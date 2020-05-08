The Patriot receives personal protective equipment

The Patriot Sales and Markerting Manager Terry Manala (right) receives Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) on behalf of The Patriot from AB Communication CEO Susan Makore, the PPEs were donated to various media houses by the Swedish Embassy in Harare.

