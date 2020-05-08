The Patriot Sales and Markerting Manager Terry Manala (right) receives Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) on behalf of The Patriot from AB Communication CEO Susan Makore, the PPEs were donated to various media houses by the Swedish Embassy in Harare.
The Patriot receives personal protective equipment
