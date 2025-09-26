Matidenha: A victim of British warmongering

By Fidelis Manyange

THE man who spent part of his youthful life fighting in a foreign war which had nothing to do with him or his ilk and then returned to a pauper life has finally breathed his last. He died a bitter man. Luke Matidenha, who fought in the Second World War, died recently at his home in Matidenha Village, Murehwa, aged 103. During my primary school years, we grew up seeing this old man who spotted a snow-white beard along with a bald head, in tattered clothes, passing by the road on a daily basis. He often spoke to himself while carrying what looked like a heavy sack on his back — heaven knows what was in there!

At one of the ndaris (traditional beer drinking get-togethers), one man tried to lift the sack but failed. Surprisingly, Matidenha used to walk more than 10km with the sack on his back — without taking a rest whatsoever! Nicknamed Chagadha, Matidenha lived all alone in a doorless, derelict hut. He survived on scraps of food from well-wishers. Here’s a man who served in the First and Second World Wars, along with thousands others, and were rewarded with watches, medals, trenchcoats or bicycles for their ‘gallant services’ in defence of imperial interests.

Many survivors are still shell-shocked and permanently maimed from fighting wars that had nothing to do with them. The victory medals they got resembled badges of oppression from the British rather than heroism. Matidenha’s journey was a poisoned chalice. He lost everything — from education, health to family life. While his British ‘compatriots’ or ‘brothers-in-arms’ celebrated their homecoming real medals and farms for their heroic efforts in WW2, the years for Matidenha have just rolled on, marked by misery and loneliness.

When I last talked to him, on his 93rd birthday, he did recall ever celebrating a single birthday. Sadly no-one from the British Embassy remembered him. Matidenha’s hopes of becoming a teacher were dashed one afternoon in 1938 when he was doing Standard Five at St Paul’s Musami Primary School. They were bundled into a truck for an unknown destination. “Father Hannan, a Catholic priest, summoned us to his office and told us to comply with instructions issued by Rhodesian soldiers who had come to the school in a truck,” recalled Matidenha during an interview in February 2013. “We were not given a chance to go home or pack our bags. We had absolutely no idea of what was happening, as we were gripped by fear ,” said Matidenha.

The group, which comprised his peers, was taken to Cranborne Airbase, now Cranborne Boys High. On arrival, Matidenha recalled a General Jack Walls briefing them on their mission, one they had neither volunteered nor signed for. The boys were to fight for ‘Queen and country’ in WW2. “I harboured no ambitions to become a soldier, neither did I have any obligations to the Queen of England,” said Matidenha, whose mental condition was caused by the trauma of that war. “But that did not matter. We had no say on the matter and soon we found ourselves boarding a plane to Tanganyika, now Tanzania.” In Tanzania, the reluctant would-be-soldiers received military training. “General Walls told us that our mission was to fight for our colonial master, Britain,” recalled Matidenha. “In three months’ time, my aspirations for chalk and blackboard were dashed just like that.

To sweeten the bitter one-sided deal in which we had no say, General Walls informed us that the Queen of England was going to reward us with farms when we returned home after the war.” Imagine the Queen of England promising to reward black Rhodesians with land stolen from them in the first place! After military training, Matidenha and his group were airlifted to Egypt for further training before being deployed to Italy. He fought in the boot-shaped country for four months before he was transferred to Germany where he spent four years. “We, Africans, were recruited solely to act as human shields and cannon fodder for white soldiers; their lives were more important and had to be preserved while ours were expendable,” said Matidenha.

Matidenha sighed with relief when the brutal war ended with him alive. He was among the lucky survivors. Despite his education being cut short, he had looked forward to reunite with his family. “If I could not be a teacher, maybe I would be a successful farmer, so I thought. This made me relish the prospect of going back home,” Matidenha said. While parades and functions were held for returning white soldiers, there was no warm welcome for their black counterparts. “Simply put, we came back home and there were no farms, no medals, no citations. Suddenly we were invisible while the cowards who had taken shelter behind us were feted as heroes,” said a bitter Matidenha.

“We were made to do things, awful things. We had to put with racism at its worst. We were subjected to crude jokes. Whites who had never seen blacks at close quarters were the most awful and when we came back we were told to go back to wherever it was we had come from. “There was no compensation, no counselling. Nothing, except maybe for cans of tinned beef to eat on our way home,’’ recalled Matidenha.

Back to his roots, the WW2 war veteran married and had three children, who are scattered around the world. But his marriage was shortlived due to the trauma caused by the war. His wife could not stand his temperamental behaviour and soon left him. “Akati zvakaoma hazvo kugara nemunhu anopenga,” said Matidenha, who believed until his breath that “the British Government and their Queen must face justice for what they did to Africans during the Second World War”.

Chagadha is gone, but he will always be remembered by his fellow villagers from Mhembere, Goto, Madamombe, Dandara, Jowo, Ndiya, Matututu, Bvekerwa and Garwe villages thronged his homestead to moan and bury their friend and hero. He will be greatly missed. Go well Luke Chagadha Matidenha Jorijo!