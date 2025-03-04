Call +263 (4) 708447
The British and Swiss Supporting the Creative Economy

By Evans Mushawevato

THE British Council, in partnership with the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, is once again bringing together creatives, artists, entrepreneurs, industry leaders, policymakers and cultural enthusiasts to explore opportunities for innovation, skills development, education, market access and economic growth in the creative sector.

The second edition of Creative Economy Week Zimbabwe runs from March 5 to 9 in Harare.

This year’s event, themed: ’Growth Re-imagined’,will focus on providing young creatives — especially women and marginalised communities — with access to skills training, education, grants and market opportunities.

The week’s programme includes:
pastedGraphic.png 1.Roundtable discussions with business leaders
pastedGraphic.png 2.Panel discussions on intellectual property in the creative economy and global opportunities for creatives
pastedGraphic.png 3.Masterclasses on music distribution, marketing, contracts, and sustainable fashion practices

Zimbabwe’s creative sector remains largely informal, with only a few creatives operating within structured business frameworks. Creative Economy Week aims to bridge this gap by fostering professional growth and sustainable industry development.

