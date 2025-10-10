Thandeka (15) shines in China

IN line with Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) which priorities education, innovation and global engagement, a Zimbabwean Form Two student, Thandeka Nakisa Risinamhodzi, put the nation on the international stage through excellence in language and culture. Representing the First Choice Group of Schools, Risinamhodzi showcased outstanding talent at the 2025 International Chinese Bridge Competition held at Tianjin Normal University in China. Her remarkable performance earned her a three-year Chinese government scholarship to study Chinese language and culture from 2026 to 2028. The Chinese Bridge Competition, organised by the Hanban/Confucius Institute headquarters, is a global platform that promotes Chinese language learning and cultural exchange among students worldwide.

Contestants compete through speeches, talent shows and knowledge quizzes covering Chinese history, geography and traditions. Thandeka’s journey to this stage began in May 2025 when she won the high school segment of the competition hosted by the Confucius Institute at the University of Zimbabwe (UZ). Her victory secured her the honour of representing Zimbabwe at the international finals.

At just 15 years old, Thandeka is already proving to be a remarkable young achiever. She comes from a family of three and attended St Martin’s Convent Primary School. Her hobbies include sewing, reading and writing short stories, swimming and basketball. Her parents are equally proud of her success. Her father, an entrepreneur, runs Climatri Foods, while her mother works as a patient coordinator at A. Chinhara Orthodontic Practice. The couple described Thandeka as a go-getter who is disciplined, ambitious and focused — qualities that have propelled her to success at such a tender age.

Accompanied by her teacher, Vimbiso Talent Samakande, Thandeka embarked on a life-changing journey to China. They began their visit in Beijing. The team received a warm welcome from the organisers before touring some of China’s most iconic landmarks, including the Great Wall, the Forbidden City and the Summer Palace. Each visit offered valuable lessons about China’s ancient civilisation and its continued growth as a global powerhouse. The competition then moved to Tianjin, where Thandeka competed alongside other top learners from across the world. Despite being an HSK Level 2 learner, a relatively early stage in the Chinese language proficiency scale, she impressed the judges with her confidence, fluency and deep appreciation of Chinese culture. Thandeka’s stellar performance earned her a place among the top African finalists, marking a proud moment not only for her school but for the entire nation.

In recognition of her dedication and impact, her teacher, Samakande, received a Teacher Excellence Award from the competition organisers. Reflecting on the experience, Samakande expressed pride and gratitude, “Seeing my student excel on an international stage was truly fulfilling. The Chinese Bridge is not just a competition, it’s a meeting of cultures, a space for learning and a celebration of friendship. It shows that when our students are given opportunities, they can stand shoulder to shoulder with the best in the world,” she said. First Choice Group of Schools principal Elijah Matanhire commended the duo for their exceptional representation of the school and country and urged Zimbabwean students to take advantage of global learning opportunities. We encourage our children to learn these languages because the world is now a global village. “Learning Chinese opens doors to global opportunities of scholarships and careers.

Let us not limit our children; let’s allow them to grow, explore, and shine beyond borders,” he said. There are other students who are already in China training as teachers and translators, among others, because they have been doing well for the past few years. Matanhire added that the school promotes cultural exchange through its annual China Day, which brings together Chinese nationals from the embassy and UZ for cultural activities, such as Chinese language lessons, traditional dance and singing. The school also offers French as a second language to further broaden students’ global competencies. The First Choice Group comprises First Choice Group of School Highfield ZIMSEC, First Choice ZIMSEC Waterfalls, First Choice Waterfalls Cambridge and First Choice in Macheke Cambridge.