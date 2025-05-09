Old wine in new bottles?. . . Chamisa readies for political comeback

By Elizabeth Sitotombe

THERE is nothing new about the news that former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has reportedly appointed 60 new constituency coordinators in Harare, who are currently training ward-level organisers and grassroots representatives on the principles and strategies of his forthcoming party, which he plans to launch at the end of this month.

As he works to usher in a new era for Zimbabwe’s opposition, Chamisa is once again sidelining his old guard in favour of fresh faces handpicked to lead his ‘vision’, whatever that means. Insiders confirm that this restructuring is not limited to Harare, as similar efforts are reportedly underway across the country. Provincial coordinators are being carefully selected and groomed to spearhead the movement’s goals in their respective regions.

At the grassroots level, Chamisa is building a layered mobilisation strategy. New structures are emerging, with Street Point Persons (SPPs), Compound Point Persons (CPPs), and Village Point Persons (VPPs) being positioned to serve not only as community organisers, but also as potential delegates to the party’s inaugural congress.

Meanwhile, Chamisa’s trusted allies — Jameson Timba and Gift ‘Ostallos’ Siziba, are said to be spearheading mobilisation efforts in the rural areas traditionally dominated by ZANU PF, as the new movement attempts to break into longstanding political strongholds and expand its reach.

To counter potential ‘infiltration’, Chamisa’s strategy involves establishing tightly knit, polling station-based branches, each consisting of around 250 members. The party’s foundation will prioritise ‘branch supremacy’, mirroring the African National Congress (ANC)’s model in South Africa. Chamisa is expected to handpick a 15- member National Executive Committee (NEC), with key roles expected to be filled by trusted allies such as:

– Thabani Mpofu (Vice President);

– Bekezela Maplanka (Vice President);

– Amos Chibaya (National Chairman);

– Dr Tapiwa Shumba (Deputy National Chairman);

– Gift ‘Ostallos’ Siziba (Secretary-General);

– Rangarirai Mutingwende (National Organising Secretary);

– Tendai Luba Masotsha (National Women’s Coordinator); and

– Bruce Moyo (National Youth Coordinator), among others.

In his Workers’ Day speech last week, Chamisa hinted at his political comeback, stating: “The next government, our new government, will focus on restoring the dignity of workers and the strengthening of genuine social dialogue as a means of addressing the multiple problems that workers are facing. We will prioritise rebuilding the economy and public services in order to create employment opportunities for the many unemployed Zimbabweans.”

But observers have dismissed his rhetoric as ‘sweet nonsense’.

Will Chamisa be able to make a successful comeback? Some of his former allies now openly chastise him for ‘his weaknesses’ in public. Most of his party’s WhatsApp groups have become war zones with members tearing each other apart, exposing their shenanigans.

The beleaguered former CCC leader has constantly come under pressure from his ‘supporters’ over his alleged dictatorial tendencies, and failure to account for the party’s funds. The Harare Post reports that Chamisa is accused of misusing approximately US$150 000 in donor funds meant for political training workshops. According to the publication, Chamisa had approached several Western embassies seeking financial support for what he described as “critical political capacity-building programmes”. The discredited former CCC boss is said to have presented a detailed proposal for ‘train-the-trainer’ workshops to prepare cadres for his new political outfit. Various embassies subsequently approved funding based on these representations.

However, follow-up investigations revealed that the money was never used for its intended purposes.

It has been alleged by sources within opposition circles that the so-called training workshops, initially planned to equip 500 mobilisers across all provinces, never took place. Questions have since been raised about the use of donor funds intended for these programmes, with some insiders suggesting that the failure to implement the training contributed to strained relations with certain international partners. While details remain contested, some observers link this controversy to the European Union’s subsequent decision to freeze funding to several Zimbabwean civil society organisations.

Similarly, ahead of the August 2024 harmonised elections, Chamisa reportedly received significant financial support, allegedly around US$5 million, from Western donors. However, according to some party insiders, concerns emerged over the transparency of how these funds were utilised, with claims that a substantial portion did not reach the party’s lower-tier structures. These accounts, though difficult to independently verify, have fuelled ongoing debate about financial accountability within the opposition leadership.

Now that he is mulling a new party, will ‘Nero’ be more transparent when it comes to its finances?

On social media, previously Chamisa’s safe haven, anything he posts draws a sharp backlash with many of his supporters accusing him of being complacent after receiving over a million of their votes. A few days ago, he wrote, ‘The greatest task of a great leader is to demystify power and simplify the duty of the public service! Keep strong!’, on his X account.

The reaction was as swift as it was vitriolic, as evidenced by some of the tweets reproduced below:

@Major G: “And the greatest task of an opposition leader is to remain resolute and have a fighting spirit even in the face of adversity. Manje imi prezoo murikuda kutungamira pachisalad or chifundisi zvenyu.”

@George: “Are these posts meant to mark the register? Like what is the substance of this post really? Keep strong? How?”

@08: “Mr Chamisa, with all due respect, we would appreciate your insight into the current political landscape as it pertains to the opposition. Could you outline your approach to addressing the pressing issues at hand?”

@Camarada: “Hauna dhiri Nero. Wakutibhowa.”

The backlash mirrors the deep mistrust in ‘Nero’s’ leadership credentials.

Chamisa exited the political stage at the eleventh hour, citing internal strife, but his sudden departure left a trail of confusion and disappointment among his supporters. For many, it felt like a betrayal. Here was a man who had consistently championed unity and democratic principles, yet without warning, he walked away, leaving behind a fractured party and bewildered followers.

Over time, Chamisa has come to be viewed by some as a leader who inspires with soaring rhetoric but struggles to follow it through. In the run-up to the 2024 elections, he pledged to ‘protect’ the CCC from electoral ‘manipulation’ and confidently assured supporters of an imminent victory.

When the ZANU PF juggernaut proved unstoppable, the bemused Chamisa attributed his ignominious defeat to rigging, a claim that rang hollow to many who had placed unwavering faith in his leadership. Disillusionment deepened, especially among those who felt cast aside as Chamisa concentrated decision-making power within a close inner circle, sidelining veteran allies in the process.

Now, as he prepares to unveil his long-awaited political comeback, Zimbabwe’s opposition finds itself at a crossroads. Is this the rebirth of a credible, revitalised opposition movement or just another chapter in a growing ledger of unmet expectations?

Chamisa could not be reached for a comment at the time of going to press.

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

