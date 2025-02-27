War against mutoriro hots up. . . as local firm donates drug testing equipment

By Kundai Marunya

GOVERNMENT’S decision to introduce compulsory drug testing for public transport drivers, civil servants, students and public officials is a commendable step towards harm reduction.

The new policy was hinted on by Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care Honourable Sleiman Timios Kwidini while handing over a donation of US$65 000 worth of state-of-the-art drug testing equipment to the Government Analyst Laboratories a fortnight ago.

The donation was made by local company Fastep Zimbabwe, which specialises in drug testing and equipment supply.

Fastep’s donation was hailed as a significant move towards combating Zimbabwe’s escalating drug and substance abuse.

The company went on to collaborate with the University of Zimbabwe College of Health Sciences and the Zimbabwe College of Pathology in implementing a pilot project in which testing will be conducted for free before monetising the service in the near future.

This initiative is set to enhance the country’s capacity for accurate and timely drug detection, facilitating early intervention and treatment.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Hon Kwidini, emphasised the Government’s commitment to addressing substance abuse.

“In an effort to curb road carnage resulting from drug and substance abuse, we propose introducing testing in the transport sector,” he said.

“Initially, it will be offered free of charge for a limited period, after which a nominal fee will be introduced to cover operational costs.”

The testing will be available for public transport drivers, public service vehicle drivers, Government schools drivers and haulage truck drivers, among others.

The Government’s strategy, as outlined by Hon Kwidini, highlights the urgency of tackling drug abuse in high-risk areas first.

“The reckless behaviour on our roads is a direct result of substance abuse among drivers, particularly those in public transport. This initiative will go a long way in saving lives,” he added.

Zimbabwe has witnessed an alarming rise in drug and substance abuse in recent years, with authorities declaring it a national crisis.

Crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as ‘mutoriro’), codeine-based cough syrups and marijuana are among the most abused substances, affecting both urban and rural communities.

The problem is particularly prevalent among young people, with schools and universities struggling to manage students falling prey to addiction.

The urgency for legislative action has been underscored by a Bill moved by Senator Tambudzai Mashonganyika last year.

This legislation advocates mandatory drug testing across various sectors, including public transportation and educational institutions, to systematically address the pervasive issue of substance abuse.

The proposed law seeks to establish a legal framework that supports widespread testing and ensures the availability of necessary resources to implement these measures effectively.

Implementing widespread drug testing is anticipated to have a multifaceted impact on the broader drug trade.

By identifying users within critical sectors, such as public transport and schools, authorities can disrupt the demand side of the illicit drug market.

This reduction in demand would, in turn, diminish the profitability and operations of drug suppliers.

Moreover, data gathered from testing can assist law enforcement agencies in understanding usage patterns, thereby informing targeted interventions against trafficking networks.

A senior officer from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), who spoke on condition of anonymity, noted that such testing could provide valuable intelligence.

“When we see clusters of positive tests in certain areas, we can focus our investigations on how these drugs are entering those communities,” he explained.

For Zimbabwe to ultimately win the war on drugs which have since been declared a pandemic, there is need to use the same approach used when dealing with other pandemics such as HIV and AIDS as well as COVID-19.

There is need to supply drug test kits in their millions if we are to have a real impact.

The US$65 000 worth of donation kits is a good start, but this is merely a pilot project.

The Government must step in with tax rebates and direct funding to ensure that drug testing becomes a nationwide reality.

There is need for a multi-sectoral approach that includes different ministries, just like when dealing with other pandemics.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, borders were shut down to contain the spread of the virus; thus, in the same spirit, there is need to simultaneously tighten border security to prevent these substances from entering the country in the first place.

While the recently donated equipment marks a significant step forward, it must be recognised for what it is — a pilot project.

Addressing a crisis of this magnitude necessitates scaling up efforts to supply millions of test kits nationwide.

This expansion requires substantial investment in manufacturing, distribution and training to ensure that testing is accessible and effective across the board.

“This should not be a Harare-only initiative,” said Columbus Mushore, the director of Heal Us Zimbabwe, an organisation that is fighting substance abuse.

“If we are serious about fighting drug abuse, we must take this to the districts and even rural areas, where drug abuse is also rising but often goes unnoticed.”

The involvement of the private sector is crucial in scaling up these efforts.

Companies producing drug testing kits locally could benefit from Government incentives such as tax breaks or subsidies.

“The Government has given duty-free status to things like COVID-19 test kits in the past,” Mushore pointed out.

“Why not do the same for drug testing kits? We should be encouraging local manufacturing so that these kits are readily available at affordable prices.”

Recognising drug and substance abuse as a national epidemic compels a response akin to that employed during the HIV/AIDS and COVID-19 crises.

Historical precedents demonstrate that comprehensive strategies — including public education, accessible testing, treatment programmes, and supportive legislation — are effective in combating widespread health challenges.

In addition to drug testing, experts are calling for more investment in rehabilitation centres.

Zimbabwe currently has no State-run rehabilitation facilities, meaning that addicts are admitted in mental health facilities, leaving many drug users with little access to professional help.

Deputy Minister Kwidini acknowledged this gap, saying: “We cannot stop at testing. Those who test positive must have a pathway to recovery. This means opening more rehabilitation centres and ensuring they are well funded.”

Parents and school administrators are also advocating increased drug education in schools.

“We have students as young as 13 who are already experimenting with drugs,” said Mushore.

“By the time they reach Form Four, some are full-blown addicts. We need drug education programmes that start as early as primary school.”

While the proposed Bill by Senator Mashonganyika is a step in the right direction, legal experts argue that additional measures are necessary to create a strong deterrent against drug abuse.

Lawyer and policy analyst Tawanda Ncube suggested that employers in both the private and public sectors should be encouraged to implement routine drug testing.

“If a bus driver can be fired for driving under the influence of alcohol, the same should apply for drug use,” he said.

The proposed legislation would also require institutions such as universities and colleges to incorporate drug education and support services.

“It’s not just about catching people who are using drugs,” Ncube added.

“It’s about providing them with the support they need to get clean.”

The donation of advanced drug testing equipment by Fastep Zimbabwe marks a commendable beginning, but experts agree that much more needs to be done.

The Government must prioritise funding for drug testing on a national scale, while also ensuring that rehabilitation and educational efforts are strengthened.

As Zimbabwe confronts this pressing issue, the collective efforts of Government agencies, private organisations, communities and individuals will determine the effectiveness of the response.

Only through sustained and coordinated action can the country hope to curb the devastating effects of drug abuse and restore a healthier, drug-free society.

