom spontaneous; it is the product of careful, long-term, and integrated planning. Zimbabwe must cultivate a culture where education, industry, infrastructure, and governance are not pursued in isolation, but as parts of an integrated strategy for national development.

Moreover, the parade projected confidence without provocation. It did not shout to dominate others; it whispered to underdogs everywhere that strength is attainable through patience, education, and investment. Africa’s youth, often told by external forces that progress is beyond reach, can look to China’s example and see proof that historical subjugation does not have to define destiny. There is hope not in dependency, but in self-mastery; not in imitation, but in innovation; not in despair, but in disciplined action.

What of the symbolic timing. Eighty years after the end of a conflict that reshaped the world, China looked back not to relive old animosities but to declare readiness for a world that demands vigilance, competence, and strategic foresight. Africa, too, faces a world where influence is wielded not just through military might but through technology, education, diplomacy, and economic strategy. The lesson is clear: We cannot wait for external validation or aid; we must build capacity from within, invest in knowledge, and safeguard sovereignty through competence and unity.

The weapons themselves are lessons in the power of science and innovation. Hypersonic missiles, anti-drone systems, long-range capabilities, are tangible proof that disciplined research, investment in education, and State support for science can yield transformative results.

Zimbabwe has talent, ingenuity, and creativity in abundance. Our challenge is to harness it systematically, to invest in laboratories, schools, and industries that allow our people to master the tools that shape the modern world.

As I watched the images replay, I felt a surge of determination for Zimbabwe, for Africa. We are not condemned by history; we are constrained only by our vision, our discipline, and our commitment to self-mastery. China demonstrates that the journey from humiliation to respect, from marginalisation to influence, is possible for those who are willing to invest in knowledge, unity, and strategic foresight.

Our youth, often have been told that the West defines the rules, the limits, and the possibilities. China’s parade is a message to them, a message to us all: the underdogs can rise; the oppressed can reclaim power; the historically marginalised can define their own futures. Our destiny is not written by others; it is authored by our courage, vision, and discipline.

There is a lesson, too, in patience. Eight decades separated the end of Japan’s occupation from the parade of modern Chinese power. Generations laboured, learned, experimented, failed, and rose again. Zimbabwe must adopt a similar horizon, where the next 50 years are planned with precision, the next hundred years envisioned with audacity, and the next generations equipped with the skills, knowledge, and discipline to execute that vision. Liberation is not a moment; it is a continuum, and China’s commemoration reminds us that the fruits of strategy and determination are not immediate, but they are enduring.

The display of strength, discipline, innovation, and unity in Beijing was more than a spectacle; it was a manifesto for underdogs everywhere. Zimbabweans, Africans, the children of nations long subjugated, can look at this and see themselves, not as victims of history, but as inheritors of potential, as architects of destiny, as masters of our future.

It is possible to rise, to innovate, to thrive. It is possible to walk with dignity in the world and command respect without arrogance. China has shown that the world is not static, that history can be rewritten by vision, discipline, and unity. For Africa, the lesson is clear: we can, we must, and we will.