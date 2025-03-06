By Kundai Marunya

LATE last year, a devastating inferno tore through Mbare Musika’s Retail Market, reducing traders’ stalls to ashes and causing losses estimated in millions of US dollars. What was a heartbreaking disaster, however, also presented an op- portunity — an opportunity to re-imagine, redesign and rebuild the market into a modern, structured trading space

that could become a benchmark for vending in Zimbabwe.

Now, with just two weeks before President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to officially open the newly constructed market, there are growing concerns about whether the authorities have truly delivered on that vision.

The question everyone is asking is: Has this been a moment to create a world-class vending facility or simply another rushed project with little long- term planning?

The current state of the new market structure, visible to the public, raises serious doubts. From the naked eye, it appears to be nothing more than an

ordinary steel shed — a far cry from the grand vision officials promised after travelling as far as Russia to study modern market infrastructure.

Authorities responsible for the project travelled to Russia to study modern market structures.

The cost of this trip, estimated at US$200 000, has drawn sharp criticism, especially when compared to the lacklustre outcome of the present project.

While Harare struggles with modernising its markets, other countries have shown that vending spaces can be functional, attractive and economically viable.

In South Africa, the Johannesburg Fresh Produce Market serves as a hub for fresh produce distribution, equipped with state-of-the-art refrigeration, digital tracking and efficient waste management. These advancements not only improve product quality but also boost trader profitability.

And in Kenya, the Nairobi City Market was renovated in 2016. This market was restructured into a modern hub, with designated vending spaces, proper sanitation and improved security. The transformation was achieved through public-private sector partnerships, ensuring sustainability.

France’s Rungis International Market is the world’s largest wholesale food market. Rungis features advanced logistics, cold storage and digital trading platforms. It operates 24/7, demonstrating how markets can be efficiently managed and profitable.

Modern, well-planned markets can drive economic growth and improve livelihoods.

While the fire was a tragedy, it presented an opportunity — a chance to rebuild the market into a modern, functional space that could set a new standard for vending in Zimbabwe.

Is the President set to officiate the opening of a temporary structure instead?

The current structure, in its present state, does not reflect the level of infra- structure one would expect from a project informed by officials who travelled overseas to benchmark with the best.

Fears are that this ‘new’ market will become yet another symbol of missed

opportunities, bureaucratic inefficiency, and a failure to re-imagine the future of vending in Zimbabwe.

The new structure, judging it from its current state, is nothing more than an ordinary shed.

Has the chance to revolutionise vending in the wake of tragedy been squan- dered?

The launch of what appears to be a half-baked project brings to light the broader failures of urban planning and development in Harare, where numer- ous projects aimed at reducing street vending have collapsed despite signifi- cant investments.

Mbare is a suburb whose ecosystem revolves around vending and informal trade. Stretching from the edges of Harare’s CBD, past the iconic Rufaro Stadium, all the way to the Mbare Bus Terminus and beyond, pavements and open spaces are filled with thousands of

vending stalls made from makeshift

wood and plastic materials.

The structures, which have since become an eyesore, are haphazardly erected and squashed together, creating a fire hazard.

At the back of the vending stalls are several rundown flats, whose effluent flows around the area, posing a serious health hazard.

The roads are equally bad, especially during the rain season, where the red gravel used to fill potholes is muddied, making it difficult to navigate the area, let alone enjoy a shopping experience.

Apart from the makeshift markets, Mbare has a disorganised vegetable market for horticulture produce, which is overcrowded, while ill-disposed refuse emits a repelling, heavy stench.

The pavings have since disappeared, roofs to the sheds are worn out and traffic around the area is a nightmare.

There is also the equally ill-maintained Magaba Market for metal crafts and Mupedzanhamo Market for second-hand clothing.

These spaces have since become inadequate, with many vendors operating outside the stalls compared to those who rent spaces within the markets.

Mbare has been touted as a multi-million-dollar ecosystem that ranges from clothes, vegetables, metal crafts and electric gadgets, among other things.

The Mbare Retail Market is where all wares share space, with thousands invested in different products ranging

from snacks, school uniforms, television sets, to even motor vehicle spares car tyres and accessories.

Instead, what has re-emerged in the supposedly new, is a row of uninspiring sheds, indistinguishable from the makeshift structures that dot markets across the country.

“While we wait for the completion of the new structure, we have since reno- vated the toilets and rebuild the precast wall around the market so that we can have somewhere to operate from in the meantime,” said Erasmus Fofo, ZANU PF chairman for the area, who also rep- resents the interests of those operating in the markets.

“Everyone who operates from the market contributed and we raised US$8 500 to rebuild essential structures. As for the rest, retailers did the best they could to build temporary structures as we wait for a way forward.”

The new structure, though a step above the makeshift structures around the area, falls short of revolutionising vending spaces as per the promises by different stakeholders at the beginning of construction.

It takes on the designs of the normal steel structures that are now common with warehouse structures and temporary developments across the city.

The sheds are similar to those used on farms as workshops and have since been adopted in different areas because of their easy construction and cheaper ma- terials.

Traders and residents alike have been left wondering why the authorities have failed to seize this moment.

Instead of creating a market that could serve as a model for the future, authorities have opted for a quick-fix that does little to address the systemic challenges facing vendors.

“Rushing the job is not necessary because this stucture may be in place for the next 20 years, it would have been ideal to take our time and create a beau- tiful structure comparable to what the officials saw when they went to Asia to benchmark with the best,” said a vendor, Tawanda Ndoro.

“We deserve world-class facilities too, the market is a multi-million-dollar industry and it is time the infrastructure denotes it. Rushing the job is not neces- sary at all, this work must be done right,” said Ndoro.

