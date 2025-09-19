US’s Mast Bill much ado about nothing

THE world has once again been treated to a performance orchestrated in Washington, a theatre of gestures that some in Zimbabwe have rushed to celebrate as if it were a miracle, as if the US has suddenly awakened to some moral obligation it had ignored for over two decades.

Republican Congressman Brian Jeffrey Mast tabled a Bill that could repeal the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act (ZDERA) and, in some circles, hope has erupted like fireworks; smiles and sighs of relief have been shared as though America had finally recognised the righteousness of Zimbabwe’s path.

History, if we have learnt anything, has shown us that when America decides to engage, it is always in its own interest. There is no moral awakening, no sudden epiphany of conscience; there is only the careful calculation of benefit to itself, and nothing more.

The Mast Bill is not a gift. It is a gesture designed to protect leverage, maintain relevance and signal influence in a multipolar world where America feels increasingly challenged. To read it otherwise is to forget the blood, sweat and sacrifice that has defined Zimbabwe’s struggle since 1890, and to risk abandoning the very strategies that are beginning to work.

Zimbabweans have been under sanctions since the first moment of dispossession. From the moment Cecil John Rhodes’s British South Africa Company (BSAC) seized the lands of our ancestors, drove the same ancestors from fertile soil, and imposed a system designed to extract wealth and control life itself, Zimbabweans have been fighting against sanctions, oppression and the instruments of colonial and neo-colonial domination.

The First Chimurenga, the uprising of 1896-1897, was not merely a military rebellion; it was a fight against a system of economic, political and social sanctions that sought to make Zimbabweans powerless in their own land. From that moment, through the decades of colonial exploitation, the dispossession of land, and the liberation struggle, Zimbabwe has been tested and has endured.

The world watched, in 2001, as sanctions were imposed, and Zimbabweans fought and defended their freedom, dignity and sovereignty. Those who imagine that a Bill in the US Congress is some kind of validation must first consider the historical continuum: From Nyadzonia to Chimoio, from Mkushi to Freedom Camp , Zimbabweans have experienced the worst horrors sanctioned by external powers. The heads of our revolutionary heroes, including Mbuya Nehanda’s, still sit in Western museums, silent trophies of conquest, stark reminders of centuries of contempt for African agency. And yet these same powers now pretend to profess goodwill towards us, what good can they possibly claim to mean!

Sanctions were meant to achieve regime change, to remove a government elected by the people, to suffocate, strangle and reduce the nation to rags. And, yes, they inflicted suffering, but Zimbabwe was not broken. Our will, our ethos and our belief in ourselves remained intact, unshaken by external designs. What was imposed in 2001 ZDERA was nothing new; it simply reiterated what has been in place since 1890, hapana chitsva chakaitika.

And the nation endured, adapted and survived. We did not wait for permission, and we did not rely on anyone to validate our resolve to survive and refuse to be bullied.

Our history should temper any misplaced optimism about the Mast Bill. America has never acted in Zimbabwe’s interest. It has never acted in African interest. From Rhodesian mercenaries to the Byrd Amendment to ZDERA, the thread is consistent.

Between 800 and 2 000 foreign volunteers, many of them American veterans, fought in the Rhodesian Security Forces. Figures like John Alan Coey served in the Rhodesian Special Air Service (Rhodesian SAS), and afterwards in the Rhodesian Light Infantry (RLI), and the Rhodesian Army Medical Corps., Richard Biederman and Frank Battaglia was in C squadron SAS training troop.

After SAS training he joined the RLI, the 3 Commando, 14 Troop. These Americans in the Rhodesian army were not liberators, and they were certainly not champions of democracy. They were defenders of a system designed to preserve white-minority rule. The US tolerated this despite the Neutrality Act, which explicitly prohibited its citizens from enlisting in foreign militaries. The American government turned a blind eye while tacitly encouraging recruitment. America acted to protect its interests, to ensure that the so-called spread of communism did not threaten its strategic calculations in Southern Africa.

In other words, when American citizens were dying in Rhodesia, it was America’s calculation, not morality, that dictated policy. And nothing has changed in 2025. Mast’s Bill is America’s continued calculation, nothing more.

The Byrd Amendment of 1971 is a historic lesson in economic self-interest masquerading as principle. While the international community sought to strangle Rhodesia economically, the US passed legislation allowing the import of chrome and other strategic minerals from Rhodesia.

Rhodesia received a lifeline, and American corporations profited. It was not morality that guided this legislation; it was industry, it was strategy, it was advantage. African sovereignty was irrelevant. Democracy and human rights were irrelevant.

The lesson is the same today: America does not act to uplift Zimbabwe. When it engages, it engages to advance itself.

And then came ZDERA, passed in 2001, in response to Zimbabwe’s Land Reform and Resettlement Programme. Again, Washington spoke of ‘democracy’, ‘human rights’ and ‘economic reform’.

The reality was plain: The legislation sought to punish Zimbabwe for exercising its sovereignty, for refusing to bow to Western pressures, for charting its own path in a world that has long sought to dominate African resources and dictate African politics.

Zimbabweans have endured ZDERA for over two decades.

Mast’s Bill is not recognition; it is tactical adjustment. It is a signal that America feels challenged in a multipolar world and seeks to retain influence. It is not a reward for Zimbabwe’s survival or ingenuity. To interpret it as such is to be fooled by the same Western powers that have sought to control Africa for centuries.

