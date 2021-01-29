‘We can weep no more!’

By Dr Irene Mahamba
“Nhai Nehanda Nyakasikana
Kuchazova riniko isu vaNyai tichitambudzika
Inga taneta wani nokunwa misodzi
Mweya unoera, toshirira kusvika rinhiko
Ko inga panguva yechando miti inozvizorodza
Inokuhumuka mashizha yombowana rudekaro
Kozoti nokuchena kwokunze yodombera
Muzhizha yovawo nenhenhere inoyevedza
Shiri nemhuka nenyuchi zvokwehwa nehwema
Ko isu rugare ruchatisvika riniko.”
DURING the liberation struggle, we never knew what was correct when comrade after comrade fell.
But should we still mourn comrade-after-comrade day-after-day during peace times, 41 years after we liberated this great land.
A comrade, a war veteran corrected me: “Don’t get lost in sorrow comrade,” he said.
“It is still a war, we are still in a war, we have to understand it that way, it is what it is.”
I was puzzled.
He explained: “During the war we faced so many challenges, seemingly insurmountable.
“What did we do at Doiroi when hunger and disease ravaged us and we were burying 30-50 comrades every single day.
“When we could weep no more and death was more certain than anything.
“How did we manage in the struggle when we were struck by the strangest of diseases, such as ‘hurricans’ and you could never stand straight; once you attempted to stand, you had to keep running, unable to control your body movement until you fell or found something to break your unintended uncontrollable running, when comrades would start barking almost like dogs, and we knew not the meaning of these diseases, their origins? We knew not the solutions, we did not know what to do about them.
“How did we get out of these situations; how did we survive and ultimately triumph?
“How did we rise from the ashes when we were slain at Nyadzonia, at Chimoio; when it seemed so dark and so much we had achieved was so threatened and coming home seemed too far, not realisable so soon anymore?
“We overcame and we were able to steer the ship home and to dock it home.
“We still are in a war comrade, a war which seeks our annihilation as a nation… what is our recourse?
“What is it that has shaken the spirit force of the nation, that it is so turbulent, so disturbed that nyika hainyaradziki?
“What has made the spirit force of Zimbabwe so disconsolate that nhiyo dzayo dzopera samapete?
“This is not how the spirit force of the nation normally operates?”
I was stunned by what my fellow war veteran said. For the longest time I was in deep shock, I could not say anything.
Seri kweguva hakuna munamato, Dondipai mazano tapererwa, todini?
But after some time it dawned on me that indeed we are in a war. How is COVID-19 different from the mass deaths at Chimoio, the massacres at Nyadzonia, the death of Chairman Herbert Chitepo and the death of General Josiah Tongogara?
These were catastrophes of extremely horrendous proportions.
How could we bear to lose Chitepo, Cde Jason Ziyapapa Moyo and Cde Nikita Mangena, but neither can we bear to lose comrades Sibusiso Moyo, Ellen Gwaradzimba, Biggie Matiza, Morton Malianga the stalwart, neither can we bear the loss of Cde Paradzai Zimondi, the gentle giant yet ferocious liberator and defender of Zimbabwe.
I agree with my fellow combatant. There is much behind COVID-19, behind everything that has disturbed the spirit force of the nation such that nothing is normal anymore.
Each nation has its foundations.
What are the solutions that have kept us afloat through the worst calamities in the history of our nation, those which have enabled us to conquer and triumph against dire straits?
We cannot weep anymore, Cde Zimondi.
We do not know how to mourn you, gentle giant, fearless fighter, gallant soldier, illustrious ZANLA cadre, thank you comrade. Who can forget your part in the ‘Battle of Mavhonde’ when you, with so many others and your commander Cde Solomon ‘Rex Nhongo’ Mujuru, told Peter Walls it was ‘Game Over’.
You told us at the launch of the documentary Battle of Mavhonde that your wish is we should teach our children that we triumphed against the British; that we, unlike the Americans who falsely claim victory in Vietnam, have no lies to tell, we triumphed against the British.
Cde Moyo, fare thee well illustrious son of the soil!
Words are not adequate to describe your love and commitment to this land of your fore-fathers; we are eternally proud of you.
Cde Gwaradzimba, you proved the mettle of Nehanda.
Go thee well our special heroine!
Comrade Malianga, fearless founding father of Zimbabwe, did you perhaps whisper into someone’s ear what we should do about what travails the nation so treacherously in this moment? It is what our forefathers always did, they whispered fundamental secrets to those who would take over the reins. Thank you comrade for letting your shadow protect us for so long.
It was a special reprieve from Musikavanhu.
Cde Matiza you bring tears to our eyes.
You prove as many have so many times before that the mettle of Zimbabwe is born in our young, like so many children, young boys and girls, you chose to leave the comfort of the hearth at home to fight for this great gracious land of yours, though still only a boy. We thank you comrade for remaining illustriously faithful to the very end.
