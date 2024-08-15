The 44th SADC Summit, set for August 17 tomorrow in Harare, is not about Zimbabwe alone. While Zimbabwe is the host nation, this gathering of leaders from across Southern Africa is fundamentally about the region’s collective aspirations and shared future.

The theme of this year’s summit, ‘Promoting Innovation to Unlock Opportunities for Sustained Economic Growth and Development towards an Industrialised SADC’, emphasises the importance of regional cooperation in driving innovation, industrialisation and economic progress. It is a reminder that no single nation or leader holds more sway than the bloc as a whole.

It is crucial to understand that SADC’s strength lies in its unity. The summit is not a platform for any one nation to dominate the discourse, nor is it an opportunity for individual leaders to push their own agendas. Instead, it is a forum for the entire region to come together, align on shared goals and chart a path forward that benefits all member-States.

There has been a tendency to focus on the internal politics of specific nations when it comes to major meetings, sometimes overshadowing the broader agenda. However, the 44th SADC Summit serves as a timely reminder that the bloc’s success depends on collective action. The theme of this year’s summit calls on all member-States to harness science, technology and innovation as tools for modernisation and industrialisation. This is not an agenda that any single country can pursue in isolation; it requires the combined efforts and resources of the entire region.

Zimbabwe, as the summit host, has an important role to play in facilitating dialogue and cooperation among member-States. However, it is essential to recognise that the summit is not about Zimbabwe’s so-called internal ‘challenges’ nor political landscape.

Zimbabwe’s politics is fine and not a subject for debate during the 44th SADC Summit.

Instead, the summit is about how the region can collectively address the pressing issues of economic growth, industrialisation and sustainable development. The focus must remain on the broader goals of the SADC region, rather than on the specific circumstances of any one member-State.

The SADC bloc has always been more than the sum of its parts. It is testament to the strength that comes from unity in diversity. The region’s history is marked by a shared struggle for independence and a collective commitment to overcoming the legacies of colonialism. This spirit of solidarity has driven the region’s progress over the years and will continue to be the foundation of its future success.

As the summit unfolds, it is important to keep in mind that the discussions and decisions made in Harare will have far-reaching implications for the entire region. The focus on innovation and industrialisation is not just about enhancing the economic prospects of individual nations; it is about creating a more prosperous and resilient Southern Africa. The summit is an opportunity for SADC to reaffirm its commitment to regional integration and to demonstrate that the bloc is greater than the sum of its individual member-States.

The 44th SADC Summit in Harare is about how the 16 member-States can work together to unlock the potential of science, technology and innovation to drive sustained economic growth and development.

As the leaders of Southern Africa gather in Harare, the focus must remain on the collective goals of the region, ensuring that no one nation or leader is seen as more important than the bloc as a whole.

The theme of the summit, centres around the bloc’s objectives rather than the politics of individual nations, emphasises a critical reality: SADC’s power lies in its unity.

Historically, Southern Africa has been a region where external powers, particularly from the West, have sought to exert influence, often attempting to impose their ideologies and interests. Yet, SADC’s evolution from the Southern African Development Coordination Conference (SADCC) in 1980 to a fully-fledged regional community in 1992 was driven by the region’s recognition of the need for self-reliance and co-operation. This transformation was a response to the pressures of colonialism and apartheid and it laid the foundation for a bloc committed to economic integration, political stability and social progress.

At the heart of SADC’s resilience is its collective will. While individual member-States may have varying degrees of engagement with Western powers, the bloc as a whole has consistently prioritised its own development agenda. This is evident in SADC’s cautious approach to Western-led initiatives that often come with conditions not aligned with the region’s priorities. SADC’s stance on issues like the Economic Partnership Agreements (EPAs) with the EU, where the bloc rejected terms seen as detrimental to its industrialisation efforts, highlights this collective resolve.

Moreover, SADC’s political independence has been asserted time and again, especially in its approach to internal affairs. The bloc has maintained sovereignty in its responses to external pressures, such as its opposition to Western sanctions on Zimbabwe. Instead of yielding to outside influences, SADC has pursued African-led solutions.

This emphasis on regional solidarity is a cornerstone of SADC’s ability to counter external influence. The bloc’s interventions in regional conflicts, such as in the DRC and Lesotho, were driven by the principle of African solutions to African problems. These actions demonstrated that SADC’s unity is not merely rhetorical but is backed by concrete commitments to peace, stability and development within the region.

SADC’s focus on regional integration, infrastructure development and self-reliance will take centre stage, reaffirming that the bloc’s strength lies in its collective effort. The summit will be a platform for member-States to reinforce their commitment to these goals, ensuring that the region’s trajectory remains one of progress and co-operation.

While the influence of Western powers persists in Southern Africa, their ability to shape the region’s future is limited by SADC’s growing assertiveness and the diversification of its global partnerships. The rise of new global powers, like China, has provided SADC member-States with alternative sources of investment and development assistance, further reducing the region’s dependence on the West.

The Summit will also remind the world that SADC’s unity is its greatest asset. The decision-making processes within the bloc are based on consensus, ensuring that no single country dominates or undermines the collective will. This consensus-driven approach will guide the discussions in Harare, reinforcing that SADC’s objectives are best achieved through cooperation, not competition or antagonism.

In a world where global dynamics are rapidly changing, SADC’s role as a regional bloc is more critical than ever. As the bloc continues to navigate these changes, its unity and resilience will ensure that it remains a powerful force for development, stability and progress in Southern Africa.

