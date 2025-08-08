Revisiting nationalist Highfield

HEROES and Defence Forces days are upon us again, and it is time to remember the struggle for Zimbabwe and those who paid the ultimate price for indigenous self-determination. Forty-fi ve years after independence, Heroes and Defence Forces days literally ‘force’ the people to look back and appraise their lives as the ‘ultimate’ outcomes or exchange for the ‘ultimate’ and not minimal price that was paid nevana vevamwe for what Herbert Chitepo called: “…entirely new society based on no exploitation, true equality and true justice for all”. It is time to remember the people — the village quartermasters — who sustained the armed struggle for Zimbabwe nehuku nemari yekusungirira. It is time to remember the masses mass-educated by Chitepo to accept the vision of a new Zimbabwe as a matter of life and death. It is time to remember them singing kuti: “Kana pfuti dzichirira dzinondifungisa musha wakanaka weZimbabwe…” It is time to remember nationalist Highfi eld beating the drums of war. It is time to remember Chitepo saying kuti: “…at fi rst it was with stones and sticks, hands and matches, hammers and sickles, anything we could lay our hands upon”. And the site of that struggle was Highfi eld. I write with pride of place because that is where I grew up. In the street lingo of my time, my boast would be that: ‘I was born and bred in Fio,’ the birthplace or nursery of liberation nationalism. Highfi eld is the second oldest black location in Harare; the oldest being Mbare. Known in Rhodesia as National or Harari, the oldest ghetto had been set up at a time resistance to colonial occupation had subsided from the violent confrontations of the First Chimurenga to covert resistance of not providing requisite labour for the entrenchment of colonial looting. Thus, National had been initially taken up by non-nationals, mostly from Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique, who had no history yehondo. Being far from home, they had no reserve homes to retire to and they had, therefore, taken permanent residence. Highfi eld came in the 1930s. Highfi eld was a post-1923 Responsible Government development that came neck-toneck with the 1931 Land Apportionment Act and the associated application of more stringent measures to optimise exploitation of the victim native population. Colonial occupation had made the indigenous people tenants on their own land so that (in Chitepo’s words) “…a man who had lived on a piece of land, cultivated it, built his home and reared his cattle and goats and sheep in the same piece of land suddenly woke up to be told by a European who had come from afar: ‘No you are a tenant now. You are a squatter. You must now pay rent to me. If you don’t pay rent to me, you must work for me as a kind of payment for continued residence in my plot. You are nothing. You are now in eff ect my chattel’.” Chitepo called the stringent measures brought by the 1923 Responsible Government ‘a massive armoury of laws of discrimination, suppression and exploitation.’ And the stringent measures included tax predicated in every conceivable form – hut tax, poll tax, dog tax, cattle tax … One could not escape the screen. And it was required in Rhodesian currency of which the exchange rate was labour in their industries, mines, homes and farms.’ And, all the evil intentions in the system could be read particularly in the hut tax. As already mentioned, natives had become tenants on their own land and, they were now required to pay rent for every hut they built wherever they were.

This meant that those who did not want residence in town, on the farms and mines to provide the requisite labour for exclusive white settler-development eventually had to come to town in order to earn the money with which to pay the mounting bills. That is how Highfi eld had brought the stubborn natives to town and they brought with them the living memories of the First Chimurenga. And they had also brought with them, the spirits of war. That is how nationalist Highfi eld became the unintended outcome of colonial design.

Those who created Highfi eld to domicile cheap labour had not only placed labourers within convenient reach for their industries; they had also inadvertently regrouped the forces of rebellion that had been disbanded and scattered across the country by the Land Apportionment Act and other acts of colonial native resettlement on barren lands. One gets the picture of fighters gravitating towards a new site of struggle. And that is what Highfi eld did to fi ghters whose chances of ever meeting to compare notes and experience and forming a coalition to fi ght a common cause would have been nil under diff erent circumstances. And, it is only the current longer perspective that gets one to seeing a truth that yet has always been there, hidden in open sight, kuti it is Highfield that resurrected, regrouped and reconfi gured the forces of rebellion into another Patriotic Front, more mobile, fl uid and transcending tribe and region. It is Highfi eld that had brought violence to town.

The founding liberation nationalists were the second post-occupation generation. This means that they were all born roughly 30 years after occupation in 1890. Their parents had been the fi rst generation that carried the living memory of the resistance to occupation that had been championed by their grandparents. History has noted some of the most outstanding of those first generation parents in Thomas Nyongolo Nkomo (Joshua Nkomo’s father), Bona Mugabe (Robert Mugabe’s mother) and Joseph Dambaza Chikerema (father to James Chikerema).

In an interesting sense, the founding liberation nationalists, were, again, the second generation to take up residence in Highfi eld. They were the chickens coming back to roost and, interestingly, they gravitated into the same neighbourhood of Jabavu and Mangwende drives in Old Highfi eld. Highfi eld is Old Highfi eld, New Highfield, Engineering, Egypt, Jerusarema, Old Canaan, New Canaan, Lusaka, Zororo, Western Triangle, Cherima and Geneva. But it is Old Highfi eld that housed the founding fathers of liberation nationalism in Zimbabwe.

The majority of our nationalists came from Highfi eld … Literally … Joshua Nkomo, Pfumaindini Chitepo, Robert Mugabe, Leopold Takawira, Enos Nkala, Tichafa Parirenyatwa, Josiah Chinamano, Nathan Shamuyarira, George Nyandoro …(Sithole, Muzenda, Nyagumbo) — the whole crowd. And when one comes to really think about it, there actually is something very Highfi eld about the whole crowd. And it is because of ‘ka-that’ ikako that Highfi eld turned out to not be just a ghetto in a colonial society structured to optimise capitalist exploitation of natives. ‘Ka-that’ ikako became the personality of Highfi eld and there is a manner in which it has manifested as a latency or potential to fight that remains apparent right to date. It is a kind of ‘stand up and let’s fi ght’ thing that, in the longer historical perspective, comes across as a generational residue from the First Chimurenga.

It is my feeling that an informative tour of nationalist Highfi eld should start in Lusaka where Mangwende Drive originates. Every other street or drive of nationalist signifi cance touches or is touched by Mangwende Drive. In that sense, such a tour becomes not just a drive through ghetto space but a drive through history too.

To be continued…