The Manhize we dream of ‘…our grandchildren should inherit a city, not pits’

Manhize steel plant, in Chivhu, has been hailed as a game-changer. The US$1,5 billion project by Dinson Iron and Steel Company (DISCO), a subsidiary of China’s Tsingshan Holdings, has since officially commenced production, starting with 16mm, 20mm and 25mm deformed bars.

Government officials speak of self-sufficiency, reduced imports, industrial growth and national pride. This project places Zimbabwe on the path to industrialisation and the nation is finally harnessing its vast mineral wealth to build a better future, it has been declared.

The promise is vast. DISCO’s steel is expected to anchor construction, infrastructure and manufacturing, stimulating growth in related industries. Yet for many, the bigger question is whether this growth will be localised, building a real town in Chivhu or whether it will remain an extraction hub, enriching a few and leaving behind dust and craters when the ore runs out.

MILLIONS of dollars will be generated at Manhize. The Manhize iron ore deposits will last a century. Thousands of jobs have been created. These things are expected — not extraordinary.

“ANY INDUSTRIALISTS WHO WANTS TO EARN MY RESPECT MUST TELL ME WHAT MANHIZE MEANS TO HIM/HER!!!!! THE IRON AND STEEL PROJECT MUST TRANSFORM OUR ECONOMY WELL BEYOND EXPORT PROCEEDS!!!!!! @Jamwanda2.”

Some will say Jamwanda rumbled on his X handle, but in truth it is the most pertinent question asked — perhaps the only one that should frame our national conversation on Manhize. What does this project mean beyond tonnes, exports and revenue, and will it re-shape Zimbabwe’s future in a way that mining towns of old never did?

The most important thing to remember is that iron is not new to Zimbabwe. MaDzimbawe mined and smelted it long before foreign companies arrived, kumaManhize ikoko, kuChivhu, kuMvuma, trading it across regions, crafting tools and weapons, and laying the foundations of industries that colonialism later disrupted.

What is happening today is not the ‘discovery’ of iron, but the resumption of its exploitation.

And with that resumption comes unease. For in the ruins of Kamativi, in the silence of Mhangura, in the pale shadows of Empress Mine and in the rusting infrastructure of Redcliff, Zimbabwe has already lived through the rise and fall of mining towns.

Each once promised growth, jobs and prosperity and each is now a glowing warning sign to Manhize.

“We have been here before,” says 72-year-old Bernard Chienza, a retired copper worker now living in Harare but once employed in Mhangura. “When the mine was running, they told us this town would last forever, it would grow. We had football teams, banks and thriving shops. But when copper prices fell, everything collapsed overnight. It was as if the mine had been the only heartbeat. When it stopped, the town died.”

His story is not unique. Across Zimbabwe, mining towns that once bustled with activity have become ghostly reminders of the danger of building communities on resources alone.

Today, as the US$1,5 billion DISCO plant in Manhize roars to life, producing steel bars for the national and regional market, the question echoes: Will Manhize become another cautionary tale, or will it break the cycle?

We cannot help but be reminded of the ghosts of mines past.

Kamativi — The tin dream that faded

In Kamativi, Matabeleland North, residents still speak wistfully about the days when tin was king. The Kamativi Tin Mine, once one of Africa’s major tin producers, operated for 58 years before closing in 1994.

“It was like the world ended when the mine shut down,” says Rudo Moyo, whose father worked at Kamativi Mine for two decades.

“We had schools, a clinic, sporting facilities. But it was all tied to the mine. When tin prices fell and they closed it, the shops closed, the place emptied and turned into a shell.”

Wikipedia reduces Kamativi’s story to 14 lines: A simple record of tin ore reserves, years of operation, and closure due to world tin prices. But for the people who lived there, it is a story of lost futures. A mine that ran for half a century left no enduring economic legacy for the community that had given it its labour.

Even today, Kamativi’s name is still

tied not to what it has become, but to what it once was, ‘the historic tin mine’ and to its latest chapter of lithium revival. The community’s identity remains defined by extraction alone.

“Our name is always connected to digging,” says Moyo with a hint of bitterness.

“But where is the Kamativi that should have grown from all that tin? We dug for 58 years, yet we have nothing to show except an abandoned town and broken promises.”

In Mhangura, we have the copper that went silent.

Some 188 kilometres north of Harare, Mhangura was once home to one of Zimbabwe’s biggest copper mines. In the 1960s, the Messina Transvaal Development Company developed the Mangula Copper Mines Ltd. The mine gave the town its heartbeat, housing, jobs, a football club and shops that bustled with activity.

“We thought we were building something permanent,” recalls Chienza, the retired worker. “Our soccer team gave us pride. Our children went to decent schools. We believed Mhangura was here to stay.”

But when world copper prices plummeted in the late 1990s, the mine closed.

And life began wilting!

What had been envisioned as a permanent community turned into a ghost town almost overnight.

“The workforce was cut to 800, then to nothing,” recalls Chienza.

