Time to walk the talk

in Victoria Falls

WITH only 10 years to go until the deadline for achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), there is considerable cause for concern that these crucial targets will not be met.

While progress has been made, the world is grappling with civil wars and terrorism as well as poverty and inequalities.

There are still close to 750 million illiterate people and an impending climate crisis in front of us, with irreversible consequences.

Diseases and, most recently, Corona virus, has caused large-scale mortality and morbidity, disrupted trade and travel networks while stimulating civil unrest.

And the 3 000 delegates to the 6th session of the African Regional Forum on Sustainable Development in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, pin their hopes on SDGs of 2030.

Seven decades of ‘development’

In 2015, the 193 member-states that make up the UN met in New York for the UN Summit for Sustainable Development.

It was here they made history by forging a commitment and pledge to 17 goals to protect the planet, fight poverty and create equal opportunities for all.

The SDGs follow the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) made up of eight goals adopted by the UN during the Millennium Declaration in 2000.

Before that were the four development decades, adopted by the UN General Assembly (GA) in 1961, 1970, 1980 and 1990.

And in 1974, the UN GA adopted the New International Economic Order (NIEO), which called for a radical readjustment in global trade, investment and capital flows.

In effect, it called for equity between nations — albeit using different languages.

Fast forwarding to the SDGs, they, after a long silence, echo that concern but without referring to the NIEO.

Unfazed by the lack of convincing progress in economic development, as defined in its own terms, and despite the end of the cold war and the complete change in the international political and ideological environment, in 1990, the UNGA adopted the international development strategy for the fourth UN development decade (1991–2000).

It appears as the last of the proclaimed development decades.

It called for the eradication of poverty, hunger, adult illiteracy and lack of basic education for women while addressing ‘runaway population growth’ in developing countries.

It again contained the notion of ‘sustainable’ development and noted the catastrophic deterioration of the environment by short-sighted development projects.

In sum, the four development decades were largely identical to each other with respect to their underlying economic theory, but poverty and the environment enjoyed increasing attention in their evolution.

Poverty eradication was replaced by poverty reduction.

Did these ideas matter?

And what were the power dynamics that underpinned the particular policy stance of these development decades?

Not a single country has achieved the gender equality goals agreed in 1995.

Not one of the least developed countries has achieved all the MDGs.

Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) are falling short in the policy domains of employment and environment management.

The ‘North’ is predominantly conservative on economic issues as a result of energy security interests and world power competition.

Political catastrophes in many countries have increased the number of fragile states.

But the proposed SDGs — like the MDG agenda before them — are skirting the question of policies.

The question of how — by which policies — ‘sustainable development’ would be achieved has remained on the periphery of the discourse.

A decade of action

Opening the session of Regional Cooridnation Mechanism at the sidelines of the ARFSD, UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mahommed admitted that the world was not on track to achieving the SDGs by 2030 and thus called for a decade of action.

“Like the rest of the world, Africa is, however, not on track to achieve the SDGs by 2030, and the key goals of Agenda 2063,” said Mahommed.

“The glass is some full — Africa has made notable progress in education, health and other social outcomes.

“The pace of poverty reduction is however slow, and inclusive growth — leaving no one behind — remains elusive.

“The region also has the highest prevalence of hunger, with the rate increasing from 18,3 percent in 2015 to 19.9 percent.”

And Africa called for action.

Speaking at the same Forum, African Union Commission Deputy Chairperson Ambassador Kwesi Quartey called on the US and the West to remove illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe if the country is to achieve the SDGs.

“For us to build the conducive conditions to achieve these lofty ambitions, the AU has called for all the sanctions on this country to be lifted immediately; this is what will allow for more effective engagement of our women and our youth in the multifaceted process of accelerated development,” said Quartey.

“It also means the recognition of the Statistics and Data to enable evidence based policymaking, based on facts on the ground.”

Ambassador Quartey said it is time Africa doubled its efforts to achieve goals set by the UN under Agenda 2030 to achieve the SDGs.

“The year 2030 is no longer a distance away. 2030 is already upon us, so we don’t have time anymore and we have to work together closely and consistently,” he said.

“We are caught up with the fierce urgency of now; time waits for no man even more-so for our women and children who continue to suffer from the absence of peace. And as indicated in the AU theme of the year (Silencing the Guns), the most vulnerable groups are women and our children who bear the brunt of all the ill effects of armed conflicts they have nothing to do with.”

Officially opening the Forum this Tuesday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe has made commitments to achieving SDGs by 2030. However, he lamented our efforts are being hampered by illegal sanctions.

“Zimbabwe’s vision 2030 directly addresses the aspirations of SDGs and Agenda 2063,” said President Mnangagwa.

“However, illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe continue to impede efforts in attainment of SDGs.”

The EU has maintained an arms embargo on Zimbabwe that has been in place since 2002.

Britain’s Sunday Telegraph newspaper reported that a rift has opened up between Britain and the EU over the decision.

Britain voiced its disagreement with the decision saying it intends to pursue a different course from the EU over sanctions on Zimbabwe.

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokesperson told the Sunday Telegraph: “We did not agree with the EU’s decision to suspend these sanctions on Grace Mugabe. At the end of the transition period, we will review it.”

Britain’s tough stance on Zimbabwe brings it in line with the US position.

The US maintains sanctions on dozens of Zimbabwean officials and entities connected to the Government under a sanctions Act in place since 2001.

It remains to be seen if Madam Mahommed will take Africa and Zimbabwe’s call back to the UN Security Council (Britain and America).

If indeed it is a decade of action, then sanctions on Zimbabwe should be removed unconditionally and in totality.

After all, it is time to walk the talk!