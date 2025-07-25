By Munyaradzi Munaro

THE notion of peace, in its purest form, should be a universal aspiration, a beacon guiding humanity towards a world free from confl ict and suff ering. Yet, in what Our youths must be encouraged Our youths must be encouraged can only be described as a cynical twist of fate, we are now witnessing a spectacle that fundamentally perverts this ideal: A wanted war criminal, responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands, proposing a Nobel Peace Prize for a leader whose policies have exacerbated humanitarian crises and undermined international justice.

The recent nomination of Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize by Benjamin Netanyahu, himself wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for alleged war crimes, is not merely an absurdity; it is an aff ront to every victim of confl ict and a profound insult to the very concept of peace. Netanyahu, whose government is accused of orchestrating a genocide, putting forward a candidate who has been his staunch enabler in that very confl ict, reveals a chilling disregard for accountability and human life. The audacity of Netanyahu, whose hands are stained with the blood of countless innocents in Gaza, to even utter the words ‘Nobel Peace Prize’ in connection with anyone, let alone an individual like Trump, is beyond comprehension.

The ICC has issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu, alleging war crimes and crimes against humanity, including starvation as a method of warfare. This is not a matter of political disagreement; it is a matter of international law and universal human rights. Yet, here he stands, seemingly untouchable, nominating his complicit ally for the world’s most prestigious award for peace Just for statistics. Netanyahu government has killed over 70 000 innocent Palestinians in Gaza, over 222 journalists, over 500 United Nations workers killed, 79 percent of the mosques destroyed bombed all universities and hospitals in Gaza, over 100 000 tonnes of bombs dropped in Gaza, an equivalent of 13 times the destructive power of the Hiroshima bomb, includes the weaponisation of starvation and slaughtering Palestinians at aid centres.

The gravity of these statistics suggests an extreme lack of propriety for Netanyahu to nominate another for a peace prize. This outrageous proposal comes on the heels of Trump’s deeply condescending interaction with African Heads of State. To summon esteemed leaders to the White House only to demand they introduce themselves by name and country, cutting off any attempts at substantive discourse, is an insult of the highest order. The anecdote of his sarcastic questioning of the Liberian President’s ‘good English’, delivered in a nation where English is the offi cial language and education is a priority, speaks volumes about his profound ignorance and disrespect for African nations. Yet, in a bewildering twist of events, these very leaders, seemingly pressured or swayed by unseen forces, have issued statements supporting Trump’s Nobel nomination.

This act of apparent subservience raises serious questions about the nature of these diplomatic relationships and the pressures exerted by powerful nations Further evidence of this baffl ing charade emerged with Egypt’s enthusiastic endorsement of Trump’s eff orts to mediate the Nile water dispute with Ethiopia, a confl ict ignited by the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). While any resolution to this critical regional issue would be welcome, the timing of Egypt’s support for Trump’s Nobel bid, hot on the heels of the African leaders’ statements, feels entirely orchestrated. It reinforces the perception that these nominations are less about genuine peacemaking and more about strategic appeasement and political maneuvering Trump’s apparent obsession with the Nobel Peace Prize is baffl ing, especially when contrasted with his actions.

He campaigned on promises to end the Russia-Ukraine war within days, a promise that has spectacularly failed to materialise. His rhetoric has often shifted, at times appearing to distance himself from Putin, yet the war rages on with devastating civilian casualties. In the ongoing Gaza confl ict, far from acting as a peacemaker, he has increased funding and support to Netanyahu’s extremist government, thereby fuelling the very suff ering he claims to want to alleviate. The suggestion of expelling over two million Palestinians from Gaza to create a ‘holiday destination’ is not just ‘crap’, as aptly stated, but a truly repugnant idea that showcases an utter lack of empathy and a willingness to sanction ethnic cleansing for commercial gain. Furthermore, Trump’s administration has actively punished those seeking accountability and justice.

The sanctioning of ICC judges and prosecutors, and the targeting of Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, simply for criticising Israel, demonstrate a concerted eff ort to silence dissent and dismantle the very mechanisms designed to uphold international law. A true Nobel Peace laureate would champion justice and accountability, not suppress them. While eff orts to broker peace, such as the recently signed Rwanda-DRC deal, might be seen as positive steps, the overall trajectory of Trump’s foreign policy has been one of increased instability and heightened tensions. His trade wars have caused global panic, and his second term, contrary to earlier perceptions of him as ‘anti-war’, has proven him to be a ‘war-monger’ in practice, if not always in rhetoric.

Alfred Nobel’s will stipulated that the Peace Prize should be awarded to the person “who shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses”. Over time, the criteria have broadened to encompass various eff orts for peace, including: arms control and disarmament, peace negotiation and mediation, democracy and human rights, work aimed at creating a more organised and peaceful world and more recently, eff orts to address man-made climate change and environmental threats are also considered relevant. Trump from all the above doesn’t tick even one box The Nobel Peace Prize, if it is to retain any shred of its intended meaning, must not be reduced to a political pawn or a tool for rehabilitating tarnished images. Awarding it to a fi gure like Donald Trump, under these circumstances, would be to endorse a narrative of peace built on disrespect, complicity in suff ering, and the suppression of justice.

The nomination of Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize is an insult to the very concept of peace and humanity. It is a mockery of the countless individuals who have worked tirelessly to promote peace, justice, and human rights. It would be a profound disservice to all who genuinely strive for a more peaceful and equitable world.