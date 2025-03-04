Second Edition of Creative Economy Week kicks off

By Tapiwa Nyati

THE highly anticipated Creative Economy Week Zimbabwe was officially launched today, bringing together a dynamic mix of artists, musicians, designers and innovators under the theme: ’Growth Re-imagined’. This year’s edition promises to celebrate creativity, collaboration and economic opportunities in Zimbabwe’s thriving arts sector.

The event will be held in Harare and Bulawayo, with activities running from March 5 to 10. Harare’s sessions will take place at The Venue in Avondale, following an official launch at the British Council, while Bulawayo’s events will be hosted at The Oasis Creators Hub, 19 Falcon Street, Belmont, from March 5 to 7.

This year’s programme is designed to break barriers and foster cross-sector collaborations, bringing together local and international creatives to exchange ideas, showcase talent and explore sustainable growth strategies. The week will feature workshops, panel discussions and mentorship programmes, providing emerging creatives with access to industry experts and business leaders.

With an emphasis on innovation, skills development and market access, Creative Economy Week aims to equip young artists with the tools needed to thrive in the global creative landscape. As the event unfolds, expect a vibrant atmosphere of learning, networking and inspiration —a space where creative potential is nurtured and dreams take flight.

See you there!

