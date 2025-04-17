Uhuru celebrations bring telemedicine to Gokwe

By Kundai Marunya

ONCE ridiculed on social media as the epitome of backwardness, Gokwe is on the verge of a dramatic transformation that defies the stereotypes long associated with it.

For years, jokes like “Are you from Gokwe?” were weaponised to question someone’s awareness. But this year, the tables are turning.

This once-despised district is not only hosting Zimbabwe’s 45th Independence Day celebrations, but is emerging as a symbol of national development and pride.

The main celebrations today (Friday, April 18) will be held at Nembudziya Growth Point, Gokwe North District, in the Midlands Province.

This decision has sparked a wave of development in one of Zimbabwe’s most overlooked areas, with far-reaching improvements in infrastructure, healthcare, water supply, road networks, and cultural heritage.

But perhaps the most revolutionary development is in healthcare, specifically, the rollout of telemedicine services, which could soon make Gokwe one of the best medically serviced districts in the country.

In a recent post-Cabinet briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said the preparations had ‘gathered momentum’ and outlined the breadth of the transformation underway.

“Contractors have accelerated works at the Main Arena, Gokwe North Open Grounds, and phenomenal progress has been achieved in lawn-planting; terracing; construction of changing rooms; floodlight installation; and construction of ablution blocks,” he said.

Dr Muswere emphasised the Government’s commitment to ensuring healthcare access during and beyond the celebrations.

“Concerning health and wellness, the following services, among others have been mobilised for the celebrations: 10 emergency health management teams; 10 ambulances; an air ambulance, and emergency kits,” he said.

“A VIP ward, isolation centre and 16 telemedicine centres have been established. Construction of a mortuary and extension of a ward are already underway at Nembudziya Hospital.”

Telemedicine is the remote diagnosis and treatment of patients through telecommunications technology.

This means patients in Gokwe will be able to consult with doctors and specialists without having to travel long distances to hospitals, a revolutionary step for a rural district that previously lacked adequate basic healthcare infrastructure.

This bold investment positions Gokwe as a medical frontier.

The introduction of telemedicine not only addresses current healthcare access challenges but also provides a blueprint for delivering specialist care across other underserved areas of Zimbabwe.

If fully implemented in other parts of the country, rural residents who might previously have delayed or foregone care due to distance and cost, will now have access to consultations, prescriptions, and even diagnostic services through digital platforms.

Access to healthcare has been a major challenge to Zimbabweans in both rural and urban settings.

There is a general high traffic in public healthcare facilities which are affordable but face serious staffing shortages due to health worker exodus to the United Kingdom and the United States.

Private healthcare is expensive and inaccessible to many.

Telemedicine will thus, allow fewer doctors to assist as many people, while serious cases can then be referred to clinics and hospitals.

Fewer people physically going to seek medical assistance will also ease pressure of clinics and hospitals, allowing those with in need to get the best in person care.

This is a giant step towards adopting technology to better lives.

Telemedicine is a phenomenon growing in Africa and beyond. It has previously been implemented in South Africa where Vula Mobile, a mobile application, allows healthcare workers in remote areas to connect with specialists.

The application has been widely used in public hospitals, especially in rural areas, for faster diagnosis and referral.

In Rwanda, they have adopted Babylon Rwanda, the government has partnered with Babylon Health to offer digital consultations via mobile phones.

Over three million Rwandans are registered on a platform where patients can consult doctors remotely, receive prescriptions, and access health records digitally.

Ghana has gone a step further to deliver medicines using drones through the Zipline initiative.

While Zipline uses drones for medical delivery, Ghana also uses teleconsultation services integrated into pharmacies through platforms like Mutti Doctor.

Other African countries such as Kenya also use telemedicine while internationally India, United States, China and Brazil have successfully implemented different initiatives in telemedicine.

Telemedicine should, however, be tailor made to limit system manipulation. There are concerns over how some online prescriptions could be abused by drug addicts, thus there is need for operators to be vigilant and be on the lookout for such loopholes.

Another worry is that some medication could not be accessible from remote areas but like in other countries, there is an opportunity to invent a system that work, something that can be sustained locally.

In tandem with these health advancements, Nembudziya Hospital is undergoing further expansion with the construction of a mortuary and the extension of an inpatient ward.

This is all part of the Government’s broader aim to make health and wellness a central legacy of the Independence celebrations.

Beyond healthcare, other public infrastructure projects are also changing the face of the district.

Nembudziya Government High School is receiving new classroom blocks, a domestic science lab, and a senior science laboratory.

Nyamuroro High School, the venue for the Children’s Party on April 17, is being upgraded with hostels and ablution blocks.

These educational facilities are being built to last, marking a shift from event-based development to long-term investment in human capital.

Gokwe’s accessibility is also receiving a major boost. Roads leading to Nembudziya are being re-gravelled and surfaced as part of the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme.

“The short-term interventions include the re-gravelling and surfacing of major feeder roads to and from Nembudziya Growth Point, for completion prior to 17th April, 2025,” Dr Muswere said.

These improvements will facilitate not only movement during the celebrations but ongoing trade and mobility within the district.

To support the massive influx of people expected at the celebrations — an estimated 60 000 attendees — the Government has mobilised over 369 buses from across the provinces.

Additionally, 129 boreholes have been drilled, seven of which are at the event site, ensuring clean water is readily available. “A total water storage capacity of 60 000 litres has been set aside for potable water during the celebrations,” added Dr Muswere.

Economic empowerment is also being addressed through the creation of 100 Village Business Units (VBUs) in Gokwe Nembudziya.

These VBUs come with solar-powered boreholes, horticultural gardens, fish ponds, and community water taps, all designed to improve food security and income generation.

They reflect the Government’s effort to ensure that Independence Day leaves behind more than just memories, it leaves functioning micro-economies that will benefit rural families for years to come.

The event will also shine a spotlight on Gokwe’s role in Zimbabwe’s liberation history. The Independence Flame will pass through key heritage sites including the former Sikombela Restriction Camp before arriving at Nembudziya Growth Point.

Furthermore, 132 graves in Midlands Province heroes’ shrines are being refurbished with concrete slabs, and a memorial plinth and field museum at Sikombela are being completed in time for the celebrations.

A VaShangwe Cultural Village is also being constructed as a lasting tribute to the region’s cultural heritage, setting the stage for future tourism and heritage preservation.

Gokwe, once the subject of mockery, is now writing a new narrative one of growth and inclusion.

With 16 telemedicine centres alone, it is setting a national benchmark for rural healthcare delivery, and by doing so, redefining what is possible when political will meets community need.

We hope after the celebrations these developments will cascade across the country.

