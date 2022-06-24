By Elizabeth Sitotombe

THE violent nature of the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance has once again come to the fore, with reports that the party will, this week, re-introduce a para-military wing within its structures, reported The Patriot two years ago.

And in the ensuing years, Chamisa has continued on his violent path.

And this year again, as we get into the election campaign mode, the song has not changed.

And true to nature, Chamisa is at it again.

CCC’s interim secretary for International Relations Gladys Hlatywayo and its deputy national spokesperson, Gift Ostallos Siziba were dispatched to Sweden to consult on how to form a CCC’s armed wing ahead of the 2023 elections.

CCC’s interim secretary for International Relations Gladys Hlatywayo.

The opposition has, like always, been religiously taking orders from the West on how to plunge the country into civil strife, through sabotaging the economy, inciting protests and strikes to brewing violent disturbances.

Sources close to the goings on in CCC say the opposition plans to deploy youths who received specialised training in anarchy and sabotage across the country.

“They have been planning on setting up a paramilitary wing for some time now and are looking into ways of having a large number of their people receive military training,” said the source who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Groups of opposition members will undergo training in Europe so they can, “…defend the people’s vote…” after the elections.

This militia wing will be called the Citizens’ Defenders (CDs).

According to sources, the CDs will be led by the party’s deputy chairperson, Job Sikhala, who was arrested on allegatins of inciting violence in Nyatsime recently.

According to The Herald, CCC president Nelson Chamisa visited South Africa last month where he met various officials from the West and was “…promised more financial aid as well as strategies on how to sabotage the economy to create market volatility in the economy.”

Creating an impression of a failed State, marred by violence and confusion, is the tactic the opposition has been forced to use by its Western handlers ahead of the 2023 elections.

On June 17, Lord Oates, a Member of the House of Lords tweeted: “The international community should act on the escalating political violence in Zimbabwe and demand that @edmnangagwa and @PoliceZimbabwe end the violence and protect the public. All parties should commit themselves to peace and to upholding the constitution.”

This came after the unfortunate death of Moreblessing Ali, whose death was then used to instigate violence by members of the CCC who chose to politicise her death at the hands of an abusive boyfriend.

There has been no evidence to show she was a member of any political party, nor do any of her social media accounts show any affiliation to any party.

Yet her death has been politicised to create the wrong impression.

This has led to clashes, which left several buildings and vehicles damaged — no doubt to portray Zimbabwe as a country in turmoil.

After the orgy of violence in Nyatsime last week, it has become clear the CCC have begun implementing strategies foisted on them by the West.

They have decided to take the country to another level of destabilisation.

The events in Nyatsime simply reflect what is to come in the following months.

It was more of a trial run; testing the waters to be exact.

This is not the first time the opposition and their cronies have cooked up stories for the West — especially when there is an important upcoming event.

The infamous Dr Peter Magombeyi was allegedly abducted on the eve of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

Zimbabwe, through its engagement and re-engagement policy, is making important strides towards economic revival.

The opposition then decides to politicise Ali’s death, an all-time low, even for the opposition.

His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa, on June 21, berated those who sought to destroy the country’s image ahead of major international gatherings.

“What happened recently in the Nyatsime Township of Chitungwiza is deplorable and should never be repeated. The nation is now familiar with these shenanigans and incidences of staged violence which are designed to tarnish the image of Zimbabwe ahead of major international meetings,” said the President.

“This time, the destabilising and violent theatrics by opposition elements are being done ahead of the CHOGM (Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting) in Rwanda.

The levels and intensity of falsehoods being peddled by some opposition political parties to whip their supporters into orgies of violence, hate and disharmony is now extremely worrisome and my administration will not stand by and watch. Zimbabwe is a peaceful country and this culture is alien to our society under the Second Republic. The law will take effect and its application will be without fear or favour. No-one is above the law. I, thus call upon our communities throughout the country to be vigilant against theses destabilising and hateful political parties.”

