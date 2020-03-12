US masks sanctions

THE major reason of the decision by the US to renew its illegal economic sanctions against the country is that the continued existence of the embargo is a strategy by Uncle Sam to plunder Zimbabwe.

The US has, since the days of colonialism, pretended to be on the same side with the people of Zimbabwe when it is, in fact, playing enforcer in its effort to plunder the country.

The lie is that the sanctions are targeted against certain individuals in Government but as that ruse continues to be unravelled, the reality is that the real targets are the masses.

In trying to mask that lie, which has been shamelessly endorsed by some people within the country, in particular those from the opposition MDC, recklessness has become the order of the day.

And the propaganda sometimes becomes embarrassing even for the US itself.

The statements and intentions of power brokers in Washington do not at all make a score on diplomacy, an avenue they have deftly avoided in solving the sanctions impasse.

Diplomacy has not been the US’ forte.

Nor rationality, especially when it comes to dealing with its ‘enemies’, real or perceived.

And Zimbabwe is no exception; what with the Land Reform and Resettlement Programme of 2000 being a thorn in their side.

Aggression, disguised as the pursuance of so-called ‘democracy’, has been Uncle Sam’s weapon, created specifically to cajole Zimbabweans to turn against their Government.

It is all part of the US’ plan to control the world.

Former US Assistant Secretary of State Chester Crocker was blunt in that regard.

While preparing for a Senate debate on the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act (ZDERA), which lays the foundation for the illegal sanctions on the country in September 2001, Crocker said:

“To separate the Zimbabwean people from ZANU PF, we are going to have to make their economy scream, and I hope you, senators, have the stomach for what you have to do.”



The Americans wanted to separate the Zimbabwean people from ZANU PF by making the economy ‘scream’.

Prior to that wretched statement, Crocker had chosen to be discreet in his country’s quest to hurt Zimbabwe.

During the 106th Congress House Hearings on ‘Zimbabwe: Democracy on the Line’ on June 13 2000, he said the following:

“So if we were to decide to try and work for change in power in Zimbabwe, I would hope that we would have the wisdom to be discrete, to be low-key and to avoid giving those in power there the excuse that foreigners are out to get them.”

And history cannot be ignored when unpacking America’s policy of aggression against Zimbabwe.

As far back as 1978, the US was complicit in endorsing Abel Muzorewa’s so-called Internal Agreement which was birthed on March 3 of that year.



Bishop Abel Muzorewa entered into an Internal Agreement with the US in March 1978.

The Internal Settlement was meant to give a black face to brazen power theft by the unrepentant Rhodesian Government.

Curiously, the US officially declared sanctions in Zimbabwe on March 6 2003 through Executive Order 13288 and that country’s successive presidents have used the month of March either to extend or renew the same.

The American Bar Association defines an Executive Order as ‘signed, written, and published directive from the President of the United States that manages operations of the federal government’.

While the US has, since December 21 2001, unashamedly exported its reckless foreign policy to the heart of Zimbabwe, it did not hesitate to oppose the United Nations sanctions against Rhodesia when it was starved of raw chrome.

The chrome from Rhodesia was used to strengthen the US’ military armour and its infrastructure.

The lure of that rich metallurgical product is too tantalising to ignore for the Americans, hence their constant nagging of Zimbabwe through the evil sanctions.

This year has been no different in so far as the sanctions are concerned.

US President Donald John Trump was more damning on March 4 2020 when he made it clear that his country was not extending the sanctions but was rather renewing them.

In a statement posted on the White House website on Wednesday last week, the US claimed that Zimbabwe had squandered an ‘opportunity’ to implement what they have been harping about as ‘reforms’.

Even the name of their archenemy, the late President Robert Mugabe was invoked in that embarrassing sanctions renewal thrust.

“In the wake of the resignation of former President Robert Mugabe in November 2017, Zimbabwe’s national elections in July 2018, and President Mugabe’s subsequent death in September 2019, Zimbabwe has had ample opportunity to implement reforms that could set the country on a constructive path, stabilise the Southern African region, and open the door to greater co-operation with the United States,” reads Trump’s statement in part.

“Unfortunately, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration has yet to signal credible political will to implement such reforms. Indeed, the Zimbabwean government has arguably accelerated its persecution of critics and economic mismanagement in the past year, during which security forces have conducted extrajudicial killings, rapes, and alleged abductions of numerous dissidents.”

He went on:

“These actions and policies by certain members of the Government of Zimbabwe and other persons to undermine Zimbabwe’s democratic processes or institutions continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the foreign policy of the United States. Therefore, I have determined that it is necessary to continue the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13288 with respect to Zimbabwe.”

But Zimbabwe, under President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has been making huge strides in implementing economic and political reforms aimed at developing the country.

Those reforms have received widespread endorsement from across the globe as Zimbabwe moves towards improving the livelihoods of the masses.

This brings the sincerity of the US in normalising relations to test.

In a statement last week, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Sibusiso Moyo was apt in his assessment of the renewal of the sanctions.

He said there was nothing surprising about the US’ actions towards Zimbabwe.

“Of particular regret, and where we must register our deep concern is that the narrative accompanying the renewal order makes no reference to, nor does it acknowledge or recognise any of the notable progress made in implementation of the political, economic and legislative reform programme outlined by His Excellency the President when he assumed office in November, 2017 and further reinforced following the harmonised elections of July 2018,” said Minister Moyo.

What emerges from this latest stance by the US is that there is more to the continuation of the sanctions than meets the eye.

We cannot hide from the fact that it is about the land, the minerals and control of Zimbabwe.

That will not happen though.

And President Mnangagwa summed it up during a rally in Gutu on Friday last week.

“Actually, it’s the British who committed a crime against us when they came here and took our land,” he said.

“We waged the armed struggle and took back our land and said they (British) should also go back to their country. They were not happy with that, but the land reform programme is irreversible and to us it’s a closed chapter. Those who want to be our friends should befriend us knowing that land reform is irreversible. We are not going back on that. Embrace us as we are, then we work together like that.”

Let those with ears listen.