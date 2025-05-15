ON May 9, 2025, Russia commemorated the 80th anniversary of Victory Day with a grand parade in Moscow’s Red Square, marking the Soviet Union’s triumph over Nazi Germany in World War II. The event featured over 11 500 troops, a display of modern military hardware including ballistic missiles, T-90 tanks, and drones and was attended by more than two dozen world leaders, among them Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Notably, Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa was also present, underscoring the shared historical narratives and contemporary alliances between Russia and Zimbabwe. The parallels between Russia and Zimbabwe are striking, particularly in their respective journeys from colonial subjugation to sovereign states striving for economic transformation.

Both nations have endured protracted liberation struggles, Russia during the Great Patriotic War and Zimbabwe through the Chimurenga, and have faced ongoing challenges to their sovereignty and development from external forces. Zimbabwe’s annual Heroes’ Day, observed on the second Monday of August, serves as a solemn remembrance of the sacrifi ces made during the liberation war. Ceremonies at the National Heroes Acre in Harare, cultural performances and community events foster national unity and pride, reinforcing the country’s commitment to the ideals of justice, equality and self-determination. However, the path from triumph to transformation has been fraught with obstacles.

Zimbabwe’s post-independence era has been marked by economic challenges largely wrought by the illegal sanctions imposed on the country by the US and UK rooted in the residual eff ects of colonialism.

The nation’s struggles are not due to a lack of ingenuity but stem from a loss of ownership over its narrative, culture, and history. This detachment has been perpetuated by doctrines that do not align with Zimbabwe’s heritage. Recognising the importance of cultural identity in national development, Zimbabwe has undertaken eff orts to realign its education system. The shift from a Western-oriented Cambridge curriculum to a Heritage-Based Curriculum emphasises indigenous knowledge systems, cultural values and practical skills, aiming to produce patriotic citizens equipped to contribute to national development.

Russia’s Victory Day celebrations serve as evidence of the power of national memory in shaping a country’s trajectory. President Vladimir Putin’s address during the parade emphasised the importance of preserving national history and values, stating: “Our fathers, grandfathers, and great-grandfathers saved the Fatherland. They bequeathed us to defend the Motherland, to stay united and fi rmly defend our national interests, our thousand-year history, culture, and traditional values, everything that is dear to us, that is sacred to us.” This message resonates with Zimbabwe’s need to reconnect with its heritage.

The nation’s challenges are exacerbated when its own citizens view their country through a lens of failure, often echoing external criticisms. This internalised negativity stems from a lingering colonial mindset that devalues indigenous knowledge and achievements. In 2012, former US Ambassador to Zimbabwe Charles Ray initiated a project titled “Where You Come From Matters Less Than Where You Are Going”, aimed at shifting focus away from the historical context. Such initiatives, while seemingly forward-looking, are in fact designed to erode the signifi cance of a nation’s past in shaping its future. Education and religion have played signifi cant roles in this shift in narrative.

The transition to Zimbabwe’s Heritage-Based Curriculum represents an effort to realign education with national identity. This curriculum emphasises indigenous knowledge systems, cultural values and practical skills, aiming to produce patriotic citizens equipped to contribute to national development. Countries like China and Russia have successfully integrated their cultural heritage into their modernisation agendas.

Zimbabwe can draw lessons from these models, recognising that embracing one’s history and identity is not antithetical to progress but foundational to it. The establishment of a multipolar world order further necessitates the strengthening of national sovereignty and cultural identity. Russia’s ability to mobilise global support and assert its narrative on the international stage demonstrates the power of a unifi ed national identity.

Zimbabwe must similarly craft and promote its own initiatives that refl ect its unique history and aspirations. The path from triumph to transformation requires a deliberate and collective eff ort to reclaim and celebrate national identity. By embracing its heritage, Zimbabwe is forging a development trajectory that is both authentic and sustainable, ensuring that the sacrifi ces of the past inform and inspire the progress of the future.

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

