The ‘new’ goblin in our midst

WHILE the recent unveiling of the real hand behind the CCC outfit (British and Americans) by The Patriot is a foretaste of things to come, especially for ZANU PF and the Government of Zimbabwe, the task ahead is surmountable given the many bruising battles that the country has endured and conquered since the turn of the millennium.

Hardly had the ink dried on the ‘formation’ and subsequent unveiling of CCC on January 24 2022 than both the British and the Americans could not resist the temptation to do photoshoots which were accompanied by incendiary captions while Uncle Sam once again took to Twitter to ‘teach’ Zimbabwe how to hold elections.

Not to be outdone was the beleaguered Uncle Sam’s blue-eyed boy, Tendai Biti, who bizarrely claimed that he was the West’s chidhoma (goblin) when he appeared in a video where he was ostensibly daring President Emmerson Mnangagwa to arrest him when he was in fact trying to prove to his ‘leader’ Nelson Chamisa that he is a ‘brave’ man in their ridiculous fight for what they say is democracy.

Let us unpack this in detail, but first things first.

CCC is the new chidhoma in our peaceful and tranquil midst, and this goblin must, and will, be duly dealt with and silenced for good.

This country surely needs a breather, rather than continue lumbering from one problem to another, all created by the overzealous opposition (zvidhoma) which cannot grasp the basic notion of patriotism and belonging.

Hard lessons, tough choices; all of which have been fully explored, will soon visit upon them and their equally excitable allies.

Let us get on to the CCC chidhoma.

We reported a week after the ‘formation’ of CCC that Chamisa’s dictatorial tendencies will soon manifest like a mad demon from the ancient world.

They have since come to the fore, with impeccable sources within the CCC telling this publication that Chamisa has dissolved all party ‘structures’ which he borrowed from the MDC Alliance.

The bellicose youngster is now the ‘sole’ owner and leader of ‘chinhu chake (his thing)’, information at hand reveals.

Chamisa, the sources further said, is wary of the threat posed by his once-in-a-while ‘ally’ and CCC ‘secretary-general’ Charlton Hwende and the noisy Job Sikhala who have teamed up with Biti to gain control of the embattled party.

It is important to keep this in mind when unpacking Biti’s statements to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Biti was not talking to, or about, the Zimbabwean leader in that video.

The British and Americans, by their own admission, are funding the CCC.

Instead, he was talking to, and about, Chamisa and sending the ominous message that he holds the funds which the CCC leader desperately needs for the March 26 2022 by-elections as well as the 2023 harmonised polls.

In short, the overzealous Chamisa was being whipped into line.

That is certainly CCC’s problem; their baby to nurse in a children’s playground.

But at a national level, there comes a certain time when silly antics such as the ones that were displayed by Biti in that ludicrous video must come to an end.

That end is normally not a comfortable one.

He can be nabbed anytime and be given the perfect place to have proper mental rehabilitation while playing with his goblins — in jail.

There is absolutely nothing special about Biti, absolutely nothing that can stop the authorities from doing the right thing.

For now we leave it there.

Let us hear the American henchman speak:

“Ndadya mustard… Now hama yangu ndisunge futi because kumashure uko kwakasenga futi, kune zvikwambo nditori chidhoma chezvimwe zvinhu so usadenhe hondo dzausingakwanise kupedza (Arrest me again my friend, behind me are ‘bigger’ things, I am other things/people’s goblin. Don’t start a war which you can’t finish),” says Biti in the video.

“Ndakasenga (I am loaded).

Ndadya mustard, ndisunge futi uone yandinokutamba (I have eaten mustard, arrest me and see what I will do to you).

Isu tine shamwari ka isu (We have friends).

Isu tirimamonya pamamonya ipapo (We are heavyweights).

Kwete mamonya aSoul Jah Love (Not the late Soul Jah Love’s referred heavyweights), tisu mamonya efeya-feya (we are not fake heavyweights).

Isu tine kumwe kwatinofamba kwatinongonzi ‘Mr Bhiti, Mr Bhiti’ (There is somewhere I go where they call me Mr Bhiti [mimicking white people’s accent when pronouncing his name]).

Taakutaura Cambridge Oxford English (We are now speaking Oxford English).

Zvino iwe unofunga kuti tiri anaJohn Chibadura (You think I am like the late John Chibadura [Biti implies that Chibadura was uneducated]).

Ndisunge futi.

I dare you.

“I dare you again.”

But as the battle by the British and Uncle Sam to effect regime change in Zimbabwe through illegal means rages on, there are certain irritating, nauseating noises that continue to come from the excitable CCC which are beginning to prick the nerves of the real owners of the country.

These deafening and provocative noises have to be nipped in the bud — and they will very soon.

And as we have said time-and-again, the West’s fight against ZANU PF will not in way benefit the hopelessly out of sorts opposition.

It is meant to benefit those who are pursuing that senseless fight with a few pieces of silver trickling into the pockets of the West’s naïve conduits.

Which is why we take umbrage to the continued interference into our internal affairs by the British and the Americans.

The message that we are putting across to that excitable British woman Kate Hoey who posted her pictures with a gleeful Chamisa on her Twitter account recently and to her ally Lord Oates, co-chair of the (British) All-Party Parliamentary Group on Zimbabwe, who has been posting silly stuff about the country on social media is that they are creating problems for their cohorts. Zimbabweans will speak out against the British duo’s nonsense through the ballot.

“Two things are clear from what is happening in Zimbabwe. Firstly that @ ZANUPF Official are terrified of free and fair elections because of the result they would likely bring,” tweeted Oates on Sunday.

Secondly that their usual playbook of intimidation and violence doesn’t seem to be working.”

Well, Oates and his other ‘lords’ are in for a rude awakening since their CCC party is headed for a nasty, resounding defeat in the March 26 by-elections as well as the 2023 general elections.

There is also one Vicky Ford, the Parliamentary Under-Secretary (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development) who is now the CCC’s political commissar.

She has been enthusiastically lavishing CCC with inane praises.

“The UK remains concerned by the political and human rights situation in Zimbabwe, including the lack of accountability for human rights violations,” she said on her Twitter account last week in a message that exposed the British’s involvement in fresh attempts to illegally remove ZANU PF from power.

“The UK has noted the formation of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and Embassy officials have met with CCC leadership,” went on Ford.

Not surprising at all.

How and why these people cannot just allow us to run our country the way we deem fit, according to the dictates of our Constitution and in compliance with SADC principles on elections is a mystery that we will solve through the ballot.

As progressive forces work towards maintaining the peace and stability in the country, it’s imperative that they do so armed with the knowledge that the enemy and its zvikwambo are once again on the prowl and baying for blood.