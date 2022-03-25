THE most critical aspect about tomorrow’s by-elections is that they will debunk the myth that the polls are a dress rehearsal for the 2023 harmonised elections where ZANU PF will once again be contesting against itself.

This is so, given the chaos and confusion that is reigning in the opposition as opposed to the positive reception of the ruling Party’s policies by the masses.

This is because, while the opposition has been desperately trying to convince the masses that they will be taking ZANU PF head on, the reality from the grassroots, where everything matters, is that the polls are, in fact, a contest between warring opposition factions, CCC and the MDC Alliance.

ZANU PF has already bagged this one.

It is already looking at ways of fulfilling Vision 2030, the anchor of the new dispensation’s people-oriented thrust.

That is why it is crucial to unpack this issue with a ZANU PF victory both in tomorrow’s elections as well the 2023 harmonised polls in mind.

For ZANU PF, delivering to the masses has absolutely nothing to do with elections as and when they come; it is about serving the people as enshrined in the ideals, values and aspirations of the liberation struggle.

Ironically, there is a provocative narrative that is emanating from the opposition where they are ‘challenging’ the ruling Party to list its achievements since 1980.

Not surprising is the disconcerting fact that this narrative is being parroted by a generation which received free education at tertiary institutions before it went on to call for Western-imposed illegal economic sanctions.

That generation did not even repay the grants that were availed to them by the same Government they are now maligning day-in, day-out.

The effects of the sanctions are there for all to see.

They are now severely affecting the quality of education of the current generation which is systematically being railroaded into abandoning their glowing history.

That is the mindset of puppets brainwashed to resent everything about their country and identity.

While puppets are purportedly hankering for change of guard under the treacherous premise that their Western handlers will, by some stroke of luck, turnaround the country’s fortunes, the real owners of the country are on the ground, delivering to the masses and consolidating their unbreakable bond with the people.

There is no escaping the compelling fact that ZANU PF is premised on benefitting everyone regardless of race, colour or creed.

The Party’s impeccable record speaks for itself. In short, tomorrow’s polls are about the people versus puppets.

The comic contest will be to show to the West who the best puppet is, while for ZANU PF, it will be to demonstrate that the ‘water and fish’ concept of the liberation struggle is very much alive and will remain like that for many years to come.

Hence our bold assertion that tomorrow’s by-elections and the 2023 general elections will be a no contest for ZANU PF.

Let us look at ZANU PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa and CCC leader Nelson Chamisa’s messages on Saturday during their rallies in Binga and Mutare respectively.

In Siabuwa, Binga, critical components of ZANU PF’s people-oriented policies emerged, as has been the norm everywhere the ruling Party has descended on.

For 110 years, an initiative called the Lake Gwayi- Shangani, which is a critical component of the National Matabeleland Zambezi Water Project, has been on the cards, with the colonial regime and the first republic failing to make any significant progress.

Since the coming into office of the new dispensation, construction of the lake has not only commenced but will be completed by year-end.

The project will create a greenbelt throughout Matabeleland North Province where ZANU PF was meeting with the people.

These are the realities of our time.

“These projects will bring respect to chiefs and if a chief chooses to leave all this and go to darkness with the opposition, will that be a proper chief?” asked President Mnangagwa.

“If you want schools, hospitals and roads to be built for you, only ZANU PF can do that.”

Also, in Binga, which was the first visit by a Head of State since 1980, President Mnangagwa assured the masses that ZANU PF will urgently attend to their needs.

“Two weeks ago I sent my deputy, Cde Kembo Mohadi, to come and speak to chiefs,” he said.

“We want to address all your concerns and we will sit down with you and see to it that we fix all your problems.

I am happy to come here today after you invited me to meet with you people of Siabuwa.”

The President added flair to the excited Binga crowd by saying the following in the Tonga language:

“I want you to forgive us and from today things have changed.

I want to say the truth that for the past 20 years, Binga, you were not voting for ZANU PF.

It’s not your fault but ZANU PF’s fault.

Henceforth, all of us, as we walk through this journey, I want us to unite and move together.

In this development agenda, let’s all contribute to our development.”

Out of the ZWL$42,5 billion allocated under the Devolution Fund, Matabeleland North will get ZWL$3,2 billion under the 2022 National Budget.

President Mnangagwa said Binga would get a vocational training school, a nurse training school, ZUPCO buses, road infrastructure improvement as well as water and solar infrastructure projects.

Through the District Development Fund (DDF), Government is rehabilitating roads and will drill solar-powered boreholes at each of the 17 chiefs’ homesteads.

All this is being done using local resources, feeding into the ‘Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo’ thrust.

While President Mnangagwa was laying ZANU PF’s plan, founded on capacitating locals to develop their country, Chamisa was, as usual, hallucinating about making calls to white ‘investors’ to come and develop Zimbabwe, while threatening to unleash his violent goons on the Government.

“Tichingopinda mirai muone, mainvestor anouya muno, ndava isu tine mutauro unodikwa, the language that attracts investors,” said Chamisa, claiming for the umpteenth time that he needed just one phone call for investors to flock to Zimbabwe.

“We have the people and we can overwhelm them, but we are not going to be provoked at all.”

He went on with ridiculous claims that he ‘hears’ voices of victims of the liberation struggle ‘telling him to fulfil the aspirations of the liberation struggle’.

“What the Chitepos (Herbert Chitepo), Tongogaras (Josiah Tongogara) died for is what we are going to fulfil,” Chamisa said.

“I hear voices of victims of the liberation war, who fought for Zimbabwe’s independence asking me if the current state of the country is what they died for.

These voices tell me to look at the opportunity lost (after the liberation war).”

Pundits contend Chamisa can continue hearing his so-called voices, but by the time Zimbabweans take to bed tomorrow, CCC and other pretenders to the throne would have been humbled while the ZANU PF juggernaut rolls on.