For more than two decades, we have survived and, under the Second Dispensation, we have begun to thrive. President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is leading from the front; homegrown solutions have been crafted, tested and are turning our fortunes around, on our own. We did not sit in the US Congress when they enacted ZDERA and we should not be moved by what they are now saying in those same halls of theirs. It is time that, as Zimbabweans, as Africans, our response to Western machinations show no weakness, for we are not weak.

For 25 years, we have endured, persisted and survived assaults designed to break us. We should never celebrate American utterances and so-called goodwill gestures towards us. America has ‘spoken’ — spoken what, exactly?

As a people, since 1890, since 2001, we have been shaping our own destiny, building initiatives that are working, that are producing results. That act in the US Congress is not acknowledgment; it is an attempt to assert that what we are doing is insignificant, that all along we have been waiting for the so-called ‘Big Brother’ to return and rescue us. To be moved and chaffed by that Bill is to deny our own achievements, to undermine our right to self-determination, to question our independence and, worst of all, to admit that we do not believe in ourselves.

It is as if at their shout, we are expected to drop everything we have built and are building. Whereas the reality is: tatoenda — we have already moved forward; Zimbabwe has been and is still advancing without America.

Hatichadzoka — we will not turn back. Hatisi kumira tichiteerera kuti dzokai kuno — we are not standing still, waiting for them to come and guide us. We cannot pause our programmes, halt our progress or look up to America for validation. America must catch up to us, ehee catch up to us. If we stop now, our ancestors will roll in their graves and curse us for betraying their struggle.

After 25 years of sanctions, let America do what it must; as for us, we have not perished. We have survived. We have endured. And now, we are beginning to thrive on our terms.

The truth is that we are entering a multipolar era where China, India, Brazil, Russia and other nations of the Global South are asserting influence. America is anxious, scrambling to maintain relevance. Gestures such as Mast’s Bill are designed to secure leverage, not to celebrate Zimbabwe’s sovereignty. The Global South must not be seduced by these gestures. We must trust in ourselves, our strategies and our institutions. The idea that we need the US is a psychological trap Washington wants us to fall into. We must not be fooled. Our efforts must continue. Our strategies must remain intact.

History teaches us to be sceptical of Western gestures. Muammar Gaddafi’s Libya thrived under sanctions for decades, developing infrastructure, education, health systems and a strong economy better than many Western nations. But when Europe whispered promises of lifted sanctions, of normalisation, Gaddafi believed. But these external forces did not act for Libya’s benefit; they acted to reclaim leverage, to dictate terms and ultimately to destroy this nation that threatened their hold on Africa.

The lesson there is that Zimbabwe must not, even for a split second, pause its programmes, abandon its economic plans, or suspend its policies in anticipation of foreign approval. America does not act for Zimbabwe.

Mast’s Bill is not liberation. It is not recognition. It is a reminder that the West acts only to preserve its own influence and advantage. Zimbabwe must move forward, guided by its own calculations, priorities and strategies, not by the whims of the US Congress.

Africa, and Zimbabwe in particular, must draw a lesson that extends beyond our borders. The Global South is rising. China, India, Brazil and others are asserting influence, and the US is responding not out of admiration or moral clarity but out of fear and calculation. Zimbabweans must continue to act with confidence. We must not abandon programmes that work, we must not allow ourselves to be lulled into complacency. Our survival, our progress and our future depend on our ability to act independently, decisively and with pride in our strategies.

The false celebration of American gestures is a trap. It delegitimises our own efforts, it diminishes our sovereignty and it risks convincing us that our path is incomplete without Western approval. Zimbabwe has learned the hard way that survival requires self-determination, courage and steadfastness. Our strategies must remain untouched. They are working. They are producing results. They are guided by our priorities, not by foreign calculation.

Our survival is proof of our ability to act independently, to resist external pressure and to achieve progress even under the most severe constraints. The Mast Bill is neither recognition nor liberation. It is a test of our clarity and our focus. We must pass this test. We must continue with courage, determination, and unwavering belief in ourselves. America’s gestures are secondary. Our strategies are primary.

Let us be angry, yes, but let that anger be righteous. Let it fuel our refusal to be lulled into a false sense of achievement. Let it sharpen our understanding that we have survived centuries of dispossession, oppression and sanctions. Let it remind us that our survival, and our potential for prosperity, rests in our hands alone. Let it compel us to continue programmes that work, to deepen our homegrown solutions, and to resist the illusion of foreign benevolence.

Mast’s Bill, Washington’s gestures and American calculations are irrelevant to Zimbabwe’s destiny unless we allow them to dictate our actions. Zimbabweans must remain vigilant, independent and unwavering. We must continue to build, continue to resist and continue to trust ourselves.

History demands nothing less. The sacrifices of our forebears demand nothing less. And the future, our future, demands nothing less.

Let the US do what it must. Zimbabwe has survived, Zimbabwe has endured, and Zimbabwe will continue to prosper, on our terms, guided by our people, our strategies and our history. The Mast Bill is nothing more than a reminder that African agency must be defended with clarity, conviction and courage. Our programmes will continue. Our sovereignty will continue. Our nation will continue. America must catch up to us. We are moving forward, and we are not looking back.