Manhize Project must be community-focused

By Kundai Marunya

AS the sun rises over the sprawling Dinson Iron and Steel Company (DISCO) plant in Manhize, the contrast between industrial ambition and community reality creates a complex portrait of modern Chinese investment in Africa. The US$1,5 billion project, which was commissioned by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in 2020 and is operated by Chinese multinational Tsingshan Holding Group, represents both the tremendous potential and persistent challenges of foreign-led development in resource-rich nations. DISCO operates on the Manhize range of mountains with a footprint in the Midlands, Mashonaland East and Masvingo provinces.

This is an area known for its rich iron resources, with exploitation dating back centuries before colonialism. In pre-colonial Zimbabwe, the Njanja people who lived in the area were famed for their sophisticated furnaces, which they used to smelt iron. Iron was essential for making hoes used in the fi elds, axes and spears. The Njanja people, apart from being skilled ironsmiths who traded both weapons and tools with others, were also acclaimed farmers.

According to Iron Mining and Metallurgy in Pre-Colonial Zimbabwe, a study by Martin Prendergast: “Zimbabwe, a land with abundant iron ores, has been populated since the 6th century AD mostly by iron-using, Shona-speaking agriculturalists. “The extractive iron metallurgy they employed in the late 1800s was the bellows-powered, forced-draught furnace — in contrast to general practice north of the Zambezi. The Njanja clan of east-central Zimbabwe — the bestknown local exponents of this technology — constructed batteries of small furnaces, each with two rear tuyère holes. Prior to the 15th entury, however, large natural-draught furnaces with multiple tuyère holes were the dominant smelting apparatus.

During the Zimbabwe Culture period in the 14th-15th centuries, non-agricultural production (mainly gold and ivory, plus iron and copper) came under the control of political élites overseeing a redistributive economic system with exports to the east African coast and beyond.” Though run by the ruling elite, iron mining operations benefi tted the community, transforming the region into a breadbasket — that is, before white colonisers pushed natives of Mvuma and Chivhu to the dry, tsetse fl y-infested Gokwe District, where livestock died and crops struggled to grow. When DISCO started operations, people in Nyikavanhu Village were also relocated, but this time, the Chinese constructed decent, solar-powered homes for the aff ected families.

DISCO project director Wilfred Motsi said they have provided borehole water to ensure the relocated families have suffi cient water resources for both livestock and human consumption. While the massive industrial facility continues to expand its production capabilities — with recent announcements of a US$800 million expansion to double output from 600 000 to 1,2 million metric tonnes of steel products that includes pig iron, billets and re-bars annually — the surrounding communities await the promised infrastructure and development that typically accompany such transformative investments. The prices of steel products have not yet experienced any major shifts since DISCO began operations, but players in the sector remain hopeful. The disconnect between the corporate narrative and ground reality off ers Dinson Steel a unique opportunity to redefi ne how Chinese businesses are perceived across the continent. The economic impact of the Dinson project is undeniably signifi cant.

The company currently employs 2 000 workers, with 90 percent sourced from local communities, providing livelihoods in a region previously characterised by limited opportunities. The broader economic infl uence extends far beyond the plant gates, with projections suggesting the creation of up to 25 000 direct jobs and 150 000 indirect jobs in the downstream industries as the project matures. Despite these promising economic indicators, a tangible disconnect emerges when travelling the 25-kilometre stretch from the Harare-Masvingo Highway to the plant. The road remains predominantly dusty with only small patches of concrete, f l anked by open gullies left from gravel excavation for road construction. The houses along the road show little evidence of the transformation one might expect alongside a multi-billion-dollar investment. This infrastructure gap presents both a challenge and an opportunity for Dinson.

The company has been granted Special Economic Zone (SEZ) status in its operational area, a designation that could catalyse the development of an entirely new town. SEZ status comes with tax cuts to enable the growth of industry and expansion of operations. History provides compelling precedents for such transformation — cities like Manchester in the UK which grew a market town to a coveted world industrial city, for instance. Much closer to home, we have Johannesburg in South Africa, nicknamed Egoli for its enviable gold reserves, whose foundation was anchored on mining but has since grown into one of the biggest cities on the continent. In the Manhize case, the promised Pan-African Science University represents perhaps the most visionary element of Dinson’s community development strategy.

This institution could fundamentally transform the region’s educational landscape, providing advanced graduate training and research opportunities that drive innovation and entrepreneurship across Africa. It could mainly focus on studies in the steel-related industry to allow locals to occupy top posts at the company, which for now are occupied by Chinese specialists. The university project aligns with broader continental educational initiatives while addressing specifi c regional needs for skills development. By creating pathways for local talent to engage with cutting-edge steel production technologies, Dinson could establish a powerful model for technology transfer and knowledge sharing between Chinese investors and African communities.

The concept of community share ownership emerges as critical to sustainable development. These should now be anchored on the notion that benefi ts should be strategically invested in projects that serve collective interests rather than serving as temporary windfalls for local leaders. The environmental dimension of Dinson’s operations represents another crucial aspect of its narrative-changing opportunity. Currently, the project relies primarily on coal-based energy, significantly contributing to global carbon emissions. This approach risks contradicting Zimbabwe’s ambitious national climate commitments.The country was the fi rst in Africa to report its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) Plans, outlining targets for emissions reduction, climate resilience and green economic growth by 2035.

The EU’s impending Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), set to take eff ect in 2026, will impose costs on carbon-intensive imports like brown steel, potentially aff ecting the competitiveness of Dinson’s products in international markets. Fortunately, opportunities for greener production exist. The area has vast tracts of land that can be transformed into solar power plants. Such a transition would align the project with global sustainability trends while enhancing its long-term competitiveness.

Dinson’s project holds significance beyond Zimbabwe’s borders, potentially supporting broader African industrial integration. The African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) creates ready markets for Zimbabwean steel across the continent, reducing dependency on imports from Asia and Europe. As Dinson Steel moves forward with its expansion plans, several strategic considerations could enhance both its operational success and community impact, including establishing transparent, publicly accountable frameworks for investing in local infrastructure, fi rstly addressing pressing needs like road improvements and housing.

The investments should then cascade to sporting and recreational facilities, sponsorship of local teams while also growing local businesses to form a sustainable ecosystem. They could commit to a public timeline for transitioning from brown to greener steel production, aligning with both climate imperatives and market expectations. There is also need to enhance opportunities for local businesses to participate in the supply chain, maximising the economic multiplier eff ect.

The first five years have demonstrated impressive progress in construction and production, but the coming fi ve years will determine whether this investment becomes a model for equitable development or another example of disconnected growth. For Chinese investment in Africa to shed perceptions of exploitation and embrace a narrative of mutual development, projects like Dinson Steel must visibly demonstrate that corporate success and community prosperity are intertwined rather than competing priorities. The road from the Masvingo Highway to the plant — both literally and metaphorically — needs paving with more t han promises; it requires tangible investment in the landscape of opportunity surrounding the industrial core.