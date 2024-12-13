Sodomy allegations rock Catholic schools

By Kundai Marunya

A TALE of decades old sexual abuse, sodomy and allegations of cover-ups that date back to the 1970s is still sending tremors in the Christian community, a month after the news fi rst broke. St Ignatius College Chishawasha, an esteemed Jesuit institution with a 62-year legacy of educational excellence, fi nds itself in the eye of a storm as it confronts serious allegations of sexual misconduct against the late Father Brian Porter, a former Jesuit priest. This dark cloud over the prestigious college was fi rst exposed by a local publication last month, and close to a month later, the stench of gross abuse of trust still hovers over the institution. Fr Porter, whose service at the college spanned from the early 1970s to 1989, passed away on July 8 2024.

The late cleric allegedly preyed on vulnerable Form One learners for the several years he was at St Ignatius. “The abuse started from the 1970s. He would target the Form Ones. About 72 new learners would enrol each year and he would abuse some of them through sodomy, indecent assault and other forms of sexual abuse,” a source told NewsDay. “A group of victims are now seeking closure over the issue.

The matter was raised before Porter died, but was swept under the carpet. “Authorities at St Ignatius and Catholics at large who have heard the allegations are questioning why issues of sexual abuse are now being raised.” Fr Porter’s victims, since the early 1970s, have formed a group called ‘Justice, Healing and Closure’ (JHC) as they seek compensation from the Catholic organisation. These allegations, if substantiated, paint a harrowing picture of trust betrayed and highlight severe breaches of ethical and criminal conduct, threatening the very foundation of the college’s safeguarding principles. Seeing that the grave accusations could not be wished away, or swept under the carpet as before, the Jesuit Southern Africa Province has been forced to mobilise its Safeguarding Commission to undertake a meticulous and transparent investigation.

“Given the seriousness of the allegations, the Jesuits have mandated the Safeguarding Commission of the Jesuit Southern Africa Province to thoroughly and transparently investigate the allegations even though, on Fr Porter’s part, the investigations will occur posthumously,” reads a statement issued by Tafadzwa Chinamo, chairman of the Board of Governors. “Complainants can contact this commission directly or through the college. “On behalf of the Board of Governors and management, I assure all past, present, and future students at the college and all our stakeholders that St Ignatius College maintains its unwavering commitment to providing a safe and holistic environment that nurtures young learners into ladies and gentlemen of integrity, impact, and excellence.” The commission is expected to uphold both local laws and international standards, while pledging direct engagement with complainants, urging anyone with pertinent information to come forward, either through the commission or directly to the college. Chinamo emphasised the institution’s unwavering commitment to providing a secure and nurturing environment for its students.

“St Ignatius College stands fi rm in its dedication to safeguarding policies and values, deeply rooted in respect for human dignity and Jesuit traditions,” he asserted. Public opinion has put the school in league with past atrocities of Catholic missionaries whose sexual abuse escapades have been widely publicised across the globe. In view of similar stories of sodomy and gross sexual abuse, especially in the US, the St Ignatius saga does not, therefore, come as a surprise. While the college assures full cooperation with the investigators, Chinamo appealed to the public to respect the investigative process and to withold any premature judgments.

The college remains resolute in its mission to cultivate young minds, fostering individuals of integrity and excellence. The Roman Catholic Church, one of the oldest and most infl uential institutions in the world, has faced numerous allegations of sexual abuse over the past few decades. These cases have involved priests, nuns and other members of their religious community, with victims often being children and young adults. The scandals gained signifi cant media attention in the late 20th and early 21st centuries, leading to investigations, trials and convictions across various countries. High-profi le cases, such as those in the US, Ireland, and Australia, have revealed decades of abuse and attempts by church offi cials to cover them up.

The church has faced criticism for its handling of these cases, with many accusing it of failing to protect victims and adequately address the misconduct. Eff orts to address the problem have included public apologies, fi nancial settlements and changes in church policies to prevent future abuse. Despite these eff orts, sexual abuse remains a signifi cant challenge for the church, as new cases continue to emerge and victims seek justice for the harm they have suff ered. The commitment to transparency and accountability is crucial in rebuilding trust and ensuring the safety of all individuals within the church’s care.

The allegations against Fr Porter have sent shockwaves through the St Ignatius College community. Alumni, current students, parents and staff are grappling with the revelations and the potential implications for the institution’s reputation. The college, known for its rigorous academic programmes and strong moral foundation, now faces the daunting task of addressing these allegations while maintaining its educational mission. The Jesuit Southern Africa Province’s decision to involve the Safeguarding Commission underscores the seriousness with which these allegations are being treated. The commission’s role is to ensure that the investigation is conducted with the utmost integrity, providing a platform for victims to share their experiences and seek justice. This approach aligns with the broader eff orts within the Catholic Church to address historical abuse and prevent future incidents.

The response from the St Ignatius College community has been one of mixed emotions. Many are shocked and saddened by the allegations, while others are calling for swift action and accountability. Support groups and counselling services have been made available to those aff ected by the news, providing a space for individuals to process their emotions and seek support. Parents and guardians are particularly concerned about the safety and well-being of their children. The college has reassured them that safeguarding measures are in place and that the institution is committed to creating a safe environment for all students.

The broader Catholic community is also watching closely, as the outcome of this investigation could have implications for other institutions facing similar allegations. The church’s ongoing eff orts to address historical abuse and promote transparency are critical in rebuilding trust and ensuring the safety of all individuals within its care. The allegations against Fr Porter have cast a shadow over St Ignatius College, challenging the institution to confront its past and take decisive action to protect its future. The college’s commitment to transparency, accountability and safeguarding is essential in navigating this diffi cult period. By addressing these allegations head-on and supporting those aff ected, St Ignatius College can emerge stronger and more resilient, continuing its mission of educational excellence and moral integrity.