The new stalls, while providing shelter, lack the innovation and vision needed to transform Mbare Musika into a world-class trading hub. They are a far cry from the modern, efficient markets that could have been built.

“The stalls are smaller in comparison to what we are used to, measuring 1,5m by 1,2m. Our current spaces are 2,5m by 2m, thus allowing us to even share with our children as they start their own busi-

nesses,” said Lovemore Chifamba, who trades at Mbare Retail Market.

Residents and operators are worried that the project in its current state fails to address the needs of traders or the community.

For instance, some opine that the funds spent on this trip could have been used to create a market with modern amenities such as refrigeration, sanitation facilities and reliable power generation — features that could have significantly improved the trading environment and attracted more customers.

“May be in the next two weeks to opening these amenities would be installed,in the 21st century so much can happen in 24 hours,” said Ndoro.

As the launch date approaches, there is apprehension among traders who lost their wares in the old market gutted by fire.

Many wonder if they will get space in the ‘new’ marketplace as, already, there are indications that spaces will be occupied by politically connected individuals.

Their worries are not unfounded.

Allegations have surfaced that there are well-connected individuals, who did not operate in the gutted market, who have already been allocated stalls, which they intend to sublet at exorbitant rates.

“It is true that some of the people who lost their livelihoods in the fire were not on the list of beneficiaries published in the media,” said Fofo.

“Some who were not present when the Civil Protection Department came to register would-be beneficiaries because of various reasons, were left out. We have tried to engage Government on the issue to get assurances that those who

lost their wares should be

the beneficiaries. But, as of now, we can only hope.”

The issue of space barons — individuals who control market stalls and exploit vendors by charging inflated rentals

— has long plagued Mbare Musika. Despite promises to address this prob-

lem, there is little evidence that the new stalls will be any different.

Traders worry that the same cor- rupt practices will persist, leaving them vulnerable to exploitation and further marginalisation.

The situation is reminiscent of the chaos that followed the ‘renovation’ of Mupedzanhamo Market, another iconic trading space in Mbare.

After its refurbishment, the market became a hotspot of conflict as original traders were pushed out in favour of connected individuals.

“We are not sure if we will all get spaces in the new market,” said Chifamba.

“We are not sure if the move is temporary while construction happens at the retail market or if this is permanent.

“We also have concerns over who owns the market; City of Harare is said to be

not part of it, and there are rumours that the Ministry of Local Government is building the market on land owned by a private owner. What guarantees do we have that after some time we will not be evicted or that the operating conditions will be similar to those we enjoy here?”

For Decent Mukati, a trader at the market, the major concern is that of pos- sible prohibitive rentals.

“We were told that rentals will be US$50 per week, which is a lot of money considering that we have not fully re- covered from the losses from last year’s fire,” she opined.

“Most of us have had to borrow money to restock.”

Another trader, Idah Wilson, echoed Mukati’s sentiments.

“We had to take loans from the banks, while some took zvimbadzo (informal loans from loan sharks), so we are barely hanging on. We will not be able to pay that much money in rentals,” she said.

When disaster struck, many stakeholders publicly pledged support for traders, yet none has been forthcoming.

“Since the fire, not even one person has come to our aid, but we are surprised

to hear on the news that some organisations pledged support,” said Wilson.

“Some have come to register our names, but nothing concrete has come out of it.”

The shortcomings of the Mbare Musika project are not an isolated case.

They are part of a broader pattern of failed attempts aimed at reducing street vending in Harare.

Over the years, the City of Harare has launched numerous initiatives to create formal vending spaces, but these have largely been stillborn.

One such example is the Sunshine Bazaar, opposite Lobel’s Bakery along Simon Mazorodze Road, a multi-million-dollar project launched with much pomp and fanfare in 2016.

The bazaar was intended to provide a modern, organised space for vendors,

reducing the chaos of street vending and improving the city’s aesthetics. However, the project has largely failed to attract vendors.

Today, the Sunshine Bazaar is a shadow of its intended purpose, with many of its spaces now occupied by hardware stores, boutiques and other businesses

unrelated to vending.

The reasons for this failure include high rentals for stalls at the Sunshine Bazaar, placing them out of reach of the average vendor.

Many street vendors operate on razorthin margins and simply cannot afford the costs associated with renting a stall at the bazaar. Additionally, the location of the bazaar is less than ideal.

Situated far from the bustling city centre, it lacks the human traffic that vendors rely on to make sales.

As a result, many vendors have opted to remain on the streets, where they can attract more customers despite

the risks of harassment and confiscation of their goods by municipal authori- ties.

The failure of projects like the Sunshine Bazaar and the lacklustre recon- struction of Mbare Musika raise serious questions about the use of public funds.

The Sunshine Bazaar alone cost mil- lions of dollars to construct, yet it has failed to achieve its primary objective of reducing street vending.

Similarly, the funds spent on the Mbare Musika project and the trip to Russia could have been used more effectively to create a market that truly meets the needs of vendors and consumers.

The mismanagement of these projects is a disservice to the residents of Harare, who deserve better.

Instead of investing in half-baked solutions, the City of Harare should be focusing on creating sustainable, well- planned markets that address the root causes of street vending.

This includes providing affordable rental spaces, ensuring convenient locations and eliminating the scourge of space barons.

The failure to transform Mbare Musika into a modern, functional market will be a missed opportunity, but it also serves as a wake-up call.

By leveraging technology and sustainable design, Zimbabwe’s markets could become hubs of economic activity and innovation, rather than symbols of neglect and inefficiency.

