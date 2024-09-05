Unpacking Zim-China relations…a legacy of brotherhood

FOR Zimbabwe, the journey to the East has never been in vain.

Over six decades ago, in 1962, four young men embarked on a life-changing journey to China. Back then, they were referred to as black Rhodesians — a name forcibly and unwillingly imposed upon them by the colonial powers.

The four’s mission was clear — to receive military training that would equip them to return home and fight for their true identity, dignity and the reclamation of their birthright — land.

The training they received in China was rigorous and comprehensive, instilling in them not only military skills but also a deep-seated sense of discipline, tenacity and revolutionary spirit. This was no ordinary mission; it was a commitment to liberate their people from the shackles of colonialism.

Today, one of those four young men — Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa — now serves as the President of Zimbabwe, testament to the profound and lasting impact of that early alliance between Zimbabwe and China. The training they received in China did not merely prepare them for battle; it shaped their worldview, reinforcing the values of solidarity and self-reliance. This bond, forged in the crucible of the struggle, has endured over the decades, evolving into a robust and multifaceted partnership that continues to shape the future of Zimbabwe.

The deep-rooted bonds between Zimbabwe and China are not merely a product of diplomatic relations but are founded on a shared history, mutual respect and a common vision for the future.

President Mnangagwa’s reflections at the Nanjing Army Command College: “This is the college where I undertook my first military training, 62 years ago. This military college has a legitimate claim over my being the current President of Zimbabwe today. I am your product; congratulations for producing a President!” encapsulate the significance of the relationship between the two nations, a relationship that has played a crucial role in shaping Zimbabwe’s destiny.

President Mnangagwa’s words remind us that the bonds between Zimbabwe and China run deep. Just as the training he received in China shaped his leadership journey, today’s Zimbabweans in contact with and benefitting from China have a pivotal role to play in the country’s development.

Just as President Mnangagwa’s formative experiences in China played a critical role in his personal and professional development, today’s generation of Zimbabwean students, professionals and entrepreneurs have an equally important role to play in the nation’s ongoing journey toward prosperity. The challenges faced by Zimbabwe in the past — from the liberation struggle to the economic hardships wrought by sanctions — required a generation of leaders who were innovative and unwavering in their commitment to the country.

Similarly, today’s challenges — modernisation, economic recovery and global competition —demand a new generation of Zimbabweans who are equipped with the knowledge, skills and determination to drive the nation forward.

Zimbabwe’s relationship with China provides a unique opportunity for today’s youth and professionals to gain the tools they need to fulfil their duty to the nation. Through educational exchanges, scholarships and professional training programmes, Zimbabweans are gaining access to world-class education and expertise that will enable them to contribute meaningfully to the country’s development.

The significance of Zimbabwe-China relations cannot be overstated. This relationship, rooted in shared history and mutual respect, has grown into a strategic partnership that spans various sectors — from infrastructure development to technological innovation.

For Zimbabwe, China has been a steadfast ally, offering not only financial and technical assistance but also a

model of development that prioritises sovereignty, national pride and long-term planning.

In the modern context, Zimbabwe’s young men and women continue to journey to the Eastern giant, not for military training, but to acquire knowledge and skills in various fields —engineering, medicine, technology and more. These exchanges are not merely educational; they are transformative experiences that imbue Zimbabwean students with the knowledge, discipline and innovative spirit necessary to drive their country’s development.

China continues to be a lesson not just about technical skills but also the importance of vision, determination and unity in the face of adversity.

China’s rise as a global economic powerhouse offers valuable lessons for Zimbabwe. The Chinese model of development, characterised by rapid industrialisation, technological advancement and a strong emphasis on infrastructure and homegrown ideals, provides a blueprint that Zimbabwe has already adapted to its unique circumstances.

China’s experience shows that with strategic planning, investment in education and a focus on self-reliance, it is possible to achieve significant economic growth and development within a relatively short period.

As Zimbabwe continues to bolster its ties with China, the lessons of the past must not be forgotten. The spirit of those four young men who travelled to China over 60 years ago lives on in the aspirations of today’s youth. By embracing the opportunities presented by this enduring partnership, Zimbabwe can chart a course towards a future of prosperity, self-sufficiency and national pride.

The journey to the East has been, and continues to be, a journey of transformation for Zimbabwe. As a nation navigating the challenges of the 21st century, the lessons from the East remain a guiding light, illuminating the path to a brighter and prosperous future for all Zimbabweans.

President Mnangagwa’s visit to China is far from a leisurely tour — it’s a mission with serious economic and diplomatic objectives.

On our journey to economic recovery and growth, the strategic partnership with China plays a critical role in shaping the country’s future.

This visit strengthened ties and secured investments.

Zimbabwe is actively seeking to deepen its ties with China, leveraging the Asian giant’s economic prowess and technological advancements to drive its development agenda.

China offers a wealth of opportunities, the Dragon has to be embraced, any serious nation will.

Beyond a shadow of doubt, in the rapidly evolving landscape of global geopolitics, China is now a formidable superpower, offering a wealth of opportunities for nations that choose to partner it.

As the world’s second-largest economy and a leader in technology, infrastructure and manufacturing, China presents a unique proposition for countries seeking to accelerate their development, diversify their economic ties and secure a foothold in the global market.

One of the most significant opportunities China offers is access to its vast market.

With a population of over 1,4 billion, China represents an enormous consumer base for goods and services.

For developing nations, this access can be a major catalyst, enabling them to expand their exports, attract Chinese investments and integrate into global supply chains.

China’s appetite for raw materials, agricultural products and energy resources has already spurred growth in many African, Asian and Latin American countries, providing a much-needed boost to their economies.

And Zimbabwe, which has relations that date back to the days of the liberation struggle, should not be left behind.

China’s expertise in infrastructure development is unparalleled.

Through initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), China has demonstrated its capability to build roads, bridges, railways, ports and other critical infrastructure in record time and at competitive cost.

For partner nations, these infrastructure projects are not just about connectivity; they are catalysts for economic development, creating jobs, improving trade routes and enhancing regional integration.

The BRI, in particular, has enabled countries to transform their economies by improving access to markets, reducing transportation costs and fostering regional trade.

Increasing partnerships in technology and innovation will accelerate growth.

As a global leader in 5G technology, artificial intelligence and renewable energy, China is well-positioned to help other nations leapfrog into the digital age. Partnering China provides access to cutting-edge technology, expertise in smart city development and collaboration in scientific research.

For many countries, especially those in the Global South, this partnership is an opportunity to build technological capacity and enhance competitiveness in the global economy, under favourable conditions.

Furthermore, China’s development model, which emphasises state-led industrialisation, poverty reduction and long-term planning, offers valuable lessons for nations seeking sustainable growth. Unlike many Western models, which often come with stringent conditions and ideological prescriptions, China’s approach is more flexible, allowing countries to adopt policies that suit their unique circumstances and development goals.

The future of Zimbabwe lies in its ability to tap into global knowledge and technology, particularly from strategic partners like China.

By learning from China’s experience and adapting its technology to Zimbabwe’s unique context, the country can build a competitive economy, enhance food security and promote sustainable development.

However, this can only happen if we, as a nation, are committed to the task at hand. If not us, then who will harness the lessons from China and bring them back home to benefit the motherland?

The answer is clear: It must be us.

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

