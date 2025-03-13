‘The Bomber’ who gave keepers a nightmare

By Sheldon Hakata
FOOTBALL in Zimbabwe has deep historical
roots dating back to the late 19th
century when the British colonial settlers
introduced the sport.
Initially, it was a pastime for the settlers
but it gained popularity with the
locals. Over the decades, football in the
country has grown from its colonial
origins to become a source of national
pride.
The formation of the Rhodesia Football
Association in 1902 marked a significant
step in the sport’s formalisation.
The association later evolved into the
Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA)
after independence in 1980.
Mbare, a bustling suburb in the southern
parts of Zimbabwe’s capital city, Harare,
has been the epicentre of this soccer
revolution.
That same Mbare is home to Dynamos
Football Club, one of the country’s most
popular soccer teams.
The community’s love for football
runs deep, with soccer pitches and
makeshift fields scattered throughout
the bustling high-density suburb, whose
streets often echo with children playing
chikweshe (home-made soccer ball),
illustrating the grassroots passion underpinning
the suburb’s rise as a football
mecca.
Players like George Shaya, the
Muchongwe brothers (Garnet and Edward),
Edward ‘Twinkle Toes’ Katsvere,
Chamunoda Musanhu, the Mushangazhike
brothers (Gilbert and Kelvin),
Nyasha Chazika, Leonard ‘Aghahowa’
Tsipa and Stanford ‘Stix’ Mtizwa, among
others, claim their humble beginnings in
Mbare.
Another such key figure is Maronga
Nyangela, who was born almost 66 years
ago and raised in Harare’s oldest suburb.
Nicknamed ‘The Bomber’, Nyangela
did his primary education at Nharira
Primary School, where he was a brilliant
student whose ambition was to one day
become a medical doctor. Sadly, his
father could not afford the secondary
school fees, thereby putting paid to his
childhood dreams.
With his dreams shattered, Nyangela
started playing competitive football at
the tender age of 13, at No. 5 Grounds in
that part of the suburb known as Jo’burg
Lines.
His first club was Screentone, after
which he turned out for amateur side,
Lobel’s, alongside midfielder Moses
‘Gwejegweje’ Chasweka.
“He is one player who was so dependable.
You knew when you work your way
in midfield, Maronga would do justice
to your work by surprisingly burying the
ball into the back of the net,” recalled
Mtizwa, his teammate at Black Rhinos.
He only got the chance to play in the
top-flight when his friend Boniface Makuruzo
convinced him to try his luck at
Black Aces in 1982. Nyangela recalls how
it took him only 15 minutes to charm the
Aces coaches — Clever Hunda, Shadreck
Ngwenya and Zoom Rambai. He was
drafted into the reserve team and in the
few minutes he was on the field tested
goalkeeper Brenna ‘Baba Gari’ Msiska
four times.
Eventually, the 15 minutes it took to
impress the coaches earned him a slot in
the first team.
In 1984, Maronga joined Black Rhinos
where he played until he hung up his
boots in 1996.
Maronga’s dribbling skills and
goalscoring prowess earned him the
nickname ‘The Bomber’, making him an
icon in Zimbabwean football history.
Those who were privileged to watch
him in action always remember the big,
bullying and bulldozing striker at Black
Aces.
It was well-deserved honour for ‘The
Bomber’ that a record four times (1990-
1993), he made it onto the Soccer Star of
the Year calendar while turning out for
Black Rhinos.
Nyangela ended the 1994 season as
the joint top goalscorer with the late
Highlanders marksman, Adam ‘Adamski’
Ndlovu, after scoring 24 goals and
pocketing Z$1 250 each.
Three times (1987, 1990 and 1991),
the goal poacher took the Golden Boot
Award.
Despite only making cameo appearances
for the Warriors, his goals were
instrumental in helping the army side
win two league titles in 1984 and 1987.
Maronga helped Green Buffaloes to
the Premiership in 1999 but only lasted
two seasons in the top-flight.
“During those days, there were so
many good strikers and for one to be
called for national duty was purely at
the coach’s discretion. There were the
likes of Shackman ‘Mr Goals’ Tauro, Gift
‘Ghetto’ M’pariwa, Moses ‘Bambo’ Chunga
and Jerry ‘Dzungu’ Chidawa, among
other top strikers,” said Maronga.
“I scored 29 goals in another title-winning
exploit, in 1987, having notched 28
the previous season. I could not match
Chunga who had bagged over 40 goals in
the 1988 season.”
Talk of scoring goals from half-chances
and heading prowess, Nyangela was
head and shoulders above the rest. On
top of that, he was a speed merchant
with an incredible burst of acceleration.
Nyangela vividly remembers memorable
performances like the CAF Championships
match against Power Dynamos
of Zambia in 1985, when his goal secured
a victory for Black Rhinos.
“Having won in Lusaka, beating the
Zambians 2-0, a result that sent shockwaves
across the continent, the return
leg in Harare was dubbed ‘Revenge
Mission’ by the Zambians. Rhinos organised
a self-protective formation, with
me as the lone striker. Power Dynamos
scored first. As they heaped pressure
on M’parutsa, the goalie cut off a cross
which quickly found Ndunduma who
lobbed the ball into my path. I made no
mistake. I remember I would score an
average of 29 goals per season and got
the nickname ‘The Bomber’ from Charles
‘CNN’ Mabika and the late Evans Mambara
thanks to my devastating shots,”
‘The Bomber’ told The Patriot Sport.
Now retired, Nyangela remains active
in grassroots developmental projects in
Budiriro, Mufakose and Glen View suburbs.
Going down memory lane, Maronga
fondly recalled his time with Ndunduma:
“Sinyo used to lay on precise passes
which I summarily dealt with. We had
a pretty good understanding on the field
of play.”
‘The Bomber’ who gave keepers a nightmare
