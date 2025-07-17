Wetlands are life

THIS July 23-31, the world’s eyes will turn to Zimbabwe’s Victoria Falls as one hundred and seventy-two (172) governments convene for the 15th meeting of the Convention on Wetlands, known as CoP15.

This landmark conference will run under the theme: ’Protecting Wetlands for our Common Future’. Set against the thunderous roar and misty spray of one of the world’s most iconic natural wonders, delegates will come together to strengthen international commitments to conserve wetlands, vital freshwater ecosystems that underpin ecological health, biodiversity and climate resilience worldwide.

Zimbabwe’s hosting of CoP15 is no coincidence. The country’s rich mosaic of wetlands, from the expansive floodplains of the Zambezi to the urban vleis nestled in various towns showcases both the immense value and fragility of these ecosystems.

These watery landscapes provide sanctuary to diverse wildlife, sustain rural livelihoods, support agriculture and serve as natural buffers against climatic inclements. At CoP15, Zimbabwe has the platform to highlight these realities and advocate renewed global co-operation to protect and restore wetlands, the lifeblood of freshwater resources and habitats.

At the break of dawn, along the edges of Lake Chivero, just outside Harare, the cry of the African fish eagle echoes across still waters. Nearby, a lone saddle-billed stork picks delicately through the reeds, while frogs croak rhythmically from beneath the lily pads. This is not merely a picturesque scene from a postcard, this is a wetland. And in Zimbabwe, these watery sanctuaries teem with life, often unnoticed, yet essential to our collective survival.

Wetlands rank among the planet’s most productive ecosystems. Here, life pulses in ways both visible and hidden, in the shimmer of dragonfly wings, the stealth of a crocodile’s approach, or the delicate flowering of a water lily. They are cradles of biological diversity, nurturing species like the sitatunga antelope in the Zambezi Delta and serving as vital breeding grounds for birds, such as the endangered wattled crane.

But wetlands are not only vital to wildlife. They are the quiet workhorses of our environment, silently filtering water, replenishing groundwater supplies, absorbing floodwaters and storing carbon. In Zimbabwe, wetlands supply communities with freshwater, support agriculture and serve as natural buffers against climate shocks. From the Monavale Vlei in Harare to the Driefontein grasslands in the Midlands, wetlands underpin both rural livelihoods and urban water systems.

Wetlands also hold deep cultural significance. Consider the reverence held for the African python in some communities, or how wetlands provide nesting spaces for the sacred ibis. These cultural ties reinforce the ecological importance of wetlands, binding human identity to the health of these ecosystems.

Yet, despite their immense value, wetlands across Zimbabwe and the world are under siege. Encroachment from agriculture and urban development, pollution, drainage and unregulated resource harvesting are shrinking these habitats at alarming rates. In Harare alone, vast swathes of wetlands have been converted into residential areas, often illegally, with dire consequences for water security and biodiversity.

A closer look at Harare paints a grim picture. Built on wetlands, the capital’s rapid urban expansion has swallowed natural wetland systems. What were once open spaces that recharged underground aquifers are now choked with concrete, informal settlements, and blocked drains. Water shortages and flooding have become more frequent. The destruction of wetlands weakens nature’s capacity to mitigate extremes, and the consequences grow more apparent every year.

Every rainy season, residents of the newly established settlements in Budiriro and Kuwadzana brace for disaster. These communities, hastily built on wetlands, face annual devastation as torrential rains turn homes into veritable indoor swimming pools. With floodwaters rising up to window level, furniture floats, electrical appliances are destroyed, and families are forced to evacuate, often with nothing but the clothes on their backs. The situation is not just inconvenient, it is dangerous. Stagnant water breeds disease, compromises structural integrity, and exposes children to drowning risks.

Building on wetlands disrupts the natural water absorption systems that once protected these areas from flooding. As a result, rainwater has nowhere to go but into homes and roads, paralyzing entire neighbourhoods. Poor drainage infrastructure worsens the problem, while the rapid pace of unregulated urban expansion ensures that the cycle continues.

These communities remain trapped in a predictable and preventable cycle of destruction. Each rain season brings not just water, but fear and, for many, the loss of property.

The global community is waking up to this crisis. The Ramsar Convention, an international treaty signed by 172 countries, including Zimbabwe, recognises the irreplaceable value of wetlands. It provides a framework for national action and international co-operation aimed at conserving these ecosystems and promoting their wise use. Zimbabwe is a committed signatory, having designated several Ramsar sites, including Lake Chivero and the Driefontein grasslands, for their biodiversity significance.