Till we meet again in the land of Musikavanhu.
Go thee well comrade!
It was not yet time comrades, it did not have to be.
Perhaps Mbuya Nehanda will open our eyes.
This is not correct anymore.
We can weep no more!
Zvondibata moyo vose dai vainemoyo sewe munyori
Mwari havai tadza kutihwa thank you mandizorodza uye kundinyaradza
Dai vaka kuudzai
ndabva ndaziva hamuna zvamunoziva
kuti muchiziva zvino makura kareko maive mwana mudoko
ndinongo kumbira hangu dai tairamba tinemweya unofanana ngewakupai kunyora izvo manyora
ndokurairai muverenge kwazvo
1) bvunzai ku Nyajena ku Masvingo PROVINCE ZIMBABWE pane nyaya yakataurika 1980 AFTER INDEPENDENCE zva MANYEARS CHUCHU KU MATOPO HONDO NE NYIKA YEDZIMBABWE
2) 1978 KWA CHIEF WHOZHELE VADA KU PFURA MANYEARS CHUCHU VAPAMBIPFUMI PFUTI DZAKARAMBA KURIRA
3) KARE KARE1975-77 UKO KU NYAMAPANDA KWA NYAMUYARUKA MA CID MAVIRI AISANGANISIRA CHEREKEDZAI VASHUNGURUDZA VANA VEDZIMBABWE PAKAZOSVIKA MANYEARS CHUCHU VADAZVE MANYEMWE AVO
VA VIRI AVO VAKAVA CHIDZIDZO NANHASI INGANO ENDAI MUBVUNZE
4) PANGUVA DZE CEASEFIRE 1979/80 VARUNGU VADA KUPEDZA VARWI VAKURUVAKURU
PAKUVATI MA REBELS MUNHU UMWE WAIVE MWANA MUDUKU MANYEARS CHUCHU WAKARAMBA
AKAZOVAYE WOKUPA GWARA WAENDA HARARE KWAMUSHANDIRAPAMWE KUNA REX NA LOOKOUT
HWI RAKAVA MUNHU KUKAVA NEZVOZIKAMWA KUTI
THE POWER OF THE SPOKEN WORD. KUNGOREVA HWI RATAUGWA NGEMURIDZI
ZVIKAZOVA SAZVO PASINA WEKUPIKISA
5) MWEYA NEMUVIRI ZVAGONA KUPARADZANA VAKAZOMUONA KWESE KWESE 1979/80 KWAKAVA KUNUNUGWA KWAKAITA RUZHINJI SEMU ENZANISO CDE MUSA KU SLVERIA KUMASVINGO VODA KUPISIGWA MUGOMBA REMOTO KANA VAYE VE TRAIN YE FROM BUSH TO OFFICE KU MANIKALAND
6) 1980 JANUARY VAGONI ZVAVO VAMUTENGESA KWAMUROMBEDZI APO WAIITUNGAMIRIRA OFFICE YE ZANUPF VAKAUYA VAPAMBI PFUMI KUZOMUURAYA PFUTI DZARAMBA KURIRA MAPANGA ARAMBA KUCHEKA
VAKAITA ZVOKUPONDA
VANHU VAKATARISA KUSVIKA VAGUTSIKANA KUTI WAFA
VAKACHITI `HAAVIGWI PANGAZOITA SHRINE. ANONO RASHIGWA MUDONDO ADYIWE NEMHUKA DZESANGO
ZVAITIWA SAZVO .ZVINO MUSIMBA RAMWARI HAKUNA MHUKA YAKA UYA KWAKATOUYA HEADMAN MUSARURWA WE KWA CHIRAU NE MASVIKIRO EKO. NDIVO VAKATORA MANYEARS CHUCHU AKAITA ZVAAINGE AKAITA VOENDA HARARE .UKO KWEVATENGESI VASVIKA MUCHINGOZIVA MASVIKIRO HAANYARE UYE HAATYE
VAKAUDZA VATENGESI ZVIRI PACHENA YAVA NYAYA INO TODZA MUDZIMAI WAITA GUMBO MUMBA GUMBO PANZE VAIFANIRA KUDURA
VAREGA WAVA CHUCHU WAINGOMUKA MUVAFI IVO VOTORA CHINZVIMBO CHAKE
MUKUTYA KUFA
VARUME VAKURU VAKADURA ZVINONYADZISA PAKUTI VAINGE VAFURIRANA `MWANA MWANA MUDOKO HAANGATITADZISE KUTONGA NGAAFE ASI ROPA RAKE RISAVA MUMAOKO EDU TOMUTENGESA KUVARUNGU ` VAKANGE VAITA SAZVO