These meddlesome countries and their lobbyists, under various guises, preach democracy and good governance by day, whilst sponsoring and instigating nefarious activities, violence and instability by night.

MDC now CCC’s recent history of violence

“In 2020, the then MDC youths went to Orebro, Sweden to attend a ‘low intensity sabotage programme,” The Patriot issue of January 2020 revealed.

“Participants received training in weapon handling, sabotage and sustaining demonstrations among other skills.

The Swedish training was similar to the one NGO activists went through in Maldives, where they were trained by a Serbian organisation, the Centre for Applied Non-violent Action and Strategies (CANVAS).”

A litany of violence

“In March 2007 alone, MDC’s terrorist cells, called Democratic Resistance Committees (DRCs), were credited with committing some of the most violent crimes listed below as can be confirmed by police records:

12 March: Petrol bombing of Zimbabwe Republic Police, Unit N Police Camp in Chitungwiza.

13 March: Petrol bombing of ZANU PF branch chairman’s house in Unit L, Chitungwiza.

13 March: A Zimbabwe National Army member and flea market vendors were assaulted by MDC youths.

13 March: Petrol bombing of Nehanda Police Post in Mkoba, Gweru.

14 March: Four MDC youths petrol-bombed a police officer’s house at Marimba Park Police Station seriously injuring three female officers.

18 March: Petrol bombing of House Number 11 Zanuyatonga Street, Chitungwiza, on wrong intelligence that it belonged to a ZANU PF councillor of the area.

19 March: A cross border Toyota Coaster (AAZ 3976) ferrying shoppers from Botswana was stoned and burnt down at Kuwadzana roundabout along Bulawayo Road.

23 March: A Harare-Bulawayo-bound passenger train with 750 passengers on board was petrol-bombed by MDC youths near Mhuriimwe Secondary School in Mufakose, Harare, injuring four passengers. One injured pregnant woman miscarried after the attack.

23 March: Petrol bombing of Chisamba Police Station in Sakubva, Mutare.

23 March: House Number 2002 Gwinyai Street, St Mary’s, Chitungwiza was petrol- bombed. The house belonged to a ZANU PF district treasurer.

24 March: Muchada Supermarket and Pfukwa Night Club in Warren Park D were petrol bombed. The owner is a well-known ZANU PF member.

27 March: Petrol bombing of ZANU PF’s Joshua Nkomo office in Mbare, Harare, by five MDC youths destroying all the furniture in the process.

29 March: House Number 6847 Western Triangle, Highfield, was petrol-bombed believing it belonged to a ZNA member when it didn’t.

29 March: MDC youths unsuccessfully attempted to burn down a Zambian-registered fuel tanker near Sanhanga Shopping Centre in Mutare.

30 March: Petrol bombing of Gumba’s Wholesalers on Leopold Takawira Street, Harare.

30 March: A Mazda B2500 pick-up (647- 515V) belonging to a ZANU PF supporter was petrol-bombed at Current Shopping Centre in Budiriro 5, Harare.

3 April: ZINASU vandals petrol-bombed UZ Complexes One and Four dining halls shattering all windows. The roofs collapsed following the attack.

Pursuant to the foregoing series of terrorist acts, the police raided Harvest House, the MDC headquarters and recovered the following weapons of war and other items of interest to the police: 2 000 sharp and piercing objects used in making incendiary bombs; 2 SW radios; 43 Zimbabwean passports with RSA visa application forms; eight loud hailers; 104 spray guns; propaganda video and audio cassettes.

Piniel Denga, the co-ordinator of the DRCs was raided at Flat Number 34 Alderbury Court, Harare and the police recovered 23 detonators; 53 10cm explosives and 112x400g cans of red spray paint.

This is evidence that the MDC (now CCC) has a history of violence since its inception despite the fact that it claims to be a party in pursuit of democracy.