The Ramsar Convention adopts a broad definition of wetlands, covering rivers and lakes, aquifers, marshes, mangroves, coral reefs, fish ponds, rice paddies and salt pans. In Zimbabwe, this encompasses everything from the vast Save River floodplains to small but vital urban wetlands scattered throughout the country.

Signatories of the Ramsar Convention stand at a crossroads, but can draw important lessons from other countries that have harnessed their wetlands to great benefit. Around the world, wetlands conservation has been successfully integrated into economic development and environmental sustainability strategies offering blueprints on how to safeguard wetlands while advancing sustainable growth.

The Netherlands has become an expert is engineering and ecological integration.

The Netherlands is famously known as the ‘land below sea level’, where wetlands and water management are integral to national survival. Dutch expertise combines engineering with ecological conservation to maintain wetlands that protect against flooding, support agriculture and provide recreation. The Oostvaardersplassen wetland, for example, is a restored marshland turned nature reserve that balances wildlife habitat with flood control and carbon sequestration. Its success lies in science-driven management and public engagement, showing how technical expertise coupled with community involvement can rehabilitate degraded wetlands.

Bangladesh, a country highly vulnerable to flooding, has long relied on its extensive wetlands or haors and beels for both flood control and food security. Seasonal flooding deposits nutrient-rich sediments, supporting fisheries and agriculture that feed millions. Through community-led wetland management, Bangladesh has protected these areas, ensuring floodwaters are absorbed rather than damage settlements. Floodplain communities can learn from Bangladesh’s example of managing wetlands not as wastelands but as natural infrastructure which can support communities.

Kenya’s wetlands, including the famous Lake Naivasha and the Maasai Mara floodplains, support rich biodiversity and thriving ecotourism industries. Local communities participate in conservancies that manage wetlands sustainably, ensuring both livelihoods and habitat protection. Ecotourism revenues fund conservation and social services, creating a virtuous cycle. Zimbabwe’s wetlands, with their abundant birdlife and iconic species, hold similar untapped potential for community-based ecotourism that boosts local economies while protecting natural heritage.

China has embarked on ambitious wetland restoration programmes to combat pollution, reduce flooding and sequester carbon. Large-scale projects, like the Yellow River Delta restoration, have reversed decades of degradation,improving biodiversity and providing ecosystem services to millions. These efforts align with China’s climate commitments and demonstrate the multi-faceted value of wetlands.

The international examples show that wetlands are not barriers to progress but foundations of sustainable development. Zimbabwe’s wetlands could provide much more than biodiversity refuges; they can be engines of rural prosperity, urban water security and cultural pride.

However, to unlock this potential, Zimbabwe must strengthen enforcement of wetland protection laws to curb illegal encroachment and pollution, invest in scientific research and monitoring to understand wetland health and guide restoration, support community-based management and traditional practices that have safeguarded wetlands for generations.

The country must also promote sustainable economic uses, such as ecotourism, sustainable fisheries and agriculture that depend on wetland ecosystems, engage youth and schools to build a new generation of wetland stewards.

Ecotourism is another under-exploited opportunity. Properly protected and marketed, wetlands like the Driefontein grasslands and Manyame wetlands could become birdwatching and nature tourism hubs, providing income and incentives for conservation. With over 650 bird species, Zimbabwe is a birder’s paradise, and wetlands are prime viewing locations.

Climate change adds urgency to wetland conservation. As rainfall patterns shift and droughts intensify, wetlands’ water regulation functions become more vital. Wetlands store excess water and release it during dry spells.

Every drained or polluted wetland is a loss of more than reeds and water; it is a loss of ecological infrastructure, one that regulates climate, supports agriculture and sustains wildlife. It is a loss of a water source that may one day be all we have.

Wetlands should never be seen as wastelands to convert but living systems to cherish. We must listen to the call of the fish eagle, the rustle of reeds and the splash of frogs, recognizing that in their survival lies our own.

There is an old proverb: “You do not test the depth of a river with both feet.”

Yet that is exactly what we are doing; gambling with wetlands, unaware how deep the loss could run.

CoP15 in Victoria Falls is a pivotal moment, a call to reconnect with nature, appreciate the fragile threads binding us to land, water and wildlife. It is a call to protect what remains and restore what is lost.