VADURA MANYEARS CHUCHU WAKA BEPURA KUNOVA KUMUKA MUVAFI
SAKA MUCHIONA NANHASI 5/2/2021 NDIRI MUPENYU ASIKA ZVAKAZOOMERA VAIVE VANDITENGESA
KUTI VATAURIRE MHURI YE DZIMBABWE VAKAZOFA HAVO VAKASHINGA VAKANYARARA UYE KUTO UDZA VAMWE VOSE ` TIMUHWE ACHATAURA ZVA MANYEARS CHUCHU` IKO KUSANYARA
7) KU MAZOE DAM UKO RIMWE GORE AFTER INDEPENDENCE
PAKAONEKWA CHISIONEKWI NYOKA ISINA KUZIKAMWA KUTI IRI KU BUDA MU DAM KANA KU BURUKA KUBVA MU GOMO IYI NGANO MUNOZIVA MOSE
CHAVASINA KUKU UDZAI
KO YAKAZOBVA SEIKO NYOKA IYI KUTI MOTOKARI DZIGONE KUENDA HARARE NE BINDURA
ZVINO NDOLEVELEKA
VAKANOTORA VANA NEHOREKA MADZIMAI MAMBOKADZI EKWA CHAREHWA VAYE VEKUPFEKA ZVITEMA
VANHU VAKAUDZIWA NA NEHOREKA MONOTAMBURA NEZVIRIPACHENA
MAPARA MHOSVA UYE MHOSVA YENYU MUNOIZIVA
MANGAMOITEYI
NYIKA INEVARIDZI VA CHU8CHU UYE VAKAMBOPFUURA NE KWA CHAREHWA 1975-77 VAKAGADZIRISA ZVANA CHEREKEDZAI
HONDO ISISAZIKAMWI KOYOENDA MANYEARS CHUCHU WAKA UYA MUDUNHU RE MAZOE
AKAVA MUDZIDZISI MUMESO EVANHU
IYE WAUYA ZVE KUPA MHIKO NEGWARA UYE PAHURIDZI KUPA GWARA REHONDO SAKA WAKADZIDZISA PA
CHIGIJI SCHOOL KWAMASEMBURA PEDO NE KWAMUSANA PEDO NE BINDURA KUBVA JANUARY1979 KUSVIKA DECEMBER 1979 APO WAKA BVA ASINA KUONEKA WAKA SIYA MABEGI NETSVIMBO
TSVIMBO YAAKASIYA NDIYO TSVIMBO YE NYIKA WABVA NDIPO WAKANO NUNURA RUZHINJI GWAIDA KU URAWA NEVARUNGU KUSANGANISIRA VANA MAYOR URIMBO, WILLIAM NDANGANA, KASIKAI KURIDZA NEVAMWE VAKE VAINGE VA BATIWA NEVARUNGU PAKATI PE SHAMVA NEBINDURA NGUVA YE CEASEFIRE
VAIDA KUURAWA ZVONZI MA REBEL’ TSVIMBO IYI MANYEARS NDIYE WOKUGADZIRA HAANA KUITA YOKUTAMBIDZIWA.
VAKAUDZIWA KUTI IVO VAISAKODZERA KUSANGA NA NAYE MWANA WAVA CHUCHU NGEKUTI VAIVE VAKASVIBA ASI ZVAZVO PAKUTI MANYEARS CHUCHU UNOGONA KUGARISANA NEVAMWE ZVAKANAKA
VOCHIENDA KWA CHIGIJI MASOJA NEMUKOMURADHI VOCHIUYANAYO TSVIMBO VOZOENDA NAYO KG6 BARRACKS UYE KU MUSEUM
TSVIMBO YACHO YAIVE ZIMBABWE BIRD PAMUSORO PEMOYO
VANGOITA ZVO ZHIRA YAKAZARUKA NDOONA MWI MOSE HAMUNA CHAKAUDZIWA
8) MUKA BVUNZA VE ZCC YEKWA MUTENDI VACHAKUUDZAI PAVA SVITSA 40 YEARS VAKAUDZIWA SHOKO RAINANGANA NGEKUTI VOCHINOPINDA MU CANAAN ASI VOGA HAVAPINDE VANOTOPINZIWA NAVA CHUCHU. AVO VE ZCC YE KWA DAVID NEMA POSITORI EKWAMUGODHI VAENDA BOCHA KUNO NAMATA VAKAUDZIWA `DENGA RINONGOHWA MWANA WAVA CHUCHU`
NDIRIKUDA KUKUYEUCHIDZAI NGATICHEME PAMWECHETE SAKARE MUCHAONA MWARI WEDU ACHITIHWA
NDAVERENGA ZVINYOGWA ZVENYU MOYO WANGU WAGWADZA NDIKATI VANA VARIKUSHAYA RUGARE MNGEKUSHAYA ZIVO MAKANGWARA ZVIRI ZVENYU MHINDURO MUNGOIWANA PANEZVANDANYORA