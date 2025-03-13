‘The Bomber’ who gave keepers a nightmare

By Sheldon Hakata

FOOTBALL in Zimbabwe has deep historical

roots dating back to the late 19th

century when the British colonial settlers

introduced the sport.

Initially, it was a pastime for the settlers

but it gained popularity with the

locals. Over the decades, football in the

country has grown from its colonial

origins to become a source of national

pride.

The formation of the Rhodesia Football

Association in 1902 marked a significant

step in the sport’s formalisation.

The association later evolved into the

Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA)

after independence in 1980.

Mbare, a bustling suburb in the southern

parts of Zimbabwe’s capital city, Harare,

has been the epicentre of this soccer

revolution.

That same Mbare is home to Dynamos

Football Club, one of the country’s most

popular soccer teams.

The community’s love for football

runs deep, with soccer pitches and

makeshift fields scattered throughout

the bustling high-density suburb, whose

streets often echo with children playing

chikweshe (home-made soccer ball),

illustrating the grassroots passion underpinning

the suburb’s rise as a football

mecca.

Players like George Shaya, the

Muchongwe brothers (Garnet and Edward),

Edward ‘Twinkle Toes’ Katsvere,

Chamunoda Musanhu, the Mushangazhike

brothers (Gilbert and Kelvin),

Nyasha Chazika, Leonard ‘Aghahowa’

Tsipa and Stanford ‘Stix’ Mtizwa, among

others, claim their humble beginnings in

Mbare.

Another such key figure is Maronga

Nyangela, who was born almost 66 years

ago and raised in Harare’s oldest suburb.

Nicknamed ‘The Bomber’, Nyangela

did his primary education at Nharira

Primary School, where he was a brilliant

student whose ambition was to one day

become a medical doctor. Sadly, his

father could not afford the secondary

school fees, thereby putting paid to his

childhood dreams.

With his dreams shattered, Nyangela

started playing competitive football at

the tender age of 13, at No. 5 Grounds in

that part of the suburb known as Jo’burg

Lines.

His first club was Screentone, after

which he turned out for amateur side,

Lobel’s, alongside midfielder Moses

‘Gwejegweje’ Chasweka.

“He is one player who was so dependable.

You knew when you work your way

in midfield, Maronga would do justice

to your work by surprisingly burying the

ball into the back of the net,” recalled

Mtizwa, his teammate at Black Rhinos.

He only got the chance to play in the

top-flight when his friend Boniface Makuruzo

convinced him to try his luck at

Black Aces in 1982. Nyangela recalls how

it took him only 15 minutes to charm the

Aces coaches — Clever Hunda, Shadreck

Ngwenya and Zoom Rambai. He was

drafted into the reserve team and in the

few minutes he was on the field tested

goalkeeper Brenna ‘Baba Gari’ Msiska

four times.

Eventually, the 15 minutes it took to

impress the coaches earned him a slot in

the first team.

In 1984, Maronga joined Black Rhinos

where he played until he hung up his

boots in 1996.

Maronga’s dribbling skills and

goalscoring prowess earned him the

nickname ‘The Bomber’, making him an

icon in Zimbabwean football history.

Those who were privileged to watch

him in action always remember the big,

bullying and bulldozing striker at Black

Aces.

It was well-deserved honour for ‘The

Bomber’ that a record four times (1990-

1993), he made it onto the Soccer Star of

the Year calendar while turning out for

Black Rhinos.

Nyangela ended the 1994 season as

the joint top goalscorer with the late

Highlanders marksman, Adam ‘Adamski’

Ndlovu, after scoring 24 goals and

pocketing Z$1 250 each.

Three times (1987, 1990 and 1991),

the goal poacher took the Golden Boot

Award.

Despite only making cameo appearances

for the Warriors, his goals were

instrumental in helping the army side

win two league titles in 1984 and 1987.

Maronga helped Green Buffaloes to

the Premiership in 1999 but only lasted

two seasons in the top-flight.

“During those days, there were so

many good strikers and for one to be

called for national duty was purely at

the coach’s discretion. There were the

likes of Shackman ‘Mr Goals’ Tauro, Gift

‘Ghetto’ M’pariwa, Moses ‘Bambo’ Chunga

and Jerry ‘Dzungu’ Chidawa, among

other top strikers,” said Maronga.

“I scored 29 goals in another title-winning

exploit, in 1987, having notched 28

the previous season. I could not match

Chunga who had bagged over 40 goals in

the 1988 season.”

Talk of scoring goals from half-chances

and heading prowess, Nyangela was

head and shoulders above the rest. On

top of that, he was a speed merchant

with an incredible burst of acceleration.

Nyangela vividly remembers memorable

performances like the CAF Championships

match against Power Dynamos

of Zambia in 1985, when his goal secured

a victory for Black Rhinos.

“Having won in Lusaka, beating the

Zambians 2-0, a result that sent shockwaves

across the continent, the return

leg in Harare was dubbed ‘Revenge

Mission’ by the Zambians. Rhinos organised

a self-protective formation, with

me as the lone striker. Power Dynamos

scored first. As they heaped pressure

on M’parutsa, the goalie cut off a cross

which quickly found Ndunduma who

lobbed the ball into my path. I made no

mistake. I remember I would score an

average of 29 goals per season and got

the nickname ‘The Bomber’ from Charles

‘CNN’ Mabika and the late Evans Mambara

thanks to my devastating shots,”

‘The Bomber’ told The Patriot Sport.

Now retired, Nyangela remains active

in grassroots developmental projects in

Budiriro, Mufakose and Glen View suburbs.

Going down memory lane, Maronga

fondly recalled his time with Ndunduma:

“Sinyo used to lay on precise passes

which I summarily dealt with. We had

a pretty good understanding on the field

of play.”

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

