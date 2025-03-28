The signifi cance of goats: Part 2

GOATS, as previously discussed in this column, are used in rites of passage and cleansing rituals. The author’s research has demonstrated that the birth of goats has been accorded sacredness to ensure purity rituals are not disrupted. November, the solar calendar equivalent of Mbudzi, is the breeding month when most of the goats go on heat and Shona society has declared it the month of production for later use. For that reason, there is a moratorium on all traditional ceremonies requiring goat sacrifi ces until the appearance of the new moon, when most pregnant goats can be identifi able. Of course, sacred months are not unique to the Shona people.

Muslims have Ramadan, which is the fasting month. What is unique is that the month has been dedicated to goats and has been sanctifi ed by the sacrifi cial animals. This is important because the Shona cannot do without their sacrifi ces for which the month of Mbudzi brings a big boost. A traditional healer notes that our forefathers who named the goats’ breeding month Mbudzi who are now in the ancestral realm actually go on holiday during this sacred month.

The ancestors hold their meetings during this month and have no time to listen to the petitions which come during their annual leave and meeting month. There is a danger of having one’s supplication stolen by wondering evil spirits on the rampage in the absence of ancestors out to meet their peers. The wondering spirits for whom no magadziro have been done are not allowed in the meeting of ancestors. For fear of these wondering spirits, the Shona withhold their petition rituals to the following month when the ancestors are back in their altars awaiting supplication and expiation with goats as victims.