“We had nothing else to fall back on.”

Today, Mhangura is a shadow of its past, a reminder that resource-dependent towns die when the global market turns away.

And Empress Mine was nickel’s short-lived promise.

In Kadoma District lies Empress Mine Township, once a thriving community built around nickel. Rio Tinto established the mine in 1968, employing about 1 400 workers and producing up to 85 000 tonnes of ore a month at its peak.

“For a while, life was good,” explains former resident Josephine Mberi.

“There was even a sports club, schools and a shopping centre. The mine made the place feel alive.”

But when nickel prices collapsed in the early 1980s, the mine was closed despite Government loans to keep it afloat. By 1985, Empress was deserted. “We were left with houses, but no shops, no jobs, no life,” Mberi says.

Today, residents survive on tuckshops and small-scale farming. The once-vibrant community is another ghost in the museum of Zimbabwe’s mining history.

Redcliff — The steel city that stalled

Redcliff once housed Zimbabwe’s steel ambitions through the Zimbabwe Iron and Steel Company (ZISCO formerly RISCO). For decades, it produced steel for the nation and employed thousands. But a plethora of challenges, mostly inherited from Rhodesia, led to its collapse.

Redcliff’s residents now live in the shell of their former city.

“We were supposed to be the steel capital of Africa,” says 55-year-old former worker Tendai Zhou.

“Now we are just waiting for someone to revive the erstwhile steel giant.”

These ghost towns are not mere footnotes. They are warnings and lessons carved into the soil of Zimbabwe.

Warnings that must force us to ask ourselves: Is Manhize truly a new dawn or another mirage?

On the ground, locals are cautiously hopeful but wary.

“Yes, jobs are coming,” said a 60-year-old steel worker who spoke on condition of anonymity. “But we have seen this story before. Will we still have a town when the steel is gone? Or will Manhize become another Kamativi?”

Lessons from elsewhere

Dubai: Beyond oil

Dubai’s story is often told as a resource miracle, but its true genius lies in moving beyond oil. Recognising that reserves were finite, leaders invested strategically in trade, logistics, tourism, finance and technology.

“Dubai shows what’s possible when resources are treated as seed capital, not as an end,” says economist Patrick Mupfumi.

“They used oil to diversify into industries that could survive without it. That’s the kind of thinking Zimbabwe needs with Manhize.”

In the UK, the growth and development of Manchester is an example of how an industry can be a city-building force.

During the Industrial Revolution, Manchester transformed from a market town to a huge industrial city. The cotton industry built not just factories, but a city with infrastructure, culture and global influence.

“Manchester is proof that industry can build enduring communities,” said Mupfumi.

“But it requires reinvestment in housing, schools, hospitals and culture, not just in extraction.”

For Zimbabwe, the lesson is clear: Steel production alone will not build the Midlands Province where Dinson Manhize Steel Plant is operating. Only re-investment into the community can.

“The cautionary tales of Kamativi, Mhangura, Empress and Redcliff point to recurring failures:

λ Over-reliance on global commodity prices without building alternative industries;

λ Lack of re-investment into communities, schools, healthcare, housing, alternative businesses;

λ Extraction without transformation, minerals leaving the ground but leaving little else behind; and

λ Neglect of long-term planning, no strategies for when the ore runs out.

“If Manhize is to succeed, it must not simply extract steel. It must build a town, with sustainable businesses, education and infrastructure that can outlive the mine,” added Mupfumi.

“To succeed where others failed, four shifts are essential:

λ Steel must build beyond steel;

λ Production should fund schools, hospitals and housing in Manhize;

λ The town must be planned as a city, not a camp;

λ Value addition must be central;

λ Zimbabwe should not stop at deformed bars;

λ It must produce machinery, transport equipment and construction materials that feed local industries;

λ The people must be at the heart;

λ Skills transfer is vital;

λ Manhize must produce engineers, welders, metallurgists and entrepreneurs, not just miners;

λ Plan for life after the mine — every mine closes

λ Planning for a diversified economy — agriculture, services, manufacturing — must begin now.

“We welcome the jobs,” said Terrence (not real name), a young worker.

“But I want to see schools, shops and clinics that will be here when I am old.”

Elderly farmer Idah Muchenje added: “We do not want to be known only for being ‘dug’. We want to be known for being ‘built’.”

“Manhize can anchor Zimbabwe’s industrialisation,” said Mupfumi.

“But only if we ensure linkages between small, medium and large industries, training centres, manufacturing plants. Otherwise, it will be another ghost in the future.”

“The Chivhu we dream of is not a ghost town. It is not another Kamativi or Mhangura, known only for what was once pulled from the earth. The Chivhu we dream of is a living town, with schools, hospitals, factories and a culture that thrives beyond steel,” says Zhou, the former Redcliff worker.

“Our grandchildren should inherit more than pits and dumps.

“They should inherit a city.”

Whether that dream becomes reality depends not on the iron beneath Manhize’s belly, but on the vision